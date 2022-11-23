Score the Internet's Favorite Minimalist Makeup for Less During Merit Beauty's Black Friday Sale

It's almost impossible to believe that Merit Beauty only debuted a year ago, and it's already carved a space for itself among the beauty hierarchy by delivering thoughtfully formulated and designed products that enhance your primping routine while looking stylish on your vanity. The line was developed in partnership with Hollywood facialist Biba de Sousa to eliminate acne-causing ingredients and incorporate skincare ingredients into each product.

Merit is widely recognized for its take on exceptionally functional beauty products that are approachable and leave your skin looking and feeling better over time—following the brand's ethos of enhancing your complexion rather than covering it up. Every product also features a detailed ingredient list, so you know exactly what you get before purchasing.

While the editor-loved brand has splurge-worthy goods, that doesn't mean we don't love a good discount. Merit Beauty has officially kicked off its sitewide Black Friday sale—aka it’s only sale of the year—early, saving you 20 percent on your favorite minimalist products. Merit products tend to sell out fast and accumulate long waitlists, so hurry and shop these items before they're gone.

Purchases over $40 will receive free shipping, and all first-time orders come with a ridiculously chic, double-lined corduroy makeup bag that's machine-washable.

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Merit

To buy: $30 (was $38); meritbeauty.com.

Merit’s hero product is this multifunctional complexion stick that will take the place of your foundation and concealer—and it’s what I’m adding to my cart for Black Friday. Sea daffodil extract fights pigmentation and dark spots, while fatty acids hydrate and nourish the skin.

Great Skin Instant Glow Serum

Merit

To buy: $30 (was $38); meritbeauty.com.

I reviewed this magic elixir last month, and it's still my go-to serum. You can stop chasing after a glass-like glow, because Merit has found a way to bottle it up. With four types of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, caffeine-rich cacao seed extract, and Japanese goldthread root, the bi-phase formula soothes and moisturizes while instantly giving you supple skin.

Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer

meritbeauty.com

To buy: $24 (was $30); meritbeauty.com.

My love for Merit’s Bronze Balm runs deep. It’s a very sheer but buildable cream bronzer that looks very natural. Go ahead and use a heavy hand, because it’s an easy-to-blend, very forgiving formula enriched with vitamin E and fatty acids.

Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick

Sephora

To buy: $21 (was $26); meritbeauty.com.

Makeup and lip care go hand in hand with the addition of vitamin C in this product. I have these lipsticks in 1990 and Slip, and both colors are fall-friendly. They glide on effortlessly and never dry out my lips. The lipstick applies very sheerly but can be easily built up, so I can add extra pigment when I’m going for a less natural look.

Flush Balm Cheek Color

Merit

To buy: $22 (was $28); meritbeauty.com.

If you've ever been disappointed by cream blushes that turned out to be dry and look more like swatches of opaque colors on your cheeks rather than fresh flushes, then you need to try Merit's Balm Blush. It provides color without affecting your skin's natural texture by utilizing vitamin E and microfine pigments.

Clean Lash Mascara

Merit

To buy: $21 (was $26); meritbeauty.com.

I am skeptical about clean mascara formulas—my sparse, lifeless lashes usually require some kind of chemical waterproof formula to keep them curled all day. This was the only mascara I brought with me during a recent trip, and I managed to forget my curler. I threw this on anyway and was mesmerized by the natural lift it gave my lashes.