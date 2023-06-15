Minor Issues, Major Opinions Podcast: Are Top Sheets Necessary?

Minor Issues, Major Opinions is a wildly relevant and funny podcast that dives into the low-stakes controversies about which everyone has an opinion. Hosted by Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin, Minor Issues, Major Opinions covers polarizing topics ranging from the mundane to the meaningful, like: do you need a top sheet? Is the 5-second rule real or a myth? Is it really okay to let a dog lick your face? Each week, we’ll chat with celebrities to hear their hot takes on the topics at hand and get the final word from experts across industries to settle the debate once and for all.

On This Episode

This week we debate top sheets! Do you absolutely need one? Or can you go rogue and skip it? We tackle this hotly contested sleep preference. Leslie chats with the main guest, celebrity chef Carla Hall, about her latest projects and finds out she has some pretty strong thoughts on bedding. Then actress Kristen Bell also throws in her two cents, as well as next week’s guest, designer and "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk. Finally, we bring in our expert, Joshua Zeichner, MD, from the dermatology department at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, who will help us decide which is the winning side—Team Top Sheet or Team No Top Sheet?



Meet Our Celebrity Guest

Carla Hall

Marvin Hall

Carla Hall is a chef, best-selling author and television personality. Having spent seven years co-hosting ABC’s lifestyle series “The Chew," Carla is featured on Food Network shows such as “Holiday Baking Championship” and “Worst Cooks in America." She first won over audiences when she competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars” and shared her philosophy to always cook with love. Her new product line, Sweet Heritage by Carla Hall (available through QVC), is designed to bring you kitchen items that are useful, reliable, and complete with a dash of joy and soul. Her latest cookbook, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, landed on annual "Best Cookbook" lists across the country and received an NAACP Image Awards nomination.

Carla Hall on Top Sheets I am also the person who has a top sheet, I have the duvet, I have the weighted blanket, and I have a pillow that I'm not gonna use on my head, on my feet. So you're talking to somebody who wants to be cocooned and weighted down. Okay? I have a whole thing. And not only do I like a top sheet, I like hospital corners. I want that bed to be straight—no wrinkles. — Carla Hall on Top Sheets

Meet Our Expert

Joshua Zeichner, MD

Dr. Joshua Zeichner is the Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He is Board Certified in Dermatology and considered one of the country's key opinion leaders in treating acne and rosacea and is an expert in cosmeceuticals, skin care, and cosmetic dermatology. He is actively engaged in clinical research, and his work has been published in the top peer-reviewed dermatology journals. Dr. Zeichner has been voted by his peers to New York Magazine’s Best Doctors lists since 2018 and is consistently ranked as one of the New York Metro Area’s Top Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York City Super Doctors published annually in The New York Times Magazine.



Transcript

Leslie Corona:

Hi, hello. Welcome to...

Amy Maclin:

Minor Issues...

Muzam Agha:

Major Opinions.

Leslie Corona:

The new podcast from Real Simple where we hash out some of the most controversial topics on the internet and settle the debate with experts. I'm Leslie Corona, the Senior Home Editor.

Amy Maclin:

I'm Amy Maclin, Features Director.

Muzam Agha:

And I'm Muzam Agha, Photo Director.

Leslie Corona:

And we're your hosts. How is everyone doing today?



Muzam Agha:

We are doing great.

Amy Maclin:

Very excited-

Leslie Corona:

We're so happy it's finally coming together-

Amy Maclin:

To discuss these,

Amy Maclin:

... barn-burning issues.

Amy Maclin:

No, it's- it's important (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

I feel like that's more of a phrase in Tennessee, I guess.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

'Cause that's not something I say a lot.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

As you Might be able to tell, Amy's from Tennessee (laughs).

Amy Maclin:

I am from Nashville Tennessee, that's true. I am. But I love that people have such strong opinions about, and-

Leslie Corona:

I know.

Muzam Agha:

People are passionate.

Amy Maclin:

They are.

Muzam Agha:

So Leslie, what are we discussing today? What's today's hot topic? (laughs)

Leslie Corona:

(laughs)Today's hot topic is, "Are top sheets necessary?"

Muzam Agha:

Oh, that's a good one.

Amy Maclin:

Mm, (laughs). And I heard you talked to Chef Carla Hall (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

Yes, I'll share my interview with Carla Hall later in the episode. And then at the end of the show, we'll have some final words, some expertise, from dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner. So make sure to listen to the end.

Leslie Corona:

I'm really pumped to talk about it with you guys. It's technically a column in the magazine.

Amy Maclin:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

So I have already done some of the reporting on this.

Amy Maclin:

We're gonna hash it out.

Muzam Agha:

This is super exciting, 'cause I love-

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Muzam Agha:

... how passionate people get.

Leslie Corona:

I know.

Amy Maclin:

I know, me too. Me too.

