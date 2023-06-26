Shoppers ‘Love Everything About’ This Brand’s Easy-to-Wear Dresses—and They’re All on Sale With Our Code

Their “only regret was waiting so long to purchase one.”

By
Bridget Degnan
Published on June 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT

MMLaFleur Dress Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

There’s nothing worse than running late to a party, work, or dinner with friends because you have to tear through your closet, searching for something to wear. It’s seemingly easier said than done to simply avoid this panicked feeling by making sure your closet is stocked up on dresses that you can easily slip on and feel good in—but thousands of shoppers found a way through one of our favorite brands. 

M.M. LaFleur, a sustainable and woman-forward shop, has a beautiful dress section filled with those comfortable, easy-to-wear styles for summer events and beyond. Not only are the dresses available in a wide variety of sizes—from 00 to 18 but they are also made of high-quality materials, are machine washable, and nearly all of them can be thrown into a suitcase and taken out ready-to-wear without wrinkles. 

Every dress the female-founded brand sells is strategically designed with comfort, style, and functional details (think: pockets and loops to hide bra straps) in mind—the definition of a closet staple. And the best part is that customers say they are “easy to dress up or down” for different occasions, such as adding a blazer over your shoulders or a belt around your waist. 

While the dresses are more of an investment, they have earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, with one saying their “only regret was waiting so long to purchase one.” Plus, for a limited time, the retailer is offering a rare discount for Real Simple readers of 20 percent off your first purchase with code MMLAFLEUR20

Scroll through the options below to find a dress (or two) that will earn a permanent spot in your capsule wardrobe, including casual options, LBDs and wedding guest-worthy picks. 

Best Dresses at M.M. LaFleur

The epitome of a timeless dress, the Malala Dress features a mock neck, an A-line skirt, and a knee-length hem, but the pockets that reviewers describe as “useful and not bulky” are the real clincher. In addition to its details, the dress is made in part from recycled plastic bottles, and it’s been praised by several shoppers for being breathable, comfortable, and flattering. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about any smells that might occur on hot summer days because the fabric is treated with an anti-odor finish. Choose from seven different colors, including calm neutrals and vibrant shades for the season.  

M.M.LaFleur The Malala Dress

M.M.LaFleur

To buy: $156 with code (was $195); mmlafleur.com.

Don’t worry, the dress above isn’t the only one with pockets: The Maaza, The Emily, and The Etsuko all include this convenient detail. The Maaza Dress is for those who have a hard time ditching sweats for work-appropriate outfits, with one reviewer saying it “looks professional but feels like wearing a piece of athleisure wear.” Thanks to their three-quarter sleeves, The Emily and The Etsuko are excellent options if your office is freezing cold but it’s steaming hot outside. Not to mention they’ll be perfect transition pieces for fall.

Check out the rest of M.M. LaFleur’s beautiful dress styles below, and be sure to use the discount code MMLAFLEUR20 at checkout to save 20 percent on your first purchase.      

M.M.LaFleur The Maaza Dress

M.M.LaFleur

To buy: $180 with code (was $225); mmlafleur.com.

M.M.LaFleur The Emily Dress

M.M.LaFleur

To buy: $180 with code (was $225); mmlafleur.com.

M.M.LaFleur The Etsuko Dress

M.M.LaFleur

To buy: $196 with code (was $245); mmlafleur.com.

M.M.LaFleur The Ashley Dress

M.M.LaFleur

To buy: $196 with code (was $245); mmlafleur.com.

M.M.LaFleur The Aditi Dress

M.M.LaFleur

To buy: $156 with code (was $195); mmlafleur.com.

