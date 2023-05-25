Shop Deals on Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper This Memorial Day Weekend, Starting at Just $584

One of the best times to splurge on a big purchase like a new mattress is during Memorial Day weekend, since you can find deals on pretty much every major brand. To help you narrow down your choices, we rounded up 15 of the best Memorial Day weekend mattress sales to shop for your most restful sleep ever.

You’ll find amazing discounts on tried-and-true brands like Casper, Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Avocado, and more. Whether you are a side sleeper or a back sleeper, prefer soft or firm support, or you want cooling technology, our list has deals on every kind of mattress. Shop all the sales below, with prices starting at just $584.

Avocado

To buy: $1,799 with code HONOR (was $1,999); avocadogreenmattress.com.

Avocado

During Avocado’s sale, use code HONOR to get 10 percent off certified organic mattresses, such as the Green Mattress that has received more than 13,500 five-star ratings. Other on-sale options include the Eco, Vegan, and Luxury Mattresses. And the brand’s Latex Mattress is 30 percent off (no code needed), which is a discount of up to $1,500! You can also shop deals on other products, including bed frames, sheets, blankets, adjustable bases, and more.

Casper

To buy: $1,121 (was $1,495); casper.com.

Casper

Shop mattresses, pillows, and sheets for 20 percent off, plus 10 percent off everything else on the Casper site. You can snag the highly-rated Original Hybrid Mattress in a Queen size for nearly $375 off and the new cooling Snow Mattress for $399 off.

Tempurpedic

To buy: $4,299 (was $4,599); tempurpedic.com.



Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic’s Memorial Day Event boasts savings of up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets, including bundling a Queen Tempur-Breeze mattress and a Tempur-Ergo Smart Base or Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Base. Score $300 off the cooling Tempur-Breeze mattress and $200 off the Adapt collection, as well as up to $200 off smart and power bases through June 6.

To buy: $2,099 (was $2,399); sealy.com.

Sealy

Sealy has a bunch of Memorial Day deals happening through June 6. Snag a Posturepedic Plus mattress for up to $300 off or a Sealy Naturals Hybrid model for a whopping $500 off. Plus, you can shop limited time discounts on other bedding, like pillow bundles and adjustable bases.

Sleep Number

To buy: $2,750 (was $5,499); sleepnumber.com.

Sleep Number

Through May 29, you can buy a limited edition Sleep Number temperature balancing smart bed for 50 percent off—that adds up to savings of almost $2,800 for a queen size. Another great deal to shop is the True Temp mattress topper that’s currently 20 percent off.

Serta

To buy: $584 (was $649); serta.com.

Serta

Serta’s Memorial Day sale has deals on mattresses from the brand’s Arctic, IComfortEco, Perfect Sleeper, and Serta Collections. The best-selling iComfortECO Quilted Hybrid that features motion control and pressure relief thanks to plant-based foam is $300 off right now. You definitely don’t want to miss out on the brand’s Mattress-in-a-Box for just $584 for a queen size, either.

Macy's

To buy: $674 with code MEMDAY (was $1,060); macys.com.

Macy’s

Macy’s has slashed prices on a number of mattress brands, including Dusk & Dawn, Beautyrest, Serta, Hotel Collection, Paramount Sleep, Sealy, and more. And when you use code MEMDAY, you’ll get an additional 10 percent off the sale price. One deal you can't miss is this Dusk & Dawn 12-Inch Medium Plush model that’s on sale for just $674 with the code.

Nolah

To buy: $1,649 with code REALSIMPLE100 (was $2,499); nolahmattress.com.

Nolah

Get 30 percent off all mattresses (up to $959 off!) plus two free Nolah Squishy Pillows during Nolah’s Memorial Day sale through the end of the month. The brand’s number one best-selling mattress that the Sleep Foundation named the “Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment,” for example, is currently $750 off. And on top of that, you can use our exclusive code REALSIMPLE100 for an extra $100 off any mattress through June 11.

Bear

To buy: $649 with code MEMDAY + $400 of free accessories (was $998); bearmattress.com.

Bear

Bear is offering 35 percent off sitewide and $400 worth of free accessories, including pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector with code MEMDAY. Hurry to grab the Bear Original mattress that’s garnered more than 8,300 five-star reviews for just $649. The sale lasts through 5/29, so be sure to check it out now.

Amerisleep

To buy: $1,299 with code AS450 (was $1,749); amerisleep.com.

Amerisleep

Score any Amerisleep mattress for $450 off with code AS450 through June 6. Plus, adjustable bed bundles are 30 percent off and mattress toppers are 20 percent off with code MD20. Shop Amerisleep’s most popular mattress with more than 5,500 five-star reviews for $1,299 and free shipping.

Zoma

To buy: $1,599 with code WIN150 (was $1,749); zomasleep.com.

Zoma

Zoma’s sale runs through June 6 with $150 off any mattress with code WIN150—and free shipping and returns. Plus, you can save up to $800 on adjustable bed bundles. Zoma’s hybrid model has received 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 1,000 reviews, and you can shop the queen size for just $999.

To buy: $1,030 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $1,373); helixsleep.com.

Helix Sleep

Use code MEMORIALDAY25 to take 25 percent off sitewide and get two free Dream Pillows to round out your new bed. The 25 percent off discount ends on June 5, but you’re in luck, because you can still snag 20 percent off with code MEMORIALDAY20 until June 18. Helix has mattresses for every type of sleeper, whether you prefer a softer feel, like the Helix Sunset, or a firmer model, like the Helix Twilight.

Vaya

To buy: $699 with code VAYA300 (was $999); vayasleep.com.

Vaya

Get $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300 during the brand’s Memorial Day sale, including the Vaya Mattress starting at just $699 for a queen size. The Vaya Hybrid model that combines comfy foam with supportive coils is also on sale for $799.

Purple

To buy: $1,299 (was $1,399); purple.com.

Purple

Shop Purple’s sale to get as much as $800 off a mattress and adjustable base set. The Memorial Day sale includes up to $200 off the Essential Collection, $300 off the Premium Collection, and $500 off the Luxe Collection. Grab the original Purple Mattress that’s earned more than 8,700 perfect ratings for $1,299.

Tuft & Needle

To buy: $796 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle’s sale includes mattresses discounted up to $775 off. In fact, the brand’s products are so coveted that multiple sizes of various models have already sold out! If you hurry, you can still purchase the Original Mattress featuring the brand’s adaptive foam technology and the cooling Mint Mattress for 20 percent off.

