Minor Issues, Major Opinions Podcast: Do You Have to Sort Your Laundry? A Textile Expert Settles the Debate

On this week's episode, we discuss laundry sorting—will your clothes really suffer if you don't do it? REAL SIMPLE editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin explore the various piles laundry sorting creates, how it affects relationship dynamics, and socks...socks come up a lot.

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona Headshot
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023
Kirsten Ferguson




Minor Issues, Major Opinions is a wildly relevant and funny podcast that dives into the low-stakes controversies about which everyone has an opinion. Hosted by Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin, Minor Issues, Major Opinions covers polarizing topics ranging from the mundane to the meaningful, like: do you need a top sheet? Is the 5-second rule real or a myth? Is it really okay to let a dog lick your face? Each week, we’ll chat with celebrities to hear their hot takes on the topics at hand and get the final word from experts across industries to settle the debate once and for all.

On This Episode

On this week's episode, we discuss laundry sorting—will your clothes really suffer if you don't do it? REAL SIMPLE editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin explore the various piles laundry sorting creates, how it affects relationship dynamics, and socks...socks come up a lot. Then Leslie checks in with the main guest, beloved Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson, and asks about her laundry routine and the mysterious case of her missing socks. Sasha Velour makes another appearance to talk about laundering luxury socks (even more socks!), and Carson Kressley of the original Queer Eye cast chimes in to reveal he actually moonlights as a laundry guru. At the end of the episode, textile professor Frances Holmes Kozen from Cornell University hops on to confirm whether or not sorting laundry actually matters.

Meet Our Celebrity Guest

Kirsten Ferguson

Kirsten Ferguson



A successful career woman turned fitness instructor, Kirsten wholeheartedly embraces the changes that life brings. After seven years of working with the NFL, she shifted her focus to family. Her journey to motherhood was not easy, and fitness helped Kirsten strengthen her body and soul during difficult times. She is now the proud mother of two beautiful daughters and uses her life experiences to fuel her deeply inspiring Peloton workouts, which welcomes runners of all levels. Get lifted with Kirsten as you run together to the beats of her favorite hip hop and R&B tracks.

Kirsten Ferguson on Laundry Sorting

I'm literally the worst with laundry. I'm like, "Shove it in there." It's a good day if I separate my whites from everything else. 

— Kirsten Ferguson on Laundry Sorting

Meet Our Expert

Frances Holmes Kozen

Fran Kozen



Professor Kozen is a senior lecturer in fiber science in the Department of Human Centered Design at Cornell University. One of the courses she teaches is Product Quality Assurance, in which students evaluate, among other things, the effects of laundering on textile color retention and dimensional stability. She earned both her B.S. and M.S. from Cornell University.

Transcript

Editor’s Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

