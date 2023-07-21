Keep Your Pets Comfortable in Hot Weather With This Cooling Mat That’s on Sale for $10 at Amazon

Shoppers have given it more than 3,500 five-star ratings.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dog Cooling Pad Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Here’s a tip: If it’s too hot out for you, it’s too hot out for your pets. So next time you get in from a long summer walk with your dog, along with turning on the AC, try a cooling mat that’ll provide instant relief for furry pets. This one from Microcosmos cooling mat isn’t just for pups—it’s great for cats, too, and it’s on sale for $10.

Unlike electric blankets that have to be plugged into an outlet, the pad doesn’t have a cord that can be chewed on, making it safer for pets. It has a quilted top with slip-resistant backing and slight padding that provides more cushioning than a plastic mat or towel. Plus, the material is machine washable, so you can use the mat over and over again. It’s basically like a cooling comforter for pets.

Amazon MICROCOSMOS Summer Cooling Mat & Sleeping Pad

Amazon

Use the pad on its own or place it on top of your dog’s bed so they can be cozy while cooling down. It can be easily rolled or folded to take with you when traveling or to keep in the car, too. The mat comes in sizes small through XXL to fit tiny Chihuahuas all the way up to dogs over 100 pounds, and there are a variety of colors to choose from, including dark blue, light blue, gray, and pink. 

Pet parents love the cooling mat—more than 3,500 reviewers have awarded it five-star ratings. According to shoppers, it stays cool to the touch all the time without needing to wet it or put it in the freezer. The mat is especially helpful for cooling down dogs or cats with thick fur who can get easily overheated in hot weather. 

One customer noted that it’s super useful if the power goes out during the summer. “I ended up using it one day when the power went out! I was sweating, and [my cat] was cool as a cucumber,” they said. It also comes in handy if you and your pet are visiting someone without air conditioning in the summer.

Keep your pets comfortable even on the hottest days with this Microcosmos cooling mat that’s only $10 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon iRobot Roomba 671020 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
The Time-Saving iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call One of Their ‘Best Amazon Purchases’ Is $140 Off
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Binboov Hat Rack for Baseball Caps Hat Organizer Holder
This Hat Organizer Is ‘Ingenious,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s Only $12 for a Set of Two
Related Articles
Cooling Patches Tout
These Gel Patches Are the Secret to Staying Cool No Matter How Hot it Is, and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Cooling Sheet Set/Blanket/Comforter One-Off PD Tout
The Top-Rated Cooling Sheets Shoppers Call ‘Pure Luxury’ Are Up to 50% off A Few Days Before Amazon Prime Day
Bath Mat One-Off PD Tout
We Can’t Believe This Memory Foam Bath Mat Is Only $10 Right Now
Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline
The Best-Selling Workout Top That Amazon Shoppers ‘Live in’ Is on Currently Sale for Only $23
PD Comfortable Pants/Linen Pants One-Off Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These Lightweight Linen Pants—and They’re on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Composite of one of the best throw blankets, the Better Homes & Gardens Velvet Plush Sherpa Throw on a pink background with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 14 Best Throw Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cat lounging on blanket
5 Things to Consider When Decorating a Home With Pets
Maidenform One Fab Racerback Bra Tout
People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon
Shilucheng Cooling Breathable Bamboo Bed Sheets Set Tout
Hold on, These ‘Next-Level Comfortable’ Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are Just $39 at Amazon
Amazon iRobot Roomba 671020 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
The Time-Saving iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call One of Their ‘Best Amazon Purchases’ Is $140 Off
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Amazon Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush
The Drybar Blow-Drying Brush That Delivers ‘Salon Level Results’ Is Still on Sale for Its Amazon Prime Day Price
Amazon Prime Day Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Light and Airy’ Cooling Bed Sheets With 250,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $32—but Not for Long
Bra Deal Roundup PD Tout
13 Comfortable Bras With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings That Are on Sale This Amazon Prime Day, Up to 65% Off
Target Compete Sale (I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer...) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Items You Have to Shop During Target Circle Week