Muzam Agha:

They have very strong opinions.

Leslie Corona:

... you would never think. It seems so minor-

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

... ergo the show title.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

It's so minor, but we got 2,000 comments on Instagram.



Amy Maclin:

There's a lot of rage out there.I was not aware that this was even a debate that people were having until this story came in the magazine.

Muzam Agha:

Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

But I guess it is.

Leslie Corona:

It is.

Amy Maclin:

Now, when did it become a thing?

Muzam Agha:

I don't know. Because every time I buy one of those little packet things-

Leslie Corona:

it comes with it.

Muzam Agha:

It comes with it, so I just-

Leslie Corona:

You... So you have to use it.

Amy Maclin:

Right.

Leslie Corona:

Yeah. So wait-

Muzam Agha:

... put it on the bed, you know? Yeah, exactly.

Leslie Corona:

... Amy, I know for a fact that your husband is Ukrainian.

Amy Maclin:

Yes. Well, (laughs)-

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm, tell me.

Amy Maclin:

Funny you should ask.

Leslie Corona:

The reason I bring that up, yes?



Amy Maclin:

So they would use a top sheet and a bottom sheet. But, he grew up in the former Soviet Union.So in the '70s and '80s. Maybe they have flat and fitted sheets.. now. But when he was growing up-

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Amy Maclin:

... they didn't have fitted sheets. A

Leslie Corona:

Fitted sheets? Or-

Amy Maclin:

Fitted sheets. They didn't, like... It's a-

Leslie Corona:

So they wouldn't sleep with a fitted sheet?

Amy Maclin:

Yeah. So you're on a sheet that's tucked in just kind of tucked in.

Leslie Corona:

... you make your own-

Amy Maclin:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

... fitted sheet.

Muzam Agha:

Mm-hmm.

Amy Maclin:

Yes, you're kind of making your own.

Leslie Corona:

(laughs)

Amy Maclin:

and he was like, "These are such a great idea," That's the joy of being with somebody from another culture, is he's-

Muzam Agha:

Right. Exactly (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Amy Maclin:

... (laughs) like, "Fitted sheets, who knew?"

Leslie Corona:

THat's lovely.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Amy Maclin:

I really cannot believe that, uh, top sheets are considered optional by some people now. Um-

Leslie Corona:

Wait, are you pro-top sheet?

Amy Maclin:

Very pro-top sheet.

Leslie Corona:

Are you pro-top sheet?

Muzam Agha:

I'm so pro-top sheet?

Leslie Corona:

I'm forced to be top sheet.

Amy Maclin:

You wouldn't be top sheet?

Muzam Agha:

Because of your husband?

Leslie Corona:

My husband, yeah, he sleeps with, like, 14 layers.

Muzam Agha:

Well, that's the thing. That's the beauty of having a top sheet, right? Like, if you don't want that hot comforter on you or duvet-

Leslie Corona:

Right.

Amy Maclin:

Mm-hmm.

Muzam Agha:

... you can just throw that off and be still covered, 'cause I need to be cocooned in something.

Amy Maclin:

Exactly.

Leslie Corona:

Uh-huh.

Muzam Agha:

Even if it's, like, super-hot, I need something over me. Otherwise, I can't sleep.

Amy Maclin:

Right.

Leslie Corona:

Okay, wait. In the summertime, you probably don't sleep with, like, a duvet or comforter. But you do sleep with a top sheet then?

Muzam Agha:

I have a comforter or duvet on my bed at all times.

Leslie Corona:

Okay, same.

Muzam Agha:

Even in the summer.

Leslie Corona:

Same. But there are some people... We'll go through some of these Instagram comments-

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

... 'cause they're kind of ridiculous.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

But some people on Instagram were like, "I love sleeping with just the top sheet and not a duvet in the summer." And I'm like, "But doesn't that feel weird?"



Muzam Agha:

Why does that make you feel weird?

Leslie Corona:

Like, just the top sheet, like, you need a certain weight on you when you sleep, right? Do you get what I'm saying? Like, you need to feel-

Amy Maclin:

I do.

Leslie Corona:

... a weight on top of you.

Muzam Agha:

Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

I do get what you're saying, I do.

Leslie Corona:

And just the top sheet is not enough, and it feels... You're, like, exposed-

Amy Maclin:

I do.

Leslie Corona:

... weirdly.

Amy Maclin:

.. 'Cause there are several Instagram commenters that said they needed the top sheet for the monsters (laughs).

Muzam Agha:

Under the bed?

Amy Maclin:

Yeah, to protect them from, like, I don't know, like, uh, roaming bugs, dust mites, and monsters. And that's kind of-

Muzam Agha:

Right.

Amy Maclin:

Like, the same way you don't hang your arm over the bed.

Muzam Agha:

Right.

Amy Maclin:

You know? Because you feel too vulnerable.

