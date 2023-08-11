Style Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon Including several items on sale up to 60 percent off. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez The countdown to fall begins as the last days of summer soon come to an end. While it’s not time to break out your favorite cardigan just yet, you may start to swap in transitional pieces in preparation for the cooler weather. If you’re in need of some inspiration on what to wear right now, this new Amazon section has tons of stylish clothing and accessories all under $50. Amazon Fashion’s Minimalist Style storefront is filled with capsule fashion pieces to elevate your wardrobe starting at just $15. You can expect to find a range of items, including flowy maxi dresses, wide-leg trousers, round sunglasses, and more that are perfect to wear in between seasons. The best part? Several products are on sale, up to 60 percent off. Minimalist Styles Under $50 at Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Racerback Maxi Dress, $41 Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trousers, $40 Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress, $34 (was $50) Fitory Flat Sandals, $33 (was $46) LouKeith Sleeveless Tank Top, $16 with coupon (was $20) Sojos Oversized Round Sunglasses, $15 (was $20) Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Sundress, $37 (was $46) Amazon Essentials Satin Button-Down Blouse, $24 Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch, $26 (was $65) Tilocow Slip-On Mules, $35 (was $45) Snag a Last-Minute Wedding Guest Dress With These Under-$50 Stylish Finds at Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 This popular maxi dress is a piece that can be worn alone or easily layered with a T-shirt or jean jacket. The classic dress is made with a stretchy material that is comfortable to wear throughout the day, making it great for work, travel, or running errands. One shopper who wore it while 35 weeks pregnant wrote that it's “so soft, comfy, and versatile.” Pair with sneakers or sandals for a casual look or dress it up with wedges. Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trousers Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 These best-selling wide-leg pants have been dubbed “a staple in your wardrobe” by shoppers. The business-meets-casual trousers feature a high waist that adjusts to your body with its elastic band in the back. Its flowy, straight legs offer plenty of room to breathe on warmer days, but also keeps you covered in cooler temperatures. Elevate the look with loafers or heels, or keep it simple with sneakers. Choose from 27 different colors and a variety of short, normal, and long length sizes. Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress Amazon. Buy on Amazon $50 $34 For an effortless, put-together look, opt for this ruched mini dress that’s on sale for $34. The popular dress has secured more than 7,800 five-star ratings from several shoppers, including one who says “it hugs your body just the right way.” The sleeveless dress is made with a comfortable, stretchy material that’s ideal for everyday wear, outdoor concerts, sports events, or dinner parties. You can even layer it with a blazer or leather jacket for an even more elevated look. Plus, it comes in 28 colors, so you can get more than one. Continue scrolling for more stylish and versatile capsule wardrobe finds, or view the full assortment at Amazon’s Minimalist Style storefront. Fitory Flat Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $33 LouKeith Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $16 Sojos Oversized Round Sunglasses Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $15 Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Sundress Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $37 Amazon Essentials Satin Button Down Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $26 Tilocow Slip-On Mules Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $35 Pavoli 14-Karat Gold Convertible Link Earrings Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now Score This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum for $155 Off While It’s at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Shoppers Are Tossing Their Cling Wrap for This $16 Set of Super Stretchy and Reusable Silicone Lids