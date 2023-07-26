Home Decorating Living Room Decorating Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50 This is a fresh take on the farmhouse decor style. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland There’s a fine line between making your home feel contemporary and comfortable versus cookie-cutter bland or even soulless. It truly comes down to finding the right pieces that give the space a relaxed, homely vibe, which is why farmhouse decor is so popular. But if you want a fresh approach to the design trend, you’ll want to check out these stylish under-$50 Amazon finds that’ll upgrade your living room stat. Amazon’s new Modern Rustic home section is the spot to search for furniture and decor with a lived-in, yet high-end appearance. While finding these kinds of elevated pieces at a cheap price is a tall order, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find everything from accents like throw pillow covers to furniture like rustic side tables at reasonable costs. While most of these picks have an earthy feel to them thanks to their neutral palettes, adding in pops of color with flowers, vases, or artwork will give the room life. The best part is most of these items are actually on sale with deals starting as low as $13. Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Under $50 Miulee Decorative Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover Set, $16 with coupon (was $21) Hpc Modern Farmhouse Lantern Decor Set, $27 with coupon (was $42) Jinchan Linen Beige Farmhouse Curtains, $32 with coupon (was $50) Lawrence Frames Bamboo Design Metal Frame, $22 (was $41) Sunmory Arc Floor Lamp, $41 with coupon (was $60) Wv Ivory Faux Shagreen Decorative Tray, $40 (was $43) Rotot Unstuffed Pouf Cover, $36 Yaukomel Rustic Side Table with Charging Station, $50 (was $70) Cpintltr Natural Seagrass Hand Woven Ottoman, $38 Creative Co-Op Arched Wrapped Rattan Wall Mirror, $43 (was $79) These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon Miulee Decorative Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $16 Sometimes the little accents make a big impact, and these pillowcase covers ring true to that. The popular throw pillow cases have fun, diamond-shaped jacquard details that give the cover additional texture. These have a hidden zipper on the side, allowing you to slip it over the pillows you already have. The pack comes in 16 colors, including classic beige, gray, and white as well as various sizes to accommodate multiple pillows. Hpc Modern Farmhouse Lantern Decor Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $27 Another small detail you need to check out is this set of farmhouse lanterns. They’re small enough to display on your entryway console table and dining table; however, shoppers also like to show them off on the front porch. The lanterns are designed with a black metal base, come as a 12- and 15-inch display, and bring an electric candle for each. Bonus: They’re on sale and have a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to $27. Yaukomel Rustic Side Table with Charging Station Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $50 For a truly modern rustic look, go with this distressed-looking side table that has a clever charging station built in. The tabletop features an outlet to plug in your phone or laptop, and the cord attached to the table threads through a secret hole in the back for a clean appearance. The side table also provides tons of storage via the space on the top, a cubby, and farmhouse-style drawer. Want a more classic appearance? The table also comes in a natural wood finish and is $10 off with a coupon. Cpintltr Natural Seagrass Hand Woven Ottoman Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 When it comes time to kick your feet up and relax, you might as well do it on this woven seagrass ottoman that’s $38 on Amazon. It has a round design with a two-toned exterior, giving it a bit more dimension. The foot stool has a minimalistic appearance thanks to its short, wooden legs and is available in multiple colors, including white, blue, and green. See what other modern rustic home finds are hiding on Amazon at an affordable rate within this Modern Rustic section now. But before you do, be sure to check out the rest of our picks—all with an under $50 price point. Jinchan Linen Beige Farmhouse Curtains Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $32 Lawrence Frames Bamboo Design Metal Frame Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $22 Sunmory Arc Floor Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $41 Wv Ivory Faux Shagreen Decorative Tray Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $40 Rotot Unstuffed Pouf Cover Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Creative Co-Op Arched Wrapped Rattan Wall Mirror Amazon Buy on Amazon $79 $43 Hewego Large Balloon Glass Vase Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 Creative Co-Op Large Marble Handle Dish Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Virtune Luxe Infinity Ceramic Vase Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $20 Vintbo Vintage Landscape Wall Art Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $13 Bloomingville Taper Candle Holder Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $33 ShineTech Wall Sconces Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Decrafts Seagrass Woven Basket Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20 This Air Purifier ‘Drastically Reduced’ Allergens in Shoppers’ Homes, and It’s 39% Off Ahead of Prime Day