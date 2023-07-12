These ‘Light and Airy’ Cooling Bed Sheets With 250,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $32—but Not for Long

Cooling sheets are a must-have during all times of the year if you’re a hot sleeper, but they’re particularly crucial during the hot summer months. If you consistently spend your nights tossing, turning, and uncontrollably sweating no matter how high the air conditioner’s on, these cooling sheets with 250,600 five-star ratings may just change your life—or at the very least, your nights. Thankfully, the Mellanni Four-Piece Iconic Collection Sheets are now on sale in time for Amazon Prime Day for only $32.

Mellanni’s flagship four-piece sheet set is available in all bedding sizes, including fit options with deep, 16-inch pockets that adhere snugly to the mattress without sliding up. Mellanni Sheets for a queen-size bed include a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two envelope-style pillowcases, all of which are moisture-wicking and breathable enough to regulate bedtime temperatures, no matter the season. Other sizes and colors vary in sale prices on Prime Day.

Amazon

Made of double-brushed microfiber, these affordable sheets are lightweight, stain-resistant, and wrinkle-free, which not only makes them beloved by budget-conscious shoppers