Muzam Agha:

I also feel like we're so, like, germy in general too.

Leslie Corona:

Yes.

Amy Maclin:

Right.

Muzam Agha:

I feel like having a top sheet, like, you can wash that more frequently than you would have to wash a comforter.

Amy Maclin:

Right, right.





Muzam Agha:

You know what I mean? And so, that layer of, like, protection. Also, think about hotels. Like, do you not want a top sheet when you fall into a hotel-



Amy Maclin:

Absolutely.

Leslie Corona:

True.

Muzam Agha:

... bed. Like, that's-

Amy Maclin:

Absolutely.

Muzam Agha:

... the grossest thing ever.

Amy Maclin:

Right.

Muzam Agha:

Like, I want three top sheets (laughs).

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Muzam Agha:

Like, I want my own top sheet.

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

Absolutely, you do.

Leslie Corona:

Somebody commented saying, "Slept in Irish B&B without knowing there was no top sheet. Still gives me the creepy crawlies."

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)



Leslie Corona:

Like, I guess kind of to what we were saying earlier, that's not really as much of a thing in Europe. In the UK, top sheets are just, like, not as popular there

Muzam Agha:

Yeah, it's just a pain to wash.

Leslie Corona:

But then someone co-

Muzam Agha:

... a duvet and a comforter over and over again. People do that, what, once every... two weeks?

Leslie Corona:

No.

Muzam Agha:

How does that work? (laughs), I don't even know.

Leslie Corona:

We'll find out from the experts.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Muzam Agha:

Oh, good. I can't wait to hear it.

Leslie Corona:

I'm looking through some of these comments though, and someone else was saying, like, "No top sheet. Uh, it gets too tangled." And I wonder, like, "What are you doing in bed that your sheets are getting that tangled?"

Muzam Agha:

Some people are kickers and-

Amy Maclin:

They are. They are.



Leslie Corona:

Oh my God.

Amy Maclin:

It kind of reminded me though (laughs), you know those old info-mercials? Like, they're selling you, like, an onion slicer or whatever.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

(laughs)

Amy Maclin:

And they set up whatever problem they're solving as this horrible, unsolvable thing.

Leslie Corona:

Yeah (laughs).

Amy Maclin:

Showing you chopping off your arm (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

Oh, yeah. Okay.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs),. I don't know. It's just funny.

Leslie Corona:

Oh, it's, like, the dramatics of it?

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

The dramatics of it.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

It just makes me feel what else have I missed out on? what're people doing with their top sheet if they don't use it?

Muzam Agha:

People use it to paint.

Leslie Corona:

Yes. Another person commented-

Muzam Agha:

Picnics.

Amy Maclin:

Okay.

Leslie Corona:

She basically said something like she saves all those top sheets from the sets and she keeps them in a closet and then just uses them when she's painting something.

Muzam Agha:

Yeah, but people take them for picnics.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

Can I talk about my favorite comment that's there?

Amy Maclin:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

What is it? I have to know.

Muzam Agha:

"Anyone who doesn't use a top sheet is an uncultured swine."

Leslie Corona:

I know.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

I feel like there's a lot of judgment that's, like, not necessary.

Amy Maclin:

People are scared. Are they gonna stop selling sheet sets with top sheets?

Leslie Corona:

So that's actually more of a thing now. As a home editor I have noticed a trend where you can just-

Amy Maclin:

Are you kidding?

Leslie Corona:

... buy the top sheet, you can just buy the fitted sheet.

Amy Maclin:

So they're separate?

Leslie Corona:

You can buy them separately now-

Amy Maclin:

Okay.

Leslie Corona:

... from some makers.

Muzam Agha:

I don't know. When I look at a set I flip it over, and I'm like, "Does it have the shams? Does it have the pillowcases?Does it have the top sheet?" If it's missing any of those things, I don't get it.

Amy Maclin:

I really want it. I want that sheet.

Muzam Agha:

I mean, sometimes shams are an exception, but-

Amy Maclin:

I want that sheet.

Muzam Agha:

I want that top sheet.

Amy Maclin:

It's, like, they don't feel like they have to sell us chargers with our phones anymore, and that's wrong.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

Oh my gosh. So I used to think that was really annoying, to get the extra chargers. And now that they don't sell them, I'm annoyed by that too.

Amy Maclin:

You're really annoyed, as well you should be.

Leslie Corona:

Because now, I want that wire. I want that cord.

Amy Maclin:

You want it.

Leslie Corona:

I have 40 million-

Amy Maclin:

And you want that-

Leslie Corona:

... already, I need that one (laughs). Like-

Amy Maclin:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

But there's another comment that I can really relate to. someone said, "I use a twin top sheet because my husband doesn't like a top sheet. Our bed is ridiculous-looking." I mean, it probably is. But I feel like to have a twin top sheet on a full or queen-size bed is weird. Doesn't that look weird? I mean, like, not really, 'cause it's underneath-

Amy Maclin:

Right.

