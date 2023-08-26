These Amazon Modern Farmhouse Decor Pieces Add Warmth to Any Room—and They're All Under $100

Having a cozy and relaxed ambiance at home is largely based on your decor. It’s all about light colors, soft textures, and rustic details—everything that farmhouse decor encompasses. And right now, you can find stylish distressed picks all under $100 on Amazon.

There’s certainly a fine line between making your space feel like a cute farmhouse and giving it a back-country rural vibe. To avoid the latter, incorporate modern elements like black metals in addition to warm accents like natural wood, woven fabrics, and autumnal hues. Amazon has an entire Home hub filled with decor and furniture picks based on style, including this section dedicated to modern farmhouse decor. Within, you’ll find comfortable throw blankets, industrial-looking lamps, ceramic vases, stylish storage baskets, and more with many on sale up to 66 percent off.

Modern Farmhouse Decor Under $100

Whether you’re dressing up your bathroom, kitchen, or living room—you just need a few farmhouse-style pieces to make an impact. A little truly goes a long way (and prevents your area from feeling overwhelmed). One quick and easy option is adding a woven basket, like this round cotton one to your living room or entryway. It has a pretty color-blocking design with brown and white hues, giving it a rustic appearance. The basket comes with handles for easy transport and is 7 inches deep to hold magazines, throw blankets, and more.

For a natural rustic feel throughout, don’t forget to add those modern farmhouse details to your kitchen. Skip the decorative signs and go for something more classy and functional, like these minimalistic glass jars. They have a metal top that shoppers confirm seals well while housing cookies, flour, and nuts. The durable set comes with three jars in various sizes, however, you can shop the jars in other sets and in larger options ranging up to 2 gallons.

Another lovely farmhouse piece is this vintage circular mirror that’s versatile enough to be displayed in the foyer, bathroom, or bedroom. Similarly to the jars above, this mirror also has the stylish black metal detailing around the rim. And to give it a bit of warmth, this pick has a hanging, jute rope design to securely display it on the wall. It’s currently on sale, bringing its price down to $63.

There’s much more in store within Amazon’s Modern Farmhouse Style section. Shop more under-$100 picks below before checking out the entire collection.

