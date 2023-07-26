Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50

This is a fresh take on the farmhouse decor style.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

There’s a fine line between making your home feel contemporary and comfortable versus cookie-cutter bland or even soulless. It truly comes down to finding the right pieces that give the space a relaxed, homely vibe, which is why farmhouse decor is so popular. But if you want a fresh approach to the design trend, you’ll want to check out these stylish under-$50 Amazon finds that’ll upgrade your living room stat. 

Amazon’s new Modern Rustic home section is the spot to search for furniture and decor with a lived-in, yet high-end appearance. While finding these kinds of elevated pieces at a cheap price is a tall order, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find everything from accents like throw pillow covers to furniture like rustic side tables at reasonable costs. While most of these picks have an earthy feel to them thanks to their neutral palettes, adding in pops of color with flowers, vases, or artwork will give the room life. The best part is most of these items are actually on sale with deals starting as low as $13. 

Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Under $50

Miulee Decorative Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover Set

Amazon MIULEE Set of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Sometimes the little accents make a big impact, and these pillowcase covers ring true to that. The popular throw pillow cases have fun, diamond-shaped jacquard details that give the cover additional texture. These have a hidden zipper on the side, allowing you to slip it over the pillows you already have. The pack comes in 16 colors, including classic beige, gray, and white as well as various sizes to accommodate multiple pillows. 

Hpc Modern Farmhouse Lantern Decor Set

Amazon HPC Decor Modern Farmhouse Lantern Decor

Amazon

Another small detail you need to check out is this set of farmhouse lanterns. They’re small enough to display on your entryway console table and dining table; however, shoppers also like to show them off on the front porch. The lanterns are designed with a black metal base, come as a 12- and 15-inch display, and bring an electric candle for each. Bonus: They’re on sale and have a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to $27.

Yaukomel Rustic Side Table with Charging Station

Amazon YAUKOMEL Nightstand with Charging Station

Amazon

For a truly modern rustic look, go with this distressed-looking side table that has a clever charging station built in. The tabletop features an outlet to plug in your phone or laptop, and the cord attached to the table threads through a secret hole in the back for a clean appearance. The side table also provides tons of storage via the space on the top, a cubby, and farmhouse-style drawer. Want a more classic appearance? The table also comes in a natural wood finish and is $10 off with a coupon. 

Cpintltr Natural Seagrass Hand Woven Ottoman

Amazon Cpintltr Foot Stool Natural Seagrass Hand Weave Poufs Round Ottoman

Amazon

When it comes time to kick your feet up and relax, you might as well do it on this woven seagrass ottoman that’s $38 on Amazon. It has a round design with a two-toned exterior, giving it a bit more dimension. The foot stool has a minimalistic appearance thanks to its short, wooden legs and is available in multiple colors, including white, blue, and green. 

See what other modern rustic home finds are hiding on Amazon at an affordable rate within this Modern Rustic section now. But before you do, be sure to check out the rest of our picks—all with an under $50 price point. 

Jinchan Linen Beige Farmhouse Curtains

Amazon jinchan Linen Beige Curtains

Amazon

Lawrence Frames Bamboo Design Metal Frame

Amazon Lawrence Frames Bamboo Design Metal Frame

Amazon

Sunmory Arc Floor Lamp

Amazon SUNMORY Arc Floor Lamp

Amazon

Wv Ivory Faux Shagreen Decorative Tray

Amazon WV Ivory Faux Shagreen Decorative Tray

Amazon

Rotot Unstuffed Pouf Cover

Amazon ROTOT Unstuffed Pouf Cover, Ottoman

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Arched Wrapped Rattan Wall Mirror

Amazon Creative Co-Op Creative Co-Op Arched Wrapped Rattan Framed Wall Mirror

Amazon

Hewego Large Balloon Glass Vase

Amazon HEWEGO Clear Large Glass Vase

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Large Marble Handle Dish

Amazon Creative Co-Op Large Marble Handle Dish

Amazon

Virtune Luxe Infinity Ceramic Vase

Amazon Luxe Infinity Pink Vase

Amazon

Vintbo Vintage Landscape Wall Art

Amazon Vintage Landscape Wall Art

Amazon

Bloomingville Taper Candle Holder

Amazon Bloomingville Resin Taper, Black Candle Holder

Amazon

ShineTech Wall Sconces Set 

Amazon ShineTech Wall Sconces Set of 2

Amazon

Decrafts Seagrass Woven Basket Set

Amazon Seagrass Woven Baskets for Storage Natural Shelf Basket

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Welov Air Purifier Sale CPC Tout
This Air Purifier ‘Drastically Reduced’ Allergens in Shoppers’ Homes, and It’s 39% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Related Articles
Amazon Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker
Barbie Fans Need These 17 Pink Home Decor Pieces From Amazon, Starting at Just $8
Summer Hosting Must-Haves Tout
These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon
Furniture Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off
Farmhouse Decor Roundup PD Tout
You’ll Never Believe How Many Stylish Farmhouse Decor Pieces Are on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 67% Off
Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals, Up to 75% Off
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Fall home decor swaps, bench with variety of pillows and throw blanket
9 Cozy Decor Swaps That Feel Like Fall
You Can Save Up to 69% on These 14 Interior Designer-Approved Home Decor Items During Prime Day Tout
We Asked Interior Designers What They're Buying for Prime Day—and Their Picks Start at Just $21
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Best Nightstands
The 20 Best Nightstands of 2023
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
The Best Online Furniture Stores
The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
room-divider-GettyImages-1428199297
13 Clever Room Divider Ideas That Will Max Out Your Room’s Functionality