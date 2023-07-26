Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50

There’s a fine line between making your home feel contemporary and comfortable versus cookie-cutter bland or even soulless. It truly comes down to finding the right pieces that give the space a relaxed, homely vibe, which is why farmhouse decor is so popular. But if you want a fresh approach to the design trend, you’ll want to check out these stylish under-$50 Amazon finds that’ll upgrade your living room stat.

Amazon’s new Modern Rustic home section is the spot to search for furniture and decor with a lived-in, yet high-end appearance. While finding these kinds of elevated pieces at a cheap price is a tall order, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find everything from accents like throw pillow covers to furniture like rustic side tables at reasonable costs. While most of these picks have an earthy feel to them thanks to their neutral palettes, adding in pops of color with flowers, vases, or artwork will give the room life. The best part is most of these items are actually on sale with deals starting as low as $13.

Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Under $50

Miulee Decorative Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover Set

Sometimes the little accents make a big impact, and these pillowcase covers ring true to that. The popular throw pillow cases have fun, diamond-shaped jacquard details that give the cover additional texture. These have a hidden zipper on the side, allowing you to slip it over the pillows you already have. The pack comes in 16 colors, including classic beige, gray, and white as well as various sizes to accommodate multiple pillows.

Hpc Modern Farmhouse Lantern Decor Set

Another small detail you need to check out is this set of farmhouse lanterns. They’re small enough to display on your entryway console table and dining table; however, shoppers also like to show them off on the front porch. The lanterns are designed with a black metal base, come as a 12- and 15-inch display, and bring an electric candle for each. Bonus: They’re on sale and have a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to $27.

Yaukomel Rustic Side Table with Charging Station

For a truly modern rustic look, go with this distressed-looking side table that has a clever charging station built in. The tabletop features an outlet to plug in your phone or laptop, and the cord attached to the table threads through a secret hole in the back for a clean appearance. The side table also provides tons of storage via the space on the top, a cubby, and farmhouse-style drawer. Want a more classic appearance? The table also comes in a natural wood finish and is $10 off with a coupon.

Cpintltr Natural Seagrass Hand Woven Ottoman

When it comes time to kick your feet up and relax, you might as well do it on this woven seagrass ottoman that’s $38 on Amazon. It has a round design with a two-toned exterior, giving it a bit more dimension. The foot stool has a minimalistic appearance thanks to its short, wooden legs and is available in multiple colors, including white, blue, and green.

See what other modern rustic home finds are hiding on Amazon at an affordable rate within this Modern Rustic section now. But before you do, be sure to check out the rest of our picks—all with an under $50 price point.

Jinchan Linen Beige Farmhouse Curtains

Lawrence Frames Bamboo Design Metal Frame

Sunmory Arc Floor Lamp

Wv Ivory Faux Shagreen Decorative Tray

Rotot Unstuffed Pouf Cover

Creative Co-Op Arched Wrapped Rattan Wall Mirror

Hewego Large Balloon Glass Vase

Creative Co-Op Large Marble Handle Dish

Virtune Luxe Infinity Ceramic Vase

Vintbo Vintage Landscape Wall Art

Bloomingville Taper Candle Holder

ShineTech Wall Sconces Set

Decrafts Seagrass Woven Basket Set