These New Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadows From Merit Beauty Make It Impossible to Mess Up My Makeup

Forget complicated palettes this fall.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Merit Solo Shadow MATTE EYE COLOR Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

I've spent a spectacular amount of my time learning about and playing with makeup, yet I still find eyeshadows pretty daunting. These 20-plus-color palettes should make creating a fun eye look easy, but instead, I usually find myself stuck in a decision-paralysis loop. For that reason, I typically skip eyeshadow unless I'm going for a full glam look that I can take my time with. That is until I discovered Merit Beauty's new, incredibly easy-to-use Solo Shadows.

Considering that minimalist is the name of the game at Merit, the brand doesn't often launch new products, so I pay close attention when they do. Like the rest of Merit's collection, the Solo Shadows are meant to streamline your current routine in the form of a super buildable cream-to-powder formula that is unbelievably forgiving and blendable. The luxurious formula is also enhanced by a host of skin-loving ingredients like antioxidant-rich chamomile, calendula extracts, line-reducing peptides, smoothing magnolia bark extract, and nourishing sunflower seed oil.

Merit Beauty Solo Shadow

Merit Solo Shadow MATTE EYE COLOR

Merit

The Solo Shadow range includes four neutral and statement shades that leave a soft-matte finish behind. The brand sent me free samples of the shades "Social," "Viper," "Midnight," and "Studio," as well as its new dual-ended eyeshadow brush, "Brush No. 2" to try out before the official launch. At first glance, the shadows come in a generous pod, perfectly sized to dip into with a brush or finger, and stunning enough to want to display.

I took my time familiarizing myself with each hue, individually and playfully combining them, and was equally impressed by each. Whether I tapped on a soft wash of color with my finger, used the soft and fluffy Brush No. 2 to swipe them on, or used a liner brush to draw on a dramatic flick, I found them remarkably user-friendly. I don't have the steadiest of hands, so whenever I messed up, it was easy to fix before the formula set, and I didn't notice any creasing, even after four hours of wear under the sun. 

Naturally, Brush No. 2 worked perfectly with the shadows, but I also tested the product with my own brushes, and they worked just fine. Within 10 minutes, the formula had set, making it virtually budge-proof, but for me, that was plenty of time to pull together a look I loved.

Drop the intimidating eyeshadow palettes of the past and try Merit's new Solo Shadows if you want to fall back in love with eye makeup. I've also included some more impressive eye shadow formulas below.

MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow

MAC Cosmetics EYE SHADOW

MAC Cosmetics

Gen See Mixed Media Matte Liquid Eyeshadow

Credo Beauty Gen See Mixed Media Matte Liquid Eyeshadow

Credo Beauty

Half Magic Eyeshadow Singles

Ulta HALF MAGIC Eyeshadow Singles

Ulta

Kjaer Weis Eye Shadow

Kjaer Weis Eye Shadow

Kjaer Weis

NYX Cosmetics Ultimate Glow Shots Liquid Eye Shadow

NYX Cosmetics ULTIMATE GLOW SHOTS LIQUID EYESHADOW

NYX Cosmetics
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
Hoover's Best-Selling Carpet Cleaner That's 'Even Better Than Professional Cleaning' Is on Sale for $100
BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop
The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bissell Steam Mop Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop With 2,200+ Five-Star Ratings Has Shoppers ‘Grossly Satisfied’, and It’s on Sale
Related Articles
tomatoGettyImages-911724380
What Is Tomato Girl Makeup? Here's How to Get TikTok's Food-Inspired Look
One of the top blushes by Chanel on a pink background.
The 14 Best Blushes of 2023
Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer Review Tout
Tower 28 Launched Its First Sensitive Skin-Friendly Concealer, and It Hides My Dark Circles in Just One Swipe
Caliray Lip + Cheek Stain Review Tout
Say Hello to Budge-Proof Color With Caliray's Buzzy New Multi-Use Lip and Cheek Stain
10 Best Drugstore Concealers of 2023
The 10 Best Drugstore Concealers of 2023
festival-beauty-ideas-V2-realsimple-GettyImages-1002852146
10 Easy Festival and Concert Makeup Looks to Inspire Your Outings
dopamine-makeup-GettyImages-867779266
Dopamine Makeup Is the Happy Beauty Trend We All Need
foundation-that-doesnt-look-like-foundation-GettyImages-1465230309
7 Foundations That Don’t Look Like Foundation (They Just Look Like Skin)
beauty-award-winners-for-2023-realsimple-740-V1
Check Out the Real Simple Beauty Award Winners for 2023
Guide Beauty Eyeliner on teal background
8 Holy Grail Makeup Products, According to the Pros
traveling-with-makeup-GettyImages-962179188
10 Pro Tips for Traveling With Makeup
Best Makeup Primers
The 12 Best Makeup Primers of 2023
rare-beauty-spring-collection
I Tried Rare Beauty's Viral Spring Makeup Launches
Best Makeup Setting Sprays
The 14 Best Makeup Setting Sprays of 2023
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 12 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023