The Best Patio Furniture Deals Happening for Memorial Day Weekend on Amazon, Up to 66% Off

Memorial Day weekend is here aka the unofficial first days of summer, which means it’s time to soak up the sun outside. While a blanket in the grass is nice, patio furniture will certainly do you one better. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy, let this be your sign. Why? There are hundreds of deals on outdoor furniture at Amazon right now for holiday weekend—up to 66 percent off.

In between grilling out back and celebrating loved ones this Memorial Day, you may want to do some shopping, too. You’re in luck because Amazon has an entire section filled with deals on home essentials, including outdoor furniture pieces like sofas, dining sets, and Adirondack chairs on sale starting at $72. Oh, and there are major markdowns on picks from popular brands as well. Think: Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christopher Knight Home, just to name a few.

Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals

Entertaining comes easy when you have a designated spot for guests to hang out. And this Walker Edison conversation set is one way to make that happen. It comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a little coffee table to give everyone a place to sit and enjoy light bites. The furniture has a stunning dark wood finish with a stylish slated back, giving each piece an elevated appearance. And right now, it’s on sale for its lowest price in a month.

Amazon

To buy: $515 (was $905); amazon.com.

Anyone who plans to dine poolside should totally check out this bar table set from Ashley Furniture. You’ll get a hightop table and two stools designed with a wooden top and industrial-style metal legs. But don’t worry about it getting wet—it has a rust-resistant coating that’s durable even when cannonballs occur.

Amazon

To buy: $379 (was $568); amazon.com.

Not into hosting? Go ahead and lounge solo in this popular Adirondack chair. It has a deep, angled seat as well as a curved back that almost forces you to kick back and relax. While the chair has a traditional wooden appearance, it’s actually made with durable resin-like material that can withstand heat, rain, and more. One reviewer who was “beyond impressed” with the quality said that “it would take a tornado to blow this thing away.”

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $260); amazon.com.

There are so many more patio furniture deals happening for Memorial Day weekend at Amazon. Scroll through the rest of these picks for the best sales below.

Amazon

To buy: $564 (was $1,649); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $641 (was $955); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $76 (was $149); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $72 (was $90); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $504 (was $630); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $115 (was $169); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $322 (was $561); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $455 (was $899); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $152 (was $289); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $458 (was $1,071); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $306 (was $600); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $79 with coupon (was $160); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $150); amazon.com.

