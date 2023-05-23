I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its 2023 Memorial Day Sale

As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know how to spot a good deal. And right now, it’s a great time to stock up on everything you need for summer and score savings in the process.

Amazon has thousands of deals heading into the holiday weekend. Its huge Memorial Day sale features impressive markdowns on warm weather clothing, outdoor furniture, summer entertaining essentials, and more. And before these discounts end, I’m grabbing these home, fashion, and beauty finds for less.

Editor-Loved Memorial Day Sales

In order to declutter my closet for the start of a new season, I’m grabbing a bundle of Spacesaver bags with 13,000 five-star ratings. I already own and love the four-pack of Spacesaver bags that I purchased several years ago. Now I just need a few more for my growing collection of winter clothes.

The vacuum storage bags can be used to hold and compactly store all kinds of soft items, like towels, sheets, pillows, jackets, scarves, and ski gear. Once you fill up the bag and seal it, you can use a vacuum to quickly remove excess air, decreasing the size of the bag and items by up to 80 percent. You can also use these to squeeze more into luggage. The lightweight pump that’s included is easy to bring along in a suitcase and use on-the-go.

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

Speaking of travel, I’m venturing on a road trip that will be filled with hiking and outdoor fun, so I’m grabbing a few handy finds for that, including Ododos’ mini belt bag. The best-seller looks similar to styles from high-end activewear brands, but it’s on sale for just $17 right now. It comes in 34 colors, and it’s racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings.

The roomy bag can be worn around your waist like a fanny pack or draped across your torso like a crossbody bag. And it comes with a roomy interior and several pockets, making it great for storing devices, a wallet, snacks, sunglasses, and more. I know this will be useful when hiking on my trip, but I know I’ll put it to use when running errands and traveling in the future, too.

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

And to ensure that I’m prepared for all of the outdoor fun I plan to have this summer, I’m upgrading my water bottle to a stainless steel Hydro Flask. The reusable bottle comes in sizes ranging from 20 to 64 ounces and 34 colors. Each one comes with a leak-proof cap that screws on and features dishwasher-safe materials. But here’s the real selling point: It can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

I plan to use the 40 ounce at the office, at the gym, and even around my house. Its large size will hold plenty, saving me several trips to the kitchen throughout the day. And whether adventuring in the wilderness or heading to a Zumba class, I’ll be able to keep plenty of refreshingly cold water on hand.

To buy: $38 (was $50); amazon.com.

If you’re ready to do a little shopping, here’s my best tip: Start your deal hunting early. Items are likely to sell out and some discounts may expire before the long weekend is over, so it’s always better to beat the rush and start now. Discover more editor-loved deals below or head to Amazon’s Memorial Day sale to browse the full assortment.

To buy: $6 (was $7); amazon.com.

To buy: $41 (was $46); amazon.com.

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com.

To buy: $16 (was $27); amazon.com.

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

To buy: $37 (was $50); amazon.com.

