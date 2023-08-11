Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon

The countdown to fall begins as the last days of summer soon come to an end. While it’s not time to break out your favorite cardigan just yet, you may start to swap in transitional pieces in preparation for the cooler weather. If you’re in need of some inspiration on what to wear right now, this new Amazon section has tons of stylish clothing and accessories all under $50.

Amazon Fashion’s Minimalist Style storefront is filled with capsule fashion pieces to elevate your wardrobe starting at just $15. You can expect to find a range of items, including flowy maxi dresses, wide-leg trousers, round sunglasses, and more that are perfect to wear in between seasons. The best part? Several products are on sale, up to 60 percent off.

Minimalist Styles Under $50 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Terry Racerback Maxi Dress

Amazon

This popular maxi dress is a piece that can be worn alone or easily layered with a T-shirt or jean jacket. The classic dress is made with a stretchy material that is comfortable to wear throughout the day, making it great for work, travel, or running errands. One shopper who wore it while 35 weeks pregnant wrote that it's “so soft, comfy, and versatile.” Pair with sneakers or sandals for a casual look or dress it up with wedges.

Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trousers

Amazon

These best-selling wide-leg pants have been dubbed “a staple in your wardrobe” by shoppers. The business-meets-casual trousers feature a high waist that adjusts to your body with its elastic band in the back. Its flowy, straight legs offer plenty of room to breathe on warmer days, but also keeps you covered in cooler temperatures. Elevate the look with loafers or heels, or keep it simple with sneakers. Choose from 27 different colors and a variety of short, normal, and long length sizes.

Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress

Amazon.

For an effortless, put-together look, opt for this ruched mini dress that’s on sale for $34. The popular dress has secured more than 7,800 five-star ratings from several shoppers, including one who says “it hugs your body just the right way.” The sleeveless dress is made with a comfortable, stretchy material that’s ideal for everyday wear, outdoor concerts, sports events, or dinner parties. You can even layer it with a blazer or leather jacket for an even more elevated look. Plus, it comes in 28 colors, so you can get more than one.

Continue scrolling for more stylish and versatile capsule wardrobe finds, or view the full assortment at Amazon’s Minimalist Style storefront.

Fitory Flat Sandals

Amazon

LouKeith Sleeveless Tank Top

Amazon

Sojos Oversized Round Sunglasses

Amazon

Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Sundress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Satin Button Down Blouse

Amazon

Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch

Amazon

Tilocow Slip-On Mules

Amazon

Pavoli 14-Karat Gold Convertible Link Earrings

Amazon

The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag