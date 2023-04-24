You Can Snag This ‘Super Durable’ and ‘Very Comfortable’ Outdoor Dining Set for $850 Off Right Now

It’s up to 59 percent off days ahead of Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on April 24, 2023

Melissus Square 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Wayfair’s much-anticipated annual Way Day sale is almost here, and there are already some amazing deals you can already shop before the event officially starts. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your outdoor furniture before summer so you can spend the whole season enjoying your backyard, patio, or balcony. One deal to check out is this shopper-loved Mercury Row outdoor dining set that’s currently nearly 60 percent off—that’s a discount of up to $850.

The table and chairs are made of weather-, water-, and UV-resistant resin that can be left outside rain or shine without having to worry about rust. Plus, the chairs come pre-assembled, and the table only needs the legs attached, so you can start using them right away. Just remove the table legs and stack the chairs to make it easier to fit them into storage space when not in use. One customer said that the size of the set is perfect for “a small patio or deck area.”

Melissus Square 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set

Wayfair

To buy: From $580 (was $1,430); wayfair.com.

The chairs feature slats, and you can use them as-is or place cushions on them for extra comfort. Swapping out the cushions is a super simple way to change up your outdoor decor, too. The set is available in six neutral colors: taupe, dark gray, black, white, brown, and teak brown—all on sale at various discounts up to 59 percent off.

According to one customer, the set is “durable enough to withstand the long, cold, snowy winter at 9,000 feet of elevation.” Another added, “We have left it in the rain and snow, and it looks as good as new.” Shoppers also note that the set is easy to move while still being sturdy enough to “not blow away.”

“This set was even better than expected,” one reviewer said. “Looks great, super durable, and the chairs are unexpectedly very comfortable!”

At up to $850 off, this Mercury Row outdoor dining set is a major steal. Grab the discount now and shop other early deals at Wayfair before Way Day even begins.