Leslie Corona:

But that makes me feel weird (laughs).

Amy Maclin:

(laughs) Some couples do that. we did a sleep story, it was, like, last year, I think. It was about the writer and her husband have, like, wildly different ideas of how warm they should be.

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Amy Maclin:

And so they get separate blankets. And they- they put them in one duvet cover

Muzam Agha:

Oh, wow.

Leslie Corona:

Oh, that's-

Amy Maclin:

Yeah. Yeah, a compromise.

Leslie Corona:

But that feels less-

Amy Maclin:

Than a sheet.

Leslie Corona:

Than a top... Like, a top sheet.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Leslie Corona:

Um, I mean, they do make those mattresses now, that are, like, half and half or something.

Muzam Agha:

Half and half, I know.

Leslie Corona:

I want one of those.

Muzam Agha:

I just read an article that was basically talking about, "I had a bedroom divorce with my husband."

Leslie Corona:

Oh yeah, I saw that.

Muzam Agha:

"It was the best thing I've ever done in my life."

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

And I'm like, "Oh, wow." Actually, I think that was on-

Leslie Corona:

That might've been on-

Muzam Agha:

... Real Simple.

Leslie Corona:

... Real Simple (laughs).

Muzam Agha:

It was on Real Simple (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

I think it was.I mean, we posted that (laughs).

Muzam Agha:

And I was, like, reading it to TJ, and he was just, like, "Absolutely not," (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

Oh, man.

Muzam Agha:

And I was like, "Okay."

Leslie Corona:

Dude, I think it's just 'cause top sheets, it relates to sleep and... which is something everybody... We all do it, I would hope. There's just, like, all these preferences. Like, I guess people just get really about their sleep and, like-

Amy Maclin:

They do.

Leslie Corona:

... those preferences related to sleep.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah, they do.

Leslie Corona:

I don't know.

Muzam Agha:

Okay. Here's a comment that I feel is super relatable. "It's like wearing sneakers without socks."

Amy Maclin:

So true.

Leslie Corona:

It's so on point.

Muzam Agha:

Yup. Like, I feel sweaty and sticky just thinking about it. You know?

Leslie Corona:

Ew.

Muzam Agha:

It's so gross (laughs).

Amy Maclin:

(laughs). It's wrong.

Muzam Agha:

It's wrong.

Amy Maclin:

It's wrong.

Muzam Agha:

So, tell me about Carla Hall.



Leslie Corona:

Oh my gosh, Carla Hall. She's also from Tennessee.

Amy Maclin:

We're both Nashvilleans, yeah (laughs).

Leslie Corona:

So let's take a listen to Carla Hall's interview.



Leslie Corona:

Carla Hall, thank you for joining us on the show today.



Carla Hall:

I love it, I love it. We're just having a conversation, and I seem to have double ordered my Real Simple magazine, 'cause I have two on the table with Kristen Bell. She's your cover star, and I have two of her on my coffee table.

Leslie Corona:

When I tell our editor in chief that, she would, she'll die. We love you at Real Simple. But, like I said earlier, I've been such a fan since 2008, and I was looking at your Instagram yesterday night, and I was so impressed, first of all by, how much you've done in the past six months. And then, of course, in, like, the last 15 years. But I was thinking, are you not tired? I was looking at all this stuff you've been doing in the past six months alone, and I'm like, "How is this woman not exhausted?"



Carla Hall:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

You know, like, when do you sleep?



Carla Hall:

You know, it's so funny.

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

So I brought on a new culinary producer, and speaking of Top Chef, it was Ariane Duarte from Top Chef, so she's my culinary producer. And, so we're bringing her up to speed, and she said, "Oh my gosh. Looking at your calendar, I just get exhausted. How do you do it?" And I said, "I only say yes to things that I wanna do." Because in the past I've said yes to things that I felt like I should say yes to, but I didn't wanna say yes to. So now, I'm like, if I'm tired, will I still want to do this? I had to ask myself.

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.



Carla Hall:

I check in with my gut, and a lot of times it's yes. I would still wanna do it. I did something with Hormel, and it was going to schools, and it was about thanking, and recognizing the unsung heroes who are the cafeteria workers. I was operating on a red eye. I got in late, at 7:00, and I had to be at the school by 8:30. I went to the hotel, showered, changed, makeup, da da da da, and I was fine. I was absolutely fine, because of who I was doin' it for.

