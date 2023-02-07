Shoppers Say This Versatile Sweater Is ‘So Comfy’ They Can Even Sleep in It

It's still prime sweater weather for most of us, and you can never have too many. A reliable, cozy sweater is the ideal foundation for your midwinter, transitional weather style woes. Whether you're looking for chic and snug loungewear or a casual staple piece to fill out your seasonal travel uniform, Amazon shoppers think the Merokeety Oversized Crew Neck Sweater is the perfect layering piece.

With over 6,000 five-star reviews, this casual pullover has become one of the best-sellers in the Best Women's Pullover Sweaters category. The waffle knit design is crafted from a super soft rayon and acrylic blend, featuring ribbed cuffs and a flattering curved hemline that hits just under the hip. The slight boxy cut is comfortable yet not overly slouchy and pairs effortlessly with leggings, jeans, skirts, or even over a dress. You'll want to wear this look on repeat.

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

The Merokeety sweater comes in sizes S to XL, and shoppers say it fits "true to size." Grab it in 32 shades, from soft pastels to warm neutrals, to liven up your stay-at-home dressing and cold-weather 'fits.

Amazon

Reviewers confirmed the style is "so comfy," with one writing, "I've worn it to work and even slept in it. It's the most versatile sweater I own. I plan to buy multiple colors." Another buyer that owns multiple colors agreed, adding, "I prefer to wear sweatpants and a hoodie, but this is a nice dressy sweater that feels like you're wearing lounge clothing."

Good news: The Merokeety Oversized Crew Neck Sweater is currently on sale for $41, courtesy of an on-page coupon. Don't let the cold keep you from looking stylish this season; put this gem in your Amazon cart while it's still marked down.