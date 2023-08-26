Home Decorating These Amazon Modern Farmhouse Decor Pieces Add Warmth to Any Room—and They're All Under $100 Find textured pillows, rope woven baskets, wooden mirrors, and more starting at $19. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Having a cozy and relaxed ambiance at home is largely based on your decor. It’s all about light colors, soft textures, and rustic details—everything that farmhouse decor encompasses. And right now, you can find stylish distressed picks all under $100 on Amazon. There’s certainly a fine line between making your space feel like a cute farmhouse and giving it a back-country rural vibe. To avoid the latter, incorporate modern elements like black metals in addition to warm accents like natural wood, woven fabrics, and autumnal hues. Amazon has an entire Home hub filled with decor and furniture picks based on style, including this section dedicated to modern farmhouse decor. Within, you’ll find comfortable throw blankets, industrial-looking lamps, ceramic vases, stylish storage baskets, and more with many on sale up to 66 percent off. Modern Farmhouse Decor Under $100 Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket, $32 Indressme Woven Storage Basket, $12 (was $20) Simple Designs Bronson Lantern Table Lamp, $26 (was $40) Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Jar Set, $47 NuLoom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Area Rug, $69 (was $200) Kdays Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow Cover, $19 (was $24) BesLowe Industrial Three-Light Tree Floor Lamp, $44 with coupon (was $70) Sullivans Farmhouse Ceramic Vase Set, $30 (was $35) Household Essentials Wicker Storage Basket, $89 (was $107) Teamson Home Romanza Tripod Floor Lamp, $90 All the Fall Gardening Tools on Amazon You Need for a Pristine Backyard, According to an Expert Indressme Woven Storage Basket Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $12 Whether you’re dressing up your bathroom, kitchen, or living room—you just need a few farmhouse-style pieces to make an impact. A little truly goes a long way (and prevents your area from feeling overwhelmed). One quick and easy option is adding a woven basket, like this round cotton one to your living room or entryway. It has a pretty color-blocking design with brown and white hues, giving it a rustic appearance. The basket comes with handles for easy transport and is 7 inches deep to hold magazines, throw blankets, and more. Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Jar Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 For a natural rustic feel throughout, don’t forget to add those modern farmhouse details to your kitchen. Skip the decorative signs and go for something more classy and functional, like these minimalistic glass jars. They have a metal top that shoppers confirm seals well while housing cookies, flour, and nuts. The durable set comes with three jars in various sizes, however, you can shop the jars in other sets and in larger options ranging up to 2 gallons. FirsTime and Co. Bronze Dockline Wall Mirror Amazon Buy on Amazon $97 $63 Another lovely farmhouse piece is this vintage circular mirror that’s versatile enough to be displayed in the foyer, bathroom, or bedroom. Similarly to the jars above, this mirror also has the stylish black metal detailing around the rim. And to give it a bit of warmth, this pick has a hanging, jute rope design to securely display it on the wall. It’s currently on sale, bringing its price down to $63. There’s much more in store within Amazon’s Modern Farmhouse Style section. Shop more under-$100 picks below before checking out the entire collection. Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 Simple Designs Bronson Lantern Table Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 NuLoom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $69 Kdays Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow Cover Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $19 BesLowe Industrial Three-Light Tree Floor Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $44 Sullivans Farmhouse Ceramic Vase Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 Household Essentials Wicker Storage Basket Amazon Buy on Amazon $107 $89 Teamson Home Romanza Tripod Floor Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 Stonebriar Rustic Galvanized Serving Tray Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $19 Collive Hallway Runner Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Dii Metal Wire Utility Storage Bin Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 MeMoreCool Rustic Farmhouse Wood Mirror Amazon Buy on Amazon $111 $83 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Repairing Face Cream Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle in a Tube’ Is 20% Off Right Now Say Goodbye to Smelly Fridges With This Refrigerator Deodorizer That’s on Sale at Amazon Act Fast! This 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Tackles Pet Hair With Ease—and It's 77% Off for a Limited Time