Leslie Corona:

I was just thinking that, it's funny, because if you look at your Instagram, it's, like, she doesn't seem tired, she doesn't. It's just, you can tell it's very genuine, and I was just so impressed. And so, but I was thinking about everything you've done in the past 15 years. And you started out as, like, a CPA, and then you became a model, and then you went into catering, and then you went on Top Chef, and then you did The Chew, and then you have your cookbook, and then Baking Show on Food Network, and then so much charity work. It's endless, I'm in such awe of how much you've accomplished in such a short amount of time, and I wanted to take a nap after looking at your Instagram, to be honest. (laughs)



Carla Hall: You didn't mention the failed restaurant, I mean, I've done all that stuff, too, right?

Leslie Corona:

Oh, yeah.

Carla Hall: That's when I was tired. The-the time when I was super, super tired was when I was doing The Chew and I'd opened up a restaurant, and it took longer to plan the restaurant than the restaurant survived, right? So I was exhausted then. I was like, oh, is this what new moms feel like? New dads? you have this child, and you're sleep-deprived. (laughs)

Leslie Corona:

I mean, I will say, like, the restaurant business in New York is so hard, but, I also wanted to bring up the new product line that you have with QVC. Can you tell me a little bit about that, and, like, what inspired that?



Carla Hall: I was inspired by my grandmothers, and the thing that a lot of people don't know about me, and what I loved about this project. I started this about two years ago when I sat down with the engineers, and I got to tell them what I liked about products. What colors I wanted, what shapes, and, you know, something that would fit my big hands, 'cause I have really big hands for a female, and they were like, "Okay." I had something, a lot of something to say about every single thing. And, when time was up, after two hours, I'm like, "Oh, are we gonna talk again? Because I know that you all have to go, and I have so much to say." So I thought about my grandmothers, I thought about all of the people that I taught when I was teaching at Sur La Table, then I'd love cooking classes. And I want every single person to be a hero in the kitchen. And I want them to have products that bring them joy in the kitchen, and happiness, and colors. So there are, all of these things, that I'm like, what is lacking in the kitchen?



Leslie Corona:So,the reason it's called Sweet Heritage is because you're linking it back to your history, your ancestors.



Carla Hall:

Yes, I'm linking it back to not only my grandmothers, I'm linking it back to my time in the kitchen/

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Carla Hall:

Those really sweet times, and also, um, the motif that I have on my products are the okra flowers. And people don't think about okra having flowers, and so when you look at my measuring cups, there's a okra flower inside. So this is one cup, it's one okra flower. so I'm using the okra flowers as the measurement, and my measuring bowls aren't just measuring bowls, but they're also something you can bake in, you can freeze them, and you can use them as just bowls on a cutting board for entertaining. But I wanted something that stacked, that saved space.

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Carla Hall:

Things that stack, when you're entertaining you have spreads, and dips, and you put them out on a cutting board. If you wanna change a dip, you don't want it on the cutting board, okay, I know the butter boards are a thing.

Leslie Corona:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

Butter boards should be another controversial subject that we talk about on the show.



Carla Hall:

I feel like it.



Leslie Corona:I do love, though, that this product line has so many little touches, that you were very thoughtful and intentional with every part of the design, and you really thought very deeply about the person, the consumer, also, side note, it's super affordable.



Carla Hall:

And that's just it, because I got to build a fan base on The Chew. And that was all about fun in the kitchen, and also everyday people. So I don't wanna have anything that's so high end that people can't afford it, they feel like they can't find this joy in the kitchen, because they can't afford the thing that you're telling them that they need.

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.



Carla Hall:

Also, on my products, I mentioned that I have big hands, and so I wanted these handles to hold, like, when you have-

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

an oven mitt, and you grab-

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

Hold of your pan-

Leslie Corona:

It drives me nuts.



Carla Hall:

You have to have space-

Leslie Corona:

Yes. (laughs)



Carla Hall:

For a hand in a mitt. Right?

Leslie Corona:

I have normal-sized hands and it drives me insane,. (laughs) Yes, I get it.



Carla Hall:

I know.



Leslie Corona:

I get it, so thank you.



Carla Hall:

Yes, and you, and then, you know, when you go in with that mitt, and you trying to take out a sheet pan, and the mitt goes into the thing-

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

Of the cake, and now it has a divot in?

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

Oh. Yeah, these are non-divoting cake pans.

Leslie Corona:

(laughs)



Leslie Corona:

So, now that we've talked about your product line, I wanna get into the real reason you're on the show



Carla Hall:

Okay.

Leslie Corona:

The other reason is-



Carla Hall:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

To go over these minor issues, and I wanna know if you have major opinions on them. Are top sheets necessary?



Carla Hall:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

They are?



Carla Hall:

Uh, yeah.

Leslie Corona:

So you use top sheets at home?



Carla Hall:

I have a duvet, uh, 100%. (laughs) What?

Leslie Corona:

(laughs) You’d be very surprised, there are people who get very angry about this. (laughs)



Carla Hall:

About a top sheet?

Leslie Corona:

Yeah, that's not a thing in Europe. People in Europe don't-



Carla Hall:

No.

