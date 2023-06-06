I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Swimwear Brand, and I’m Blown Away by My Bikini’s Comfy, Flattering Fit

From the moment the fall begins, I start looking forward to the summer. I love warm weather, any activity that takes me outside in the sun, and having a seemingly endless number of days to spend by the water in front of me. I’ve always felt this way about the season, and I’m all in when it comes to anything that signals that my favorite time of year is on its way. So, I’ve never shied away from searching for great swimsuits.

Thanks to my parents who own a condo on Kiawah Island outside of Charleston, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Lowcountry—and I’ve grown familiar with many brands that call this creative Southern city home. One internet-famous, Charleston-based brand that I’ve long wanted to try is Minnow, which first jumped onto my radar thanks to bloggers and influencers with kids (Minnow has a distinctive kids’ line for girls and boys). When I realized that the brand also has a swim line for women that ranges in size from XS to XL, my curiosity was piqued, and I decided this was my year to finally try one of Minnow’s suits. And luckily, Minnow offered to send me a swimsuit to try for free.

Minnow has a plethora of one-piece bathing suits that range from options with tie-knots to ruffled edges to smocking. Plus, you can find rash guards that you can pair with a Minnow suit or one you already own to give yourself a little extra sun protection. Although any of these options would look darling and feel fun and functional at the pool, lake, or beach, I’m decidedly in the two-piece swimsuit camp. So, I gravitated toward the Sea Marsh Floral Ruffle Bikini Top and Sea Marsh Floral High-Waisted Bikini Bottom and got them in my typical sizes.

When both items arrived, I was amazed by the quality. Admittedly, I spent years buying suits that were less than $50. But I sprung for two more expensive options last year (read: over $100), and the quality is infinitely better. So, I was hoping to find the same thing with Minnow’s pieces—and I did. Both are made from 86 percent polyester and 14 percent lycra, which results in a buttery smooth and soft feel. The feel of the fabric alone is worth the price in my opinion. But as we all know, the fit of the suit is paramount.

I actually reached for the bottoms to try them on first. In the past, I’ve found it difficult to find high-waisted bottoms that aren’t too high, and I was thrilled that Minnow’s bottoms hit right at my belly button rather than well above it. This feels particularly important to note because I’m 5-foot-2-inches tall, and I don’t have a long torso, which means bathing suit bottoms often fit me differently than the models they are photographed on. But not this time!

After my win with the bottoms, I added the top, which has removable cups inside. I’m a ruffle lover through and through, so I was hoping this piece would fit well. And thanks to the tie in the back that allows wearers to find their perfect custom fit, I never needed to have any doubt. But the important thing to keep in mind about this particular top is the straps are not adjustable. Though I often do find that problematic with other pieces, I’ve yet to have an issue with this top. It fits perfectly.

I’ve now worn my Minnow bathing suit on two separate weeklong beach trips, and I’ve reached for it again and again throughout my time away. Whether you’re planning to jump in the water or simply lounge on the side (I’ve done both!), the suit is so comfortable to wear that I’ve actually forgotten that I’m wearing a bathing suit rather than my favorite athleisure pieces more than once. And it continues to look brand new even after numerous wears, washes, and exposure to chlorine.

If you’re shopping for a new bathing suit or a few, I cannot recommend Minnow enough. The suits are made with quality fabrics that allow you to wear the pieces for hours and still feel comfortable, and I have no doubt that my Minnow suit will last for many years to come. I’m already planning which one to purchase next because, yes, I will happily invest my own funds in another flattering Minnow style. So, if you’re on the fence, take this as your sign to jump in.

