These Amazon Modern Farmhouse Decor Pieces Add Warmth to Any Room—and They're All Under $100

Find textured pillows, rope woven baskets, wooden mirrors, and more starting at $19.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roundup: Best Modern Farmhouse Decor Under $100 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Having a cozy and relaxed ambiance at home is largely based on your decor. It’s all about light colors, soft textures, and rustic details—everything that farmhouse decor encompasses. And right now, you can find stylish distressed picks all under $100 on Amazon.

There’s certainly a fine line between making your space feel like a cute farmhouse and giving it a back-country rural vibe. To avoid the latter, incorporate modern elements like black metals in addition to warm accents like natural wood, woven fabrics, and autumnal hues. Amazon has an entire Home hub filled with decor and furniture picks based on style, including this section dedicated to modern farmhouse decor. Within, you’ll find comfortable throw blankets, industrial-looking lamps, ceramic vases, stylish storage baskets, and more with many on sale up to 66 percent off. 

Modern Farmhouse Decor Under $100

Indressme Woven Storage Basket

Amazon INDRESSME Woven Storage Basket, Small Round Woven Basket with Handle

Amazon

Whether you’re dressing up your bathroom, kitchen, or living room—you just need a few farmhouse-style pieces to make an impact. A little truly goes a long way (and prevents your area from feeling overwhelmed). One quick and easy option is adding a woven basket, like this round cotton one to your living room or entryway. It has a pretty color-blocking design with brown and white hues, giving it a rustic appearance. The basket comes with handles for easy transport and is 7 inches deep to hold magazines, throw blankets, and more. 

Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Jar Set

Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Jars with Fresh Seal Lids Canister Set

Amazon

For a natural rustic feel throughout, don’t forget to add those modern farmhouse details to your kitchen. Skip the decorative signs and go for something more classy and functional, like these minimalistic glass jars. They have a metal top that shoppers confirm seals well while housing cookies, flour, and nuts. The durable set comes with three jars in various sizes, however, you can shop the jars in other sets and in larger options ranging up to 2 gallons. 

FirsTime and Co. Bronze Dockline Wall Mirror 

Amazon FirsTime & Co. Bronze Dockline Wall Mirror, Vintage Decor

Amazon

Another lovely farmhouse piece is this vintage circular mirror that’s versatile enough to be displayed in the foyer, bathroom, or bedroom. Similarly to the jars above, this mirror also has the stylish black metal detailing around the rim. And to give it a bit of warmth, this pick has a hanging, jute rope design to securely display it on the wall. It’s currently on sale, bringing its price down to $63. 

There’s much more in store within Amazon’s Modern Farmhouse Style section. Shop more under-$100 picks below before checking out the entire collection

Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket

Amazon Arus Acrylic Highlands Collection Queen Size Tartan Plaid Design Throw Blanket Off-White

Amazon

Simple Designs Bronson Lantern Table Lamp

Amazon Simple Designs LD1036-BLK Bronson Antique Style Industrial Iron Lantern Desk Bedside Glass Shade Table Lamp

Amazon

NuLoom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Area Rug

Amazon nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug

Amazon

Kdays Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow Cover

Amazon Kdays Thick Brown Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow Cover Cognac Leather Decorative Throw Pillow Case

Amazon

BesLowe Industrial Three-Light Tree Floor Lamp

Amazon BesLowe Industrial 3-Light Tree Floor Lamp with Cup-Shaped Cages Farmhouse Rustic Tall Standing Lamp

Amazon

Sullivans Farmhouse Ceramic Vase Set

Amazon Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set, Farmhouse Decor, Home Decor, Decorative Vase

Amazon

Household Essentials Wicker Storage Basket

Amazon Household Essentials Large Wicker Floor Storage Basket with Braided Handle

Amazon

Teamson Home Romanza Tripod Floor Lamp

Amazon Teamson Home Romanza Tripod Metal Legs LED Floor Lamp Tall Standing Reading Light with Drum Shade Wood Finish

Amazon

Stonebriar Rustic Galvanized Serving Tray

Rustic Galvanized Serving Tray

Amazon

Collive Hallway Runner Rug

Amazon Collive Hallway Runner Rug, 2' x 6' Hand-Woven Reversible Washable Entryway Rug, Terra Cotton Modern Farmhouse Laundry Room Rug Long Carpet

Amazon

Dii Metal Wire Utility Storage Bin 

DII Metal Wire Mesh Stackable Utility Storage Bin, Small Round

Amazon

MeMoreCool Rustic Farmhouse Wood Mirror

Amazon MeMoreCool Rustic Wood Mirror for Bathroom, Decorative Framed Farmhouse Natural Vanity Mirror

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

face-moisturizer-GettyImages-1317784419
The Repairing Face Cream Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle in a Tube’ Is 20% Off Right Now
Fridge Deodorizer Tout
Say Goodbye to Smelly Fridges With This Refrigerator Deodorizer That’s on Sale at Amazon
Vacuum One-Off Tout
Act Fast! This 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Tackles Pet Hair With Ease—and It's 77% Off for a Limited Time
Related Articles
25 Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 25 Best Under-$25 Deals to Score on Amazon This Weekend—Up to 73% Off
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel
Emily-Henderson-0923fea-tout
Emily Henderson Starts Fresh in a New-Old House
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
Hearth & Hand Fall Collection Tout
Target’s Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fall Collection Is Here, and We’re Already Loving the Earthy, Moody Tones
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
The Best Online Furniture Stores
The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Bedroom designed by ERIN WHEELER
23 Guest Bedroom Ideas for a Cozy, Inviting Space
wall of white MUJI storage containers on a wooden bookcase
28 Home Organization Stores for All Your Storage Needs
Composite of the Best Headboards for Every Style of 2023 including Urban outfitters Deco Sun Headboard
The 14 Best Headboards of 2023
design-moves-for- a cozy-home-GettyImages-1390277049
10 Design Ideas to Make Your Home Warm and Cozy, According to Pros
Soft coated wheaten terrier dog sitting in doorway of home in the fall
Redecorate Your Front Porch for Fall With These 15 Designer-Approved Finds on Amazon, Starting at $10
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
Storage baskets featured on a colorful patterned background
The 26 Best Storage Baskets to Organize Every Part of Your Home
black owned home decor businesses
25 Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop