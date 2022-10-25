The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to start prepping for festive parties. While it’s a bit too early to start stocking up on ingredients to make your favorite seasonal recipes, it’s definitely not too early to decide what you’re going to wear. If you’re hoping to add a new dress to your holiday party and wedding rotation, look no further—Amazon shoppers love this “flattering” $45 ruffle wrap option.

The Miessial velvet ruffle wrap dress is made from 97 percent polyester and 3 percent elastane. Even though velvet typically has a heavier feel, this dress is still designed to feel lightweight and flowy, according to the brand. Most importantly, shoppers seem to agree: The dress has 2,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews.

“Overall, I loved, loved, loved this dress! I wore it to a fall wedding, and I received a ton of compliments on it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was thrilled [with] the fit and design of this dress. It was very flattering for me and so comfortable to wear,” said another shopper.

The best dresses are those that are chic and comfortable, and this holiday party-ready style achieves both thanks to its V-neckline, side ruffle slit, and short ruffle sleeves. While all three are standout features, one detail deserves an extra highlight: the mock wrap. The wrap neckline of the dress is actually attached, and the belt is merely there to add style and to help you find the perfect fit at your waist, rather than serving as a way to keep your dress in place. The dress is available in sizes 2-4, 6-8, 10-12, and 14 in six different colors, including pretty shades of red, emerald green, and navy.

“I was very nervous to receive this dress; however, when I did, I was so happy to see the quality,” wrote one reviewer who plans to wear the dress for outdoor family pictures. They added, “I am very happy with my purchase!”

Check an early to-do off of your holiday or winter wedding guest list, and scoop up a Miessial velvet ruffle dress while it’s in stock and available for just $45. Then let the countdown to event season begin.

