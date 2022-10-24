Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting Spray Is My Go-To for Dewy, Transfer-Proof Looks All Year Long

It's a must-have, especially when wearing face masks.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 05:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray
Photo:

Milk Makeup

Over the past couple of years, I’ve cut my makeup wear down, but not necessarily because I lost my love of beauty. It was more because I was tired of the bottom half of my face continuously rubbing off onto the inside of my face masks. No matter the primer or waterproof foundation, everything seemed to swiftly transfer and fade. I was beginning to think that I would have to embrace an entirely minimalist beauty approach and wave goodbye to my glam, full-coverage options forever—that was until I learned about Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray. Our editor’s even awarded it the Best Setting Spray for Dry Skin,” after all.

I became a fan of Milk Makeup after trying out and loving the Kush Fiber Brow Gel and award-winning Kush Volumizing Mascara over the years. Seeing as my combination skin needed a setting spray that was not only durable, but also hydrating, I was drawn to the overflow of good-for-you skincare ingredients. The formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe, niacinamide, hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, and moringa seed oil to lock in moisture and protect the skin from free radicals while delivering a glass-like glow. The blue agave creates an invisible barrier while ‘gripping’ makeup to set it in place for up to 12 hours.

Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray

Milk Makeup

To buy: $36; milkmakeup.com.

I bought a bottle of the Hydro Grip setting spray after I saw the product trending all over TikTok last winter. While Milk Makeup recommends storing the mist in the fridge for a refreshing kick before application, I find it just as effective and invigorating coming straight from my vanity. The dual-phase formula means you need to shake the bottle well to activate it, but just three to four spritzes all over my face does the trick.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Say They Feel Like They're 'Wrapped in a Knit Blanket' When They Wear This Cozy Sweater  

I've used the Milk Makeup setting spray in all kinds of weather, from muggy and humid to dry and freezing, and have yet to be disappointed. The formula has a tacky consistency—hence the 'grip' phase—but I can apply my face mask without worrying about disturbing my complexion after letting my makeup set for about ten minutes. I rarely see any transfer on my masks, and when I remove them, everything is in its rightful place. 

If you've been searching for a setting spray that boasts skincare ingredients while holding everything together all day, I recommend investing in the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Makeup Setting Sprays of 2022
The 10 Best Makeup Setting Sprays of 2022
Beauty Outlet Early Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Tout
Skincare and Makeup from Revlon, Olay, L’Oreal, and More Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Amazon Outlet
best-cleanser-realsimple-GettyImages-200407149-004
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Choose the Best Cleanser for Your Skin Type
Supergoop Friends and Family Sale Tout
This Shopper and Editor-Loved Sunscreen Brand Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale
CLEAN 10 CLEANSING BALM
This $15 Gentle Cleansing Balm Works in Seconds, Even on My Waterproof Makeup
woman applying lotion to her face with a blue background
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Primers Under $20
Merit Bronze Balm in Clay Tout
Merit Beauty's New Bronze Balm Gave Me Instant Cheekbones in One Swipe
sweat proof makeup
I Put Sweatproof Makeup to the Test—These Were the Ones That Actually Worked
Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022
The 9 Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022
Best affordable skincare brands
The 15 Best Affordable Skincare Brands of 2022
African female beauty model with an afro promoting lotion for skin care. Beautiful black woman doing her skincare routine covering her eye with serum. Portrait of a lady applying cream
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
Shoppers Noticed 'Baby Soft' Skin After Using This Vitamin C Serum for Less Than a Week—and It's on Sale
Restorative Mask Tout
This Soothing, Restorative Face Mask Is So Good, I'm Actually Ditching My Foundation
Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm
The 9 Best Facial Cleansers for All Skin Types
Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream Tout
This $18 Moisturizer Made My Year-Round Dry Skin the Softest It's Ever Been
Shot of a young woman applying moisturiser to her face
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Skincare Products for Sensitive Skin