On This Week's Money Confidential Podcast: "I Owe Over $17,000 in Credit Card Debt—Help!"

On this week's episode of Money Confidential, host Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez and financial expert Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez take on one of the most common financial issues people face—rising credit card debt.

Christina, a 32-year-old essential healthcare worker in Reno, Nevada, regularly finds her budget pushed to the brink, with her tuition payments and therapies for her son, who is on the autism spectrum. So when unexpected expenses arise, she often turns to credit cards to cover it. But now, with interest rates high and little extra money to pay down the debt, she has $17,000 in credit card debt and feels overwhelmed. She turned to the Money Confidential podcast and host Stephanie O'Connell Rodriguez for help. (Christina is not her real name.)

Christina has been taking on extra jobs to attempt to pay off the debt, but she still feels like she's falling behind. "When you see what you pay and the numbers just don't go down, it's almost like when you're working really hard on your homework and you still only get a C average," she says.

Rodriguez turned to financial expert Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez, founder of Zero-Based Budget Coaching, who paid off $215,000 of her own debt, for suggestions for Christina.

When it comes to debt, credit card debt is the one that you want to tackle first, because the interest rates are just so unbelievably high and it can feel very, very much like you're never going to get out of it. The payments that you're making barely cover the interest on the credit card debt. Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez, founder of Zero-based budget coaching

Zuniga-Sanchez recommends that Christina focus on paying off the credit card debt first, since that's likely the debt with the highest interest rate that she has. Looking for ways she can drop the interest rate, either by negotiating with the credit card companies or transferring the balance to a low-interest credit card or a personal loan can help—as long as Christina is able to avoid racking up new additional credit card debt while she's paying off the rest of it.

That means setting up a small emergency fund to help cover those unexpected expenses—even $2,000 set aside could help get her through tough times. And she shouldn't get discouraged if she can only add another $50 or $100 to her payment each month. "You'd be surprised at the impact that just a small, additional payment can have on your overall debt payoff," Zuniga-Sanchez says.