Leslie Corona:

Do top sheets, for example.



Carla Hall:

They don't do top sheets, they do duvets. But I am also the person who has a top sheet, I have the duvet, I have the weighted blanket, and I have a pillow-

Leslie Corona:

Wow.



Carla Hall:

That I'm not gonna use on my head, on my feet. So you're talking to somebody who wants to be cocooned and weighted down. Okay?

Leslie Corona:

You have a whole set up, then, for your bed.



Carla Hall:

I have a whole thing. And not only do I like a top sheet, I like hospital corners. I want that bed to be straight-

Leslie Corona:

Hospital?



Carla Hall:

No wrinkles. When I go to a hotel, if that bed isn't made properly, I'm not staying there again. I was in one hotel, actually, and I could've sworn that goldilocks was there in my bed. Because I get there, and I'm like, "Wait, they didn't make up my bed." But then the tip was gone, so I knew they were there. They just made it up poorly. And I was like, what?

Leslie Corona: (laughs) But this explains a lot, though, because you're very busy, so you need to be well rested, and you clearly prioritize, (laughs) like, you prioritize your rest, and the place where you rest.



Carla Hall:

Well, I didn't know it was a thing, to not like a top sheet. And I lived in Europe for a little bit, I didn't know it was a thing, -I was on a business trip with a coworker, and I go to her room, and she has torn the bed apart. I mean, to the point where I walk in, and my eye's twitchin'. I'm like, "What happened to your bed?" She's torn it apart so that she could get in it, she didn't want her feet tucked in, so she took out all the sheets, so everything is free. And I didn't realize that it was a thing. Okay, to each his own, I'm not gonna yuck your yum or tell you you're crazy for not wanting your feet cocooned. (laughs) But it is a major thing for me, and I love folding sheets. And actually, when you think about these people who don't like a top sheet, but do they want the top sheet on the bottom, or do they want a fitted sheet that they actually can't fold? Hm.

Leslie Corona:

What? (laughs) I have never thought of this.



Carla Hall:

the fitted sheet, most people don't know how to fold the fitted sheet-

Leslie Corona:

Right.

Carla Hall:

So when you go to their linen closet, they have this, this jumbled up mess-

Leslie Corona:

I hate that, yeah.



Carla Hall:

Right now, I'm filming in LA, so I'm staying at an Airbnb, and I go to the linen closet, and the fitted sheets are just, like, a jumbled mess, and my eye starts twitching. It's like my wire hanger moment. And so I have to refold the sheets, 'cause I can't be in that house to see them-

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

In this jumbled mess. And I had to refold the towels in not squares, but rectangles, in a trifold. So, I mean, it's kinda my thing. I'm just sayin'.

Leslie Corona:

I love that this is a thing for you. Well, I don't know what I was expecting, I wasn't expecting that. Thank you so much for doing this. I'm so happy that you were the first one we got to talk to,



Carla Hall:

I'm a fan of Real Simple, and actually, it was my husband, Matthew, who was the first fan of Real Simple. And so, it's the magazine that we pick, I'm like, "Okay, What tips and shortcuts of things, and stuff do we-"

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

You know, are we gonna learn about, right?

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.



Carla Hall:

and so I love it for that very reason, because it does keep life really simple in a really fun and practical way.

Leslie Corona:

Carla, thank you so much for coming I had so much fun talking to you, this was everything I could have hoped for and more.



Carla Hall:

Thank you Leslie. I really appreciate it.



Leslie Corona:We'll be back with more after the break.



Leslie Corona: I'm Leslie Corona and you're listening to Minor Issues, Major Opinions.



Muzam Agha:

Ugh, that was amazing, I love her, I love Carla Hall. I feel like I could just hang out with her every day and just laugh all the time. That was so funny.

Amy Maclin:

She's a goddess. I also love that she has such strong opinions and, uh, and deeply felt opinions.

Muzam Agha:

Yeah, she's passionate about it.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

And I feel like a lot of her feelings about the top sheet are the same feelings that I have.

Amy Maclin:

Mm-hmm.

Muzam Agha:

She mentioned the hotel thing, which I thought was on point.

Leslie Corona:

Yes.

Amy Maclin:

Mm-hmm.

Muzam Agha:

Like, I will not ever sleep in a hotel bed if it doesn't have a top sheet.



Amy Maclin:

Yes.

Muzam Agha:

Because that comforter you know does not get washed.

Leslie Corona:

But what do you do if there isn't a top sheet? Like, what do you do?

Muzam Agha:

I would call downstairs and have them send me one.

Leslie Corona:

And be like, "Give me one?" Okay.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs) Yes, absolutely.

Leslie Corona:

Or, like, sleep on the sofa? Ew, well, that's even grosser. Nevermind, I take the suggestion back.

