Shoppers Are Purchasing Multiples of This Flowy Spring Blouse That’s Available in 21 Colors

If you’ve grown weary of your winter uniform of deeper hues and lots of layers, the great news is you can start to switch to pretty prints and flowy styles as spring’s arrival inches closer. But that might mean your closet needs a slight reset. So, if you’re looking for new pieces, Amazon shoppers suggest starting with this cute blouse that’s on sale for only $26.

The Mlebr blouse is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and it’s available in 21 patterns in sizes S to XXL. While the fabric doesn’t stretch, it’s designed to have a loose and relaxed fit that’s perfect to pair with jeans or your favorite pair of white pants throughout the spring and well into the summer. Most impressively, Amazon shoppers have given it 2,800 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $31); amazon.com.

“I always get compliments on this blouse when I wear it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. They said the blouse “fits true to size,” and it’s made from a “great quality” fabric. Plus, they said it’s a “perfect” top to wear throughout the spring, summer, and fall, and they noted they appreciate the blouse’s length. “These blouses are so comfortable and great to wear,” began another shopper who already purchased two tops. “The material itself provides cooling even in hot weather. I love them!”

In addition to the fabric, the spring blouse has plenty of other features worth highlighting. The flattering V-neckline and smocked cuffs both standout, and the top has a high-low hem that makes it easy to do a partial tuck with shorts or pants. Plus, the sleeves are sheer, which is bound to help to keep you cool as temperatures begin to rise. And shoppers say the top is easy to dress up and dress down.

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $31); amazon.com.

“What a cute top,” shared a shopper who confirmed you can wear the top casually tucked into jeans or with a black skirt for a dressier occasion. They also noted that while the sleeves aren’t lined, the rest of the top is lined. Ultimately, they said, “It's a keeper!”

If you’re counting down to spring, add to your excitement by picking up a new easy-to-style blouse. While it’s in stock in all patterns and sizes, add the Mlebr flowy blouse to your spring wardrobe for under $30.