Shoppers Love This Velvet Ruffle Wrap Dress for Holiday Parties and Weddings

It’s flattering, comfortable, and only $45.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 08:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Miessial Women's Summer Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Photo:

Amazon

The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to start prepping for festive parties. While it’s a bit too early to start stocking up on ingredients to make your favorite seasonal recipes, it’s definitely not too early to decide what you’re going to wear. If you’re hoping to add a new dress to your holiday party and wedding rotation, look no further—Amazon shoppers love this “flattering” $45 ruffle wrap option

The Miessial velvet ruffle wrap dress is made from 97 percent polyester and 3 percent elastane. Even though velvet typically has a heavier feel, this dress is still designed to feel lightweight and flowy, according to the brand. Most importantly, shoppers seem to agree: The dress has 2,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews

Miessial Women's Summer Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

“Overall, I loved, loved, loved this dress! I wore it to a fall wedding, and I received a ton of compliments on it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was thrilled [with] the fit and design of this dress. It was very flattering for me and so comfortable to wear,” said another shopper

The best dresses are those that are chic and comfortable, and this holiday party-ready style achieves both thanks to its V-neckline, side ruffle slit, and short ruffle sleeves. While all three are standout features, one detail deserves an extra highlight: the mock wrap. The wrap neckline of the dress is actually attached, and the belt is merely there to add style and to help you find the perfect fit at your waist, rather than serving as a way to keep your dress in place. The dress is available in sizes 2-4, 6-8, 10-12, and 14 in six different colors, including pretty shades of red, emerald green, and navy. 

Miessial Women's Summer Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon

 To buy: $45; amazon.com.

“I was very nervous to receive this dress; however, when I did, I was so happy to see the quality,” wrote one reviewer who plans to wear the dress for outdoor family pictures. They added, “I am very happy with my purchase!”

Check an early to-do off of your holiday or winter wedding guest list, and scoop up a Miessial velvet ruffle dress while it’s in stock and available for just $45. Then let the countdown to event season begin.

More Must-Shop Deals

