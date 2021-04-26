What to Do When Salary Negotiations Backfire

What should you do if you take the advice to lean in and ask for more—and you end up losing the job as a result? Find out on this week's Money Confidential podcast.

On Money Confidential, host Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez helps people have those difficult conversations about money and finances—and find solutions to move forward. On this week's episode, Caroline, a 26-year-old tech worker, shares her story about a salary negotiation gone horribly wrong. (Caroline is not her real name.)

Caroline had been a strong advocate for herself when working on freelance projects, so when she was approached by a company with an offer for a full-time position, she put her negotiating skills to use and asked for a higher salary than they initially offered. That's when everything went haywire. "I tried to negotiate, and then the company either ghosted me or rescinded the offer," Caroline says. "How do I still try and get what I deserve and ask for more, but not do it in a way where it's going to make a company think 'you're not a good fit for our team at all.'"

The offer gone wrong has impacted Caroline's confidence, and she's spent a lot of time trying to figure out what went wrong.

To help Caroline, O'Connell Rodriguez turned to career negotiation expert Claire Wasserman, founder of Ladies Get Paid. Wasserman reassured Caroline that she did everything correctly—and that she may have dodged a bullet by not getting that position, since they clearly didn't value her appropriately.

The strongest negotiators are the ones who are able and willing to walk away. Claire Wasserman, founder of Ladies Get Paid

Wasserman offers advice for women seeking new jobs—or just looking to get paid what they're worth. Researching salaries for similar roles, sleuthing out a little bit about the company on LinkedIn, and finding the right approach to asking for more will help you earn what you're worth.