Muzam Agha:

I'll call them up and be like, "I wanna witness you wash these (laughs) comforters."

Leslie Corona:

Anyway, Carla's amazing. Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

And I feel so justified, and I feel so, uh-

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Amy Maclin:

... you know, her opinions resonate with me.

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Amy Maclin:

And I love that she loves hospital corners, that's a very chef-like thing.



Muzam Agha:

Ugh.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah. (laughs)

Leslie Corona:

I don't love hospital corners.I do them 'cause my husband wants them. But, like-

Amy Maclin:

He does.

Leslie Corona:

I do a lot of the things that he doesn’t like.

Muzam Agha:

Wait, what is a hospital corner?

Leslie Corona:

It's when you tuck them into ... right?

Muzam Agha:

Oh, and then fold it?

Leslie Corona:

Yeah, it's like a fold and then you tuck it in.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Leslie Corona:

and then you're like a little hot pocket.

Muzam Agha:

Hm.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

... really-

Muzam Agha:

Hm. Oh, I see. Okay. Like, I can't. I can't do the kangaroo thing, I need at least one leg out in case it gets super hot. I need to be like-

Leslie Corona:

I just picture Muzam in, like, a pocket in my shirt-

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

... for some reason.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Muzam Agha:

I just need to be able to flip my legs around.

Leslie Corona:

Like, sticking out of, like, my pocket of my shirt. Anyway-

Muzam Agha:

Yeah, no.

Leslie Corona:

Um, yeah.

Amy Maclin:

Oh, I love that you make hospital corners for your husband, I hope he appreciates that.

Leslie Corona:

I don't. It's really annoying. (laughs)

Amy Maclin:

And next we're gonna hear from Kristen Bell, and Muzam, you were at the cover shoot with Kristin. how'd it go?

Muzam Agha:

Yeah, she was our first ever celebrity cover. First ever human being on the cover. Actually, it was for a March 2023 ... What year are we on? (laughs) She was, like, super sweet and super fun-

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

... and super personable, and it was just a really good time shooting with her.

Leslie Corona:

Well, she had this amazing outfit, right?

Muzam Agha:

Yes, yes.

Leslie Corona:

What was that? What, how do you describe it?

Muzam Agha:

It was like a latexy type thing.

Leslie Corona:

Yeah, latexy-

Muzam Agha:

It was amazing, yeah.

Leslie Corona:

But yeah, I'm curious to know what she has to say about top sheets.

Muzam Agha:

Well, let's listen.



Kristen Bell: Are top sheets necessary? I don't think so, but I have one, and I don't think I've ever used it. I think I've slept on top of it for 42 years.



Leslie Corona:

So, our celebrity guest for next week is Bobby Berk, design expert, Emmy nominated TV host of Queer Eye, Bobby Berk had some opinions on top sheets too.



Leslie Corona:

The first question. Are top sheets necessary?

Bobby Berk:

Yes. (laughs) Yes.

Leslie Corona:

Okay.

Bobby Berk:

so for me, u for multiple reasons. I get very hot when I sleep, the duvet cover and stuff is way too much for me, but I also just don't like to sleep there just all exposed with nothing on me, you know? So I like a top sheet. Also, a top sheet keeps your duvet cover more clean, years ago, I used to work for an Italian bedding manufacturer who was trying to break into the US market and the owner just, like, refused to allow us to put flat sheets in the sheet sets, even for the US market. And he's like, you know, "No, you don't need the flat sheet. We don’t the flat sheet."

Leslie Corona:

(laughs)

Bobby Berk:

"It's just the duvet cover." And I'm like, "That's perfect in Europe." Like, Europeans-

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Bobby Berk:

... are good with that. But I'm like, "If you want Americans to buy your sheet sets you need flat sheets." And yes, obviously there are those Americans who don't use a flat sheet but-

Leslie Corona:

Mm-hmm.

Bobby Berk:

... I feel like the majority does.

Leslie Corona:

Yes.

Bobby Berk:

Needless to say, that brand did not last. (laughs)

Leslie Corona:

I will say I have noticed, that is a very European thing to not-

Bobby Berk:

Yes.

Leslie Corona:

... do flat sheets I'm not sure why that is.

Bobby Berk:

A lot of Europeans also do individual duvet covers. So on a king-size bed you'll see two twin duvet covers. and it makes sense. It's great for a relationship because if one person doesn't want it up and the other one...you're not, like, pulling. My husband moves around andmoves the bedding across my face at night, wakes me up. So two duvet covers is actually a really great idea.



Leslie Corona:

His reaction was so fast.

Amy Maclin:

(laughs)

Leslie Corona:

I don't even think I finished asking the question, and he was like, "Yes."

Muzam Agha:

(laughs) You had no chance.

Amy Maclin:

Right.

Muzam Agha:

He was like, "Yes."

