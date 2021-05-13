They say you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take—same goes for investing. Turns out, not investing at all is one of the biggest mistakes you can make, so start investing now.

"One of the most common investing mistakes people make is that they think investing is not for them," says Mary Sullivan, co-founder of Sweet But Fearless, a platform that provides career support and free financial literacy workshops focused on women. You don't have to be a finance expert to start investing either. "Get started now and activate your savings and investment plan as soon as possible," says Sullivan. Look for online courses, books, or podcasts to learn the basics of investing and get started.