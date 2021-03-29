Invest Better

Does learning to invest sound, well, slightly terrifying to you? You’re not alone. Plenty of people put it off or assume that investments are only for the wealthy. Not true! Invest Better gets you started on your investing journey in the most pain-free way possible, with quick tips and easy explainers that will turn anyone into an investment pro, stat. Because (first tip): When it comes to investing 101, the best thing you can do is start today.

The Stock Market Keeps Rising—Here's Why Small Investors Need to Watch Out

The indexes are up, up, up. But how long can this possibly continue?
These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time

To build wealth, investing is key. These investment apps, programs, and services will help you get started.
Why (and How) Women Should Be Exploring Cryptocurrency Right Now 

Only 10 to 15 percent of Bitcoin investors are female. What gives?
How to Get a Piece of Apple, Amazon, Tesla and Other Hot Stocks for Just $1

Some say the “fractional share” is a great way for those without a ton of money to try their hand at investing in individual stocks. But should you do it?
This Is a Little-Known Way Money-Savvy Women Are Earning Thousands of Dollars on the Side

One woman estimates she's $40,000 richer now and calls the experience "amazing." But there are risks.
Why You Should Start Investing Right Now

Now’s as good a time as any to learn how to invest your hard-earned cash.
How to Invest for Your Future—and Benefit Causes You Believe in at the Same Time

Your Guide to Investing, From $5 to $50,000

