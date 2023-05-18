My Dog, Cat, and Two Kids Are No Match for This Stain-Resistant Area Rug—and It’s Double Discounted Right Now

I’ve always enjoyed picking out rugs, but maintaining them is a whole different story. I’m drawn to bright colors and bold patterns, but no matter what lands in the living room, my dog, cat, and two kids seem to love the rug as much as me—but in an entirely different way. Well-loved in this house often means spills, messes, and lots of sentences ending in “oops.” So, when I had the chance to test a rug that’s described as family- and pet-friendly, I wondered if they meant all families.

I set aside my skepticism and put the Momeni Isabella Area Rug from Rugs Direct to the test, curious to find out if vacuuming could be made easier and spot-removing more effortless. Right now, the Momeni Isabella is 30 percent off, but if you use code NEWRUG15, you can save an additional 15 percent on this—or any—Rugs Direct style. That means, this particular rug is now 45 percent off.

To buy: From $42 with code NEWRUG15 (was $70); rugsdirect.com.

The first thing I noticed about the rug is how lightweight it is. I received the largest size and had no trouble carrying it inside by myself. After unraveling the rug, I was surprised to find how flat it was when laid out. In my experience, rugs always need time to settle into their shape.

At 1/16-inch thick, the Momeni Isabella Area Rug is significantly thinner than what I’m used to, but also has an unexpected softness to it. The rug pile is 100 percent polyester, and because of this synthetic fiber, it’s supposed to be stain- and fade- resistant. My dog’s permanent residence (and frequent shedding) on the living room rug combined with my energetic 5-year-old’s seemingly endless crumbs and spills have proved to be no match for the Momeni Isabella.

Because the rug is so big, I can’t throw it in the washing machine, but the style’s smaller sizes are machine washable. To care for my larger size rug, I’ve found that spot treating has done the job. For trickier stains, I add a smidge of laundry detergent to a rag and treat with soap and water. Should a bigger job come around, the rug can stand up to an outdoor hose cleaning, according to the brand. To remove my dog’s pet hair, I no longer have to make several passes over the rug with all my might in order to eliminate it like I’ve had to do with rugs in the past.

Now as I go room-to-room in my house, I can’t help but consider changing out all of my rugs for this family and pet-friendly version. Grab it for 45 percent off with code NEWRUG15.

