Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Setting Spray Is My Go-To for Dewy, Transfer-Proof Looks All Year Long It's a must-have, especially when wearing face masks. By Wendy Vazquez Published on October 24, 2022 05:00PM EDT Over the past couple of years, I've cut my makeup wear down, but not necessarily because I lost my love of beauty. It was more because I was tired of the bottom half of my face continuously rubbing off onto the inside of my face masks. No matter the primer or waterproof foundation, everything seemed to swiftly transfer and fade. I was beginning to think that I would have to embrace an entirely minimalist beauty approach and wave goodbye to my glam, full-coverage options forever—that was until I learned about Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray. Our editor's even awarded it the "Best Setting Spray for Dry Skin," after all. I became a fan of Milk Makeup after trying out and loving the Kush Fiber Brow Gel and award-winning Kush Volumizing Mascara over the years. Seeing as my combination skin needed a setting spray that was not only durable, but also hydrating, I was drawn to the overflow of good-for-you skincare ingredients. The formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe, niacinamide, hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, and moringa seed oil to lock in moisture and protect the skin from free radicals while delivering a glass-like glow. The blue agave creates an invisible barrier while 'gripping' makeup to set it in place for up to 12 hours. Milk Makeup To buy: $36; milkmakeup.com. I bought a bottle of the Hydro Grip setting spray after I saw the product trending all over TikTok last winter. While Milk Makeup recommends storing the mist in the fridge for a refreshing kick before application, I find it just as effective and invigorating coming straight from my vanity. The dual-phase formula means you need to shake the bottle well to activate it, but just three to four spritzes all over my face does the trick. RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Say They Feel Like They're 'Wrapped in a Knit Blanket' When They Wear This Cozy Sweater I've used the Milk Makeup setting spray in all kinds of weather, from muggy and humid to dry and freezing, and have yet to be disappointed. The formula has a tacky consistency—hence the 'grip' phase—but I can apply my face mask without worrying about disturbing my complexion after letting my makeup set for about ten minutes. I rarely see any transfer on my masks, and when I remove them, everything is in its rightful place. If you've been searching for a setting spray that boasts skincare ingredients while holding everything together all day, I recommend investing in the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray.