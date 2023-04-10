Style Makeup Merit Beauty's Customer-Loved Shade Slicks Just Got a Sheer Upgrade—and It's a Must for Dry Lips I can leave my lip balm at home. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez It's official: Lip oils are here to stay, and I'm not mad about it. I've never been a big fan of lip gloss—I've ripped my hair off my sticky mouth too many times to ever go back to it. So for me, lip oils are the perfect cross between juicy color and hydrating formulation, and it's no surprise that minimalist brand Merit Beauty hit the nail on the head with its latest launch. The vegan Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil line is part of Merit's core line, but its sheer Gelées iteration of the customer-loved formula is just as noteworthy as the original. The brand introduced four new shades: soft nude "Jeté", classic pink "Les Deux", cherry red "Maraschino," and sleek brown "Mapleton." The Gelées add a customized delicate wash of color due to the infusion of "blooming pigments" that create a subtle hue based on your lips' natural pH for a universally flattering effect unique to you. The plant-derived squalane hydrates and nourishes lips as the quinoa seed oil restores their barrier and can help maintain your lips' moisture balance over time. Merit To buy: $24; meritbeauty.com. While I'm still very much devoted to my Lypsyl lip balm, having to layer it with my lipsticks to prevent overdrying can get annoying. I enjoy switching things up, and the Gelée Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oils are a one-step, nourishing concoction that feels so lightweight, I forget I'm even wearing it. It's also one of my few lip products that don't require constant touch-ups or a mirror to apply it. Goodbye, Dull Skin! Typology Restocked Its Skincare-Packed Glow Drops That Wake Up My Lifeless Complexion I'll usually apply a layer of the sheer brown "Mapleton" shade in the morning, and my lips feel incredibly soft and supple well through the afternoon. Even when I wipe the product off at the end of the day, the difference is clear. My persistently dry pout is now super smooth and renewed with moisture, making it less prone to flakiness. I can even skip my lip balm, making it well worth the $24 price tag. The doe foot applicator is small enough to get into the tight corners of my mouth, and although I love to wear the lip oil on its own, it adds a much-needed ribbon of hydration to my matte lipsticks without tweaking the color too much. If you've struggled with perpetually dry and chapped lips, then you'll love Merit Beauty's new ultra-hydrating Gelée Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oils. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet This Powerful Carpet Spot Cleaner Is a 'Must-Have for Dog Owners'—and It's the Cheapest It's Ever Been I Rediscovered This Classic Pair of Adidas Sneakers—and They’re Quietly on Sale Right Now