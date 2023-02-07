Style Clothing Shoppers Say This Versatile Sweater Is ‘So Comfy’ They Can Even Sleep in It You'll be wearing it on repeat for the rest of the season. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's still prime sweater weather for most of us, and you can never have too many. A reliable, cozy sweater is the ideal foundation for your midwinter, transitional weather style woes. Whether you're looking for chic and snug loungewear or a casual staple piece to fill out your seasonal travel uniform, Amazon shoppers think the Merokeety Oversized Crew Neck Sweater is the perfect layering piece. With over 6,000 five-star reviews, this casual pullover has become one of the best-sellers in the Best Women's Pullover Sweaters category. The waffle knit design is crafted from a super soft rayon and acrylic blend, featuring ribbed cuffs and a flattering curved hemline that hits just under the hip. The slight boxy cut is comfortable yet not overly slouchy and pairs effortlessly with leggings, jeans, skirts, or even over a dress. You'll want to wear this look on repeat. Amazon To buy: $41 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com. The Merokeety sweater comes in sizes S to XL, and shoppers say it fits "true to size." Grab it in 32 shades, from soft pastels to warm neutrals, to liven up your stay-at-home dressing and cold-weather 'fits. I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Neutral, Textured Home Pieces Will Be My First Buys Amazon To buy: $41 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com. Reviewers confirmed the style is "so comfy," with one writing, "I've worn it to work and even slept in it. It's the most versatile sweater I own. I plan to buy multiple colors." Another buyer that owns multiple colors agreed, adding, "I prefer to wear sweatpants and a hoodie, but this is a nice dressy sweater that feels like you're wearing lounge clothing." Good news: The Merokeety Oversized Crew Neck Sweater is currently on sale for $41, courtesy of an on-page coupon. Don't let the cold keep you from looking stylish this season; put this gem in your Amazon cart while it's still marked down. More Must-Shop Deals My Ultimate Beauty Secret Is This $9 Colored Mascara That Makes My Eyes Pop Tula's Editor-Loved, Best-Selling 24-7 Moisture Cream Just Got an 'Intense' Refresh for Winter I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit