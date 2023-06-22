Minor Issues, Major Opinions Podcast: Is the 5-Second Rule Real? Bobby Berk Says Yes—With a Few Exceptions

On this week’s episode, we debate the 5-second rule! REAL SIMPLE editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin explore this question and ponder their life choices in the kitchen.

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets.

Published on June 22, 2023
Minor Issues, Major Opinions is a wildly relevant and funny podcast that dives into the low-stakes controversies about which everyone has an opinion. Hosted by Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin, Minor Issues, Major Opinions covers polarizing topics ranging from the mundane to the meaningful, like: do you need a top sheet? Is the 5-second rule real or a myth? Is it really okay to let a dog lick your face? Each week, we’ll chat with celebrities to hear their hot takes on the topics at hand and get the final word from experts across industries to settle the debate once and for all.

Follow now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Amazon Music / Stitcher / TuneIn

On This Episode

On this week’s episode, we debate the 5-second rule! Can you still eat food after you’ve dropped it? Does the amount of time it’s been sitting on the floor really matter? REAL SIMPLE editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin explore these questions and ponder their life choices in the kitchen. Leslie chats with the main guest, Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work on Queer Eye, who fills us in on his forthcoming first book, and of course, shares his own hot take on the 5-second rule. Michelle Buteau also chimes in with some thoughts on the topic. Then, microbiologist Jason Tetro, author of The Human Microbiome Handbook and host of The Super Awesome Science Show, will drop some science-backed truth bombs about the 5-second rule to help us decide if it’s real or all made-up.

Meet Our Celebrity Guest

Bobby Berk

Max Montgomery

As the resident design expert and member of the Fab Five on Netflix's Emmy-winning series Queer Eye, Bobby Berk brings change to people's lives by teaching them that a happy home means a happy life. Bobby is the leader of his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including his bespoke design practice, as well as the comprehensive lifestyle destination bobbyberk.com. Now, Bobby is releasing his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind, which comes out Sept. 12 but is currently available for pre-order at bobbyberk.com/book. Right at Home demonstrates that good design can aid mental wellness and help achieve a new sense of happiness within the home. With photographs of beautifully styled rooms and Bobby’s tried-and-true tips, it is the definitive guide to designing a modern home that will teach readers how to follow their happiness to find their style, optimize the function of every room, organize their space, and so much more. When Bobby is not running his design practice or filming, he spends his time in Los Angeles, where he resides with his husband, Dewey, and their dog, Bimini.

Bobby Berk on the 5-Second Rule

If I drop something on the floor at my house, like, I know my floor's pretty clean. If I drop something on the floor in a restaurant where people are walking through—no, no. No second rule will fix that.


— Bobby Berk on the 5-Second Rule

Meet Our Expert

Jason Tetro

Jason Tetro has been involved in health-related microbiology and immunology for the last 35 years. He has worked in various fields including bloodborne, food and water pathogens; environmental microbiology; disinfection and antisepsis; and emerging pathogens such as Zika virus. In the public, he is better known as The Germ Guy. He has written two books, The Germ Code, which was shortlisted as Science Book of The Year in 2014, and The Germ Files, which spent several weeks on the national bestseller list. He has also co-edited, The Human Microbiome Handbook, which provides an academic perspective on the impact of microbes in human health. He is the host of the two time award winning Super Awesome Science Show, which explores how science fits into our everyday lives. He lives in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

