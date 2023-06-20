Drinking Alcohol, Even Moderately, Doesn't Have Any Health Benefits, Study Finds

Your nightly glass of wine may be a welcome part of your evening routine, but it's not exactly the semi-healthy sip you've been led to believe it is. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that moderate drinking has no added health benefits.

The review studied the drinking habits of 4.8 million participants, and it's one of the largest studies focused on the health effects of moderate drinking to date. This meta-analysis found major flaws in previous studies that have suggested that drinking alcohol in low and moderate amounts could provide some benefits and help you live a longer, healthier life.

Marina Cavusoglu/Getty Images

The study's researchers ultimately concluded that even consuming low levels of alcohol—25 grams a day for women (less than 1 ounce) and 45 grams (about 1.5 ounces) or more per day for men—actually increased the risk of death, rather than boosting longevity.

According to Tim Stockwell, PhD, the co-author of the study and a researcher at the University of Victoria, "the evidence for health benefits has become increasingly weak" when you look at the newest findings on the association between alcohol consumption and all-cause mortality.

If you’re confused by the inconsistent messaging about whether light drinking is helpful or harmful, you have every right to be. Hundreds of news articles and studies continue to tout various benefits of alcohol. One article from the Harvard School of Public Health states that “moderate drinking seems to be good for the heart and circulatory system, and probably protects against type 2 diabetes and gallstones.” Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says that no level of alcohol consumption can be considered safe.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in June 2023 was the first to explore and discover why light-to-moderate drinking seems to be associated with lower risk and/or instance of heart disease. It found that low alcohol consumption was linked to reduced stress signaling in the amygdala, a key brain region involved in our stress response. However, the researchers emphasized that the purpose and findings of the study were not to encourage drinking at all, but to find the mechanism behind these beneficial associations and try to replicate them without the negative effects of alcohol. They found that any amount of drinking increased risk of cancer—and that as soon as alcohol intake increased to 14 drinks per week, heart attack risk increased and brain activity decreased. The takeaway? As The Harvard Gazette reported, "the authors concluded that research should focus on finding new interventions that reduce the brain’s stress activity without the deleterious effects of alcohol." In short, stress-reduction, not cocktails, should be the goal in order to protect and benefit heart health.

The 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends abstaining or drinking in limited amounts to reduce any negative health risks associated with alcohol consumption. This a maximum of two drinks (preferably fewer) for men and a maximum of one drink for women per day. Even still, it's unclear how much is too much because everyone’s idea of a “drink” is different.

Considering this recent study from JAMA, it’s safe to say that, unfortunately, no amount of alcohol can increase your life expectancy or decrease your risk of disease. And if you currently don't drink, or don't drink much, there's no reason whatsoever to start now.



So what does this mean for the average drinker? You don’t have to skip happy hour or toss out your favorite bottles. Instead, take this newfound information for what it is, understanding that drinking is an indulgence to enjoy responsibly, but without real health perks (as you may have previously thought). Drinking is a personal choice, and moderation is always the best course of action.

