This Beloved Italian Shoe Brand Is Having a Massive Sale for Up to 70% Off—Here Are the Boots Worth Shopping

Lauren Taylor
Published on January 5, 2023 02:00PM EST

With winter in full swing, what better way to make the most of the cold weather than by wearing cute boots? Right now you can get up to 70 percent off all kinds of boot styles during M.Gemi’s Semi-Annual Sale. M.Gemi is unique in that all of the brand’s products are produced exclusively in Italy, from Tuscany to Naples to Pisa. Along with providing high-quality leather goods, the brand’s goal is to preserve the tradition of family-run Italian craftsmanship, with products made in 13 family-owned workshops.

M.Gemi is committed to sustainability, too. The brand releases new limited-edition designs each week in small batches, which cuts down on surplus inventory that often ends up in landfills. And because there’s a limited quantity of each style, you might not get the chance to buy the shoes on sale again, so don’t wait to shop the sale. 

From snow boots to riding boots and everything in between, you can snag high-quality, Italian-made leather, suede, nylon, and shearling styles starting at $175. The sale ends on January 7, so these styles might be gone soon.  To save you time, we combed through the sale to find some of the best options to check out now. Find our favorite M.Gemi boot picks below.

M.Gemi Semi-Annual Sale Boot Deals

The Gaia

M. Gemi

The Gaia

These snow boots are like “walking on a cloud,” according to one reviewer. The quilted puffer outer shell is made of 100 percent water-resistant nylon with a faux-fur lining to keep your feet warm and dry. The lightweight sole has a slight platform to add some style and height, and the adjustable drawstring closure at the ankle allows you to tighten the boots to keep out rain and snow. This style is available in three colors: black, light gray, and sand.

To buy: $195 (was $298); mgemi.com

The Noemi

M. Gemi

The Noemi

Chelsea boots are super versatile and can be dressed up or worn casually. This tumbled leather pair is classic and trendy, with a stacked heel and lug sole. The tab on the back of the heel and elastic side panels make these boots easy to pull on. A five-star reviewer said, “I have quite a few pairs of M.Gemi shoes, and I think these are my very favorite.”

To buy:  $245 (was $378); mgemi.com.

The Cristina

M. Gemi

The Cristina

These heeled ankle booties come in Nappa leather or Italian suede in six colors, including brown, black, mushroom gray, navy, and red. They feature a 2.2-inch stacked heel and almond-shaped toe with leather lining and a Nubuck leather sole. Multiple shoppers have commented on how comfy these boots are, and reviewers have called this style “so chic.”. 

To buy: $245 (was $398); mgemi.com.

The Giulietta

M. Gemi

The Giulietta

This new take on a riding boot has a lug sole and stacked heel that is comfortable and sturdy for walking. The outer is made of pebbled Italian calf leather, and the shaft hits just below the knee. According to one shopper, these boots are both “polished and edgy” and high-quality.

To buy: $225 (was $448); mgemi.com.

The Milena

M. Gemi

The Milena

These Italian calf suede boots are fully lined with genuine shearling for extra warmth. The rubber sole provides traction and slight, almost 2-inch height. One reviewer said they will be “living” in this style for the winter, while another commented that these boots are “the most comfortable shoes and boots on earth.”

To buy: $225 (was $398); mgemi.com.

The Antea

M. Gemi

The Antea

For a unique spin on classic combat boots, try this suede and leather style. The shoes feature gunmetal hardware, waxed cotton laces, a lightweight EVA rubber sole, and a 2.4-inch heel. Plus, the ankles are padded with Italian Nappa leather for additional comfort and warmth. 

To buy: $175 (was $398); mgemi.com.

The Avena

M. Gemi

The Avena

These heeled boots are perfect if you’re looking for a dressier style. The 2.75-inch heel adds height, and the pointed toe makes them look extra sleek. The boots are made of Italian Nappa leather with elastic side panels and a pull tab to easily slip them on. 

To buy: $225 (was $448); mgemi.com.

