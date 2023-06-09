Even Shoppers Who Don’t Like to Buy Towels Online Are Impressed With This Set That’s on Sale for $22

If you’re itching to find easy ways to refresh your bathroom that don’t involve any construction, one simple thing to do is to purchase a new set of towels. The sight and feel of new bright, fluffy pieces can make your space seem as though it’s gone through a more expensive makeover without the high cost or hassle. And your bathroom might even feel a little more indulgent, too. To make the search for new towels quick and easy, shoppers say this six-piece set is the one to add to your rotation—and it’s on-sale for just $22.

The Modern Threads six-piece towel set includes two bath towels (27 by 54 inches), two hand towels (16 by 28 inches), and two washcloths (13 square inches). It’s in stock in four colors (though some colors cost a bit more), and while the sale lasts, each piece is just over $3.50. The complete set is made with 100 percent cotton, and shoppers have left it almost 3,500 five-star ratings, earning it a spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list in the Bath Towel Sets category.

“The design is unique,” wrote a five-star reviewer who added, “The towels are super soft and excellent quality.” A different shopper shared that the towels have “excellent value” and confirmed that they’re also “very soft and absorbent.”

The towels are unique because the set mixes solid colors and patterns together. Half of the set’s towels have a vine print, which means you will receive one patterned bath towel, one patterned hand towel, and one patterned washcloth in addition to three solid towels. To keep the set looking great and functioning well, make sure to machine wash them in cold water and dry on a low heat setting.

One shopper who “wasn't sure about ordering towels sets online” ordered these and was pleasantly surprised. “They are true to size, very absorbent, and the color is great,” they confirmed.

While the Modern Threads six-piece set is on sale, skip bathroom construction and refresh your space with new towels for under $25.