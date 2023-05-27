Home Decorating Outdoor Living The Best Patio Furniture Deals Happening for Memorial Day Weekend on Amazon, Up to 66% Off Find picks from Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christopher Knight Home. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon Memorial Day weekend is here aka the unofficial first days of summer, which means it’s time to soak up the sun outside. While a blanket in the grass is nice, patio furniture will certainly do you one better. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy, let this be your sign. Why? There are hundreds of deals on outdoor furniture at Amazon right now for holiday weekend—up to 66 percent off. In between grilling out back and celebrating loved ones this Memorial Day, you may want to do some shopping, too. You’re in luck because Amazon has an entire section filled with deals on home essentials, including outdoor furniture pieces like sofas, dining sets, and Adirondack chairs on sale starting at $72. Oh, and there are major markdowns on picks from popular brands as well. Think: Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christopher Knight Home, just to name a few. Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals Serwall Adirondack Chair, $170 (was $260) Modway Convene Rattan Three-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $564 (was $1,649) Ashley Furniture Clare View Loveseat, $641 (was $955) Walker Edison Four-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Conversation Set, $515 (was $905) Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair, $76 (was $149) Keter Pacific Rattan Brown 7.5-Gallon Cooler Table, $72 (was $90) Ashley Furniture Outdoor Patio Counter Table Set, $379 (was $568) East Oak Patio Furniture Conversation Set, $504 (was $630) Keter Rio Three-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $115 (was $169) Ashley Furniture Crystal Cave Cushioned Lounge Chair Set, $322 (was $561) These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale Entertaining comes easy when you have a designated spot for guests to hang out. And this Walker Edison conversation set is one way to make that happen. It comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a little coffee table to give everyone a place to sit and enjoy light bites. The furniture has a stunning dark wood finish with a stylish slated back, giving each piece an elevated appearance. And right now, it’s on sale for its lowest price in a month. Amazon To buy: $515 (was $905); amazon.com. Anyone who plans to dine poolside should totally check out this bar table set from Ashley Furniture. You’ll get a hightop table and two stools designed with a wooden top and industrial-style metal legs. But don’t worry about it getting wet—it has a rust-resistant coating that’s durable even when cannonballs occur. Amazon To buy: $379 (was $568); amazon.com. Not into hosting? Go ahead and lounge solo in this popular Adirondack chair. It has a deep, angled seat as well as a curved back that almost forces you to kick back and relax. While the chair has a traditional wooden appearance, it’s actually made with durable resin-like material that can withstand heat, rain, and more. One reviewer who was “beyond impressed” with the quality said that “it would take a tornado to blow this thing away.” Amazon To buy: $170 (was $260); amazon.com. There are so many more patio furniture deals happening for Memorial Day weekend at Amazon. Scroll through the rest of these picks for the best sales below. Amazon To buy: $564 (was $1,649); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $641 (was $955); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $76 (was $149); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $72 (was $90); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $504 (was $630); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $115 (was $169); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $322 (was $561); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $455 (was $899); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $152 (was $289); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $458 (was $1,071); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $306 (was $600); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $79 with coupon (was $160); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $130 (was $150); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Are the 10 Deals Our Shopping Writer Is Eyeing During This Chic Home Brand’s Memorial Day Sale We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Soft and Absorbent Cotton Bath Towels That Are 67% Off for Memorial Day