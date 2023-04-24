Home Decorating You Can Snag This ‘Super Durable’ and ‘Very Comfortable’ Outdoor Dining Set for $850 Off Right Now It’s up to 59 percent off days ahead of Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Wayfair’s much-anticipated annual Way Day sale is almost here, and there are already some amazing deals you can already shop before the event officially starts. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your outdoor furniture before summer so you can spend the whole season enjoying your backyard, patio, or balcony. One deal to check out is this shopper-loved Mercury Row outdoor dining set that’s currently nearly 60 percent off—that’s a discount of up to $850. The table and chairs are made of weather-, water-, and UV-resistant resin that can be left outside rain or shine without having to worry about rust. Plus, the chairs come pre-assembled, and the table only needs the legs attached, so you can start using them right away. Just remove the table legs and stack the chairs to make it easier to fit them into storage space when not in use. One customer said that the size of the set is perfect for “a small patio or deck area.” Wayfair To buy: From $580 (was $1,430); wayfair.com. The chairs feature slats, and you can use them as-is or place cushions on them for extra comfort. Swapping out the cushions is a super simple way to change up your outdoor decor, too. The set is available in six neutral colors: taupe, dark gray, black, white, brown, and teak brown—all on sale at various discounts up to 59 percent off. Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35 According to one customer, the set is “durable enough to withstand the long, cold, snowy winter at 9,000 feet of elevation.” Another added, “We have left it in the rain and snow, and it looks as good as new.” Shoppers also note that the set is easy to move while still being sturdy enough to “not blow away.” “This set was even better than expected,” one reviewer said. “Looks great, super durable, and the chairs are unexpectedly very comfortable!” At up to $850 off, this Mercury Row outdoor dining set is a major steal. Grab the discount now and shop other early deals at Wayfair before Way Day even begins. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Make Your Entryway Warm and Festive With These Cute Holiday Decor Pieces on Amazon Starting at $14 Nordstrom Rack Is a Hidden Gem for Home Storage Solutions, and We Found 11 for Up to 62% Off I Tried the Popular—and Beautifully Packaged—Candle Brand That’s All Over Instagram, and It’s My New Go-To