Leslie Corona:

"You need a top sheet."

Amy Maclin:

Well, also, what did I say about the sheets, though? I mean, and you can't give them any inroads, you can't give an inch. if we all accept that we don't need top sheets-

Muzam Agha:

Yeah.

Amy Maclin:

... then they're gonna stop being offered and that's not okay, so.

Muzam Agha:

Listen, I trust anything Bobby Berk says, because the way that he turns a place inside out and all around-

Amy Maclin:

Mm-hmm.

Muzam Agha:

... and makes it the most spectacular, visionary-

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

... space to live in-

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

it's incredible.

Amy Maclin:

Yeah.

Leslie Corona:

His design aesthetic is very on brand for us.

Amy Maclin:

It is.

Muzam Agha:

So, if he says, "Yes- "

Leslie Corona:

Yeah.

Muzam Agha:

... I'm buying into it.

Leslie Corona:

Yes.

Amy Maclin:

Me too, yes.

Muzam Agha:

(laughs)

Amy Maclin:

Me too. (laughs)



Leslie Corona:

So, I talked to dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner from Mount Sinai, and he's gonna give us the final verdict on what to do with top sheets or if you need them?

Muzam Agha:

That's amazing.

Amy Maclin:

Fantastic. (laughs)

Muzam Agha:

Can't wait to hear that perspective.



Dr. Joshua Zeichner:

Hi, everybody. My name is Josh Zeichner. I am an associate professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York and I've been in practice seeing patients in dermatology for over a decade.

Leslie Corona:

Is it true that if you don't wash your sheets often enough,like are you basically rolling around in your own dust, dust, and dead skin cells if you're not washing your duvets often?

Dr. Joshua Zeichner:

Yeah. So it is important to wash both your sheets, your pillowcases and your duvet covers relatively often. It's more important to wash the fabrics that are coming in direct contact with your skin more frequently than the duvet, because you're sleeping and you're exposing your sheets to dead skin cells, bacteria on the skin, and oil. But you still can't forget about that duvet. For the average healthy person, not washing your sheets means that you're exposing yourself to soiling, you know, from your own body over time. This can lead to infections in some cases. This can lead to irritation, this can even lead to rashes or acne breakouts. Especially if you're getting into bed without showering. So if your body is dirty from the day, then you're exposing all of that dirt and soiling to the sheets which you're rolling around in for hopefully eight hours or so, you know, while you're sleeping at night. And then that's building up over time and a lot of people aren't showering right before bed. So, again, all of that soiling and dirt and bacteria and fungus and dead skin cells are being deposited onto the sheets. You know, for most people, again, it may just cause a little irritation. Things may start to smell a little bit because the bacteria builds up on the sheets. And again, it's definitely more of an issue with the sheets and the pillowcases rather than the duvet because there is that layer between you and the duvet. But for no other reason than you wanna make sure that you're getting rid of even dust from the duvet cover, you wanna wash it. Think about what's happening, you know, with- with your carpets and with your floors. There's a reason that we vacuum, you know, because dirt from the environment builds up. And that even independent of your own body means that environmental first will build up on the duvet cover. I don't have specific recommendations on exactly how often you should wash your sheets. But as a general rule I would say that fabrics that are coming in direct contact with your skin should be washed more frequently than those that have a layer between you and that fabric. I think that most experts are recommending washing your sheets at least once per week. Washing it every day or changing sheets every day is a luxury that you get in a hotel. But not necessarily, um, something that you need to do. And then, you know, the whole question of environmental awareness comes up. So do we really need to be using all of this water, um, and washing our sheets daily? If there's visible soiling, of course. But otherwise, once a week is probably safe.



Muzam Agha:

So what is the final verdict?

Leslie Corona:

(laughs). Okay. The final verdict is, yes, top sheets are necessary, especially if you know you're not gonna clean your duvet or comforter frequently because most people find putting on the duvet to be such a pain. And that usually discourages people from washing it often, which is where people can run into trouble with skin issues like what Dr. Zeichner mentioned.So this topic ran in our October issue and I interviewed a few experts who brought up other concerns. For example, an allergist mentioned that dust mites can actually thrive off skin cells, hiding and bedding and this can actually worsen allergy symptoms for some people.And then I talked to a textile expert who said that you should actually wash your sheets, you know, whether it's a top sheet or a comfort or a duvet once a week. Um, but then like I mentioned earlier, the problem is people don't want to wash a duvet or comforter once a week 'cause it is such a pain to wash.



Amy Maclin: America, you've heard the truth. (laughs).



Leslie Corona:

Thank you for listening to Minor Issues, Major Opinions. Be sure to follow us on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen. If you enjoyed the show, please leave us a rating and review, and maybe we'll even read your review on the next episode. You can find us online at realsimple.com/mimopodcast. Make sure to come back next Thursday for more.