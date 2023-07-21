Keep Your Pets Comfortable in Hot Weather With This Cooling Mat That’s on Sale for $10 at Amazon

Here’s a tip: If it’s too hot out for you, it’s too hot out for your pets. So next time you get in from a long summer walk with your dog, along with turning on the AC, try a cooling mat that’ll provide instant relief for furry pets. This one from Microcosmos cooling mat isn’t just for pups—it’s great for cats, too, and it’s on sale for $10.

Unlike electric blankets that have to be plugged into an outlet, the pad doesn’t have a cord that can be chewed on, making it safer for pets. It has a quilted top with slip-resistant backing and slight padding that provides more cushioning than a plastic mat or towel. Plus, the material is machine washable, so you can use the mat over and over again. It’s basically like a cooling comforter for pets.

Amazon

Use the pad on its own or place it on top of your dog’s bed so they can be cozy while cooling down. It can be easily rolled or folded to take with you when traveling or to keep in the car, too. The mat comes in sizes small through XXL to fit tiny Chihuahuas all the way up to dogs over 100 pounds, and there are a variety of colors to choose from, including dark blue, light blue, gray, and pink.

Pet parents love the cooling mat—more than 3,500 reviewers have awarded it five-star ratings. According to shoppers, it stays cool to the touch all the time without needing to wet it or put it in the freezer. The mat is especially helpful for cooling down dogs or cats with thick fur who can get easily overheated in hot weather.

One customer noted that it’s super useful if the power goes out during the summer. “I ended up using it one day when the power went out! I was sweating, and [my cat] was cool as a cucumber,” they said. It also comes in handy if you and your pet are visiting someone without air conditioning in the summer.

Keep your pets comfortable even on the hottest days with this Microcosmos cooling mat that’s only $10 at Amazon.