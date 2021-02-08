Introducing Money Confidential, Our New Weekly Podcast That Offers Practical Solutions to All Your Financial Questions
Tune in for real conversations about money—with solutions that actually work—hosted by money expert Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez.
When we think about money, there's a lot to cover—making it, saving it, investing it, giving it, spending it, and—sometimes, hardest of all—talking about it. In Real Simple's new podcast, Money Confidential, we'll take time each week to talk about your (confidential) money problems, offering smart, practical, and completely doable solutions to help you work toward your long- and short-term financial goals. From investing beyond your 401(k) to paying off student debt while saving for the future—and even tackling the stress that comes with mixing money and relationships—we'll have real conversations about money, and offer solutions that actually work.
Interested? We'll be airing weekly episodes starting March 1—but we're also looking for women of all ages and backgrounds to tell us their money story, and get free professional advice from our team of experts.
Here's how it works: You give us all your basic details (age, salary, assets, debts, goals), and our host will convene a panel of pertinent professionals to discuss your dilemma (anonymously, of course) and come up with actionable, substantive changes you can implement to work toward a more sound financial future.
Meet our host, Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez
Stefanie is a nationally recognized personal finance expert ready to talk work, worth, and money with unapologetically ambitious women. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and Oprah Magazine, and Stefanie has appeared on ABC World News, CBSN, Fox & Friends, Fox Business, Bloomberg, The Dr. Oz Show, The Doctors, and more to share her smart, practical solutions to any money problem.
Launch date
The first episode of Money Confidential will be available on your preferred podcast player starting March 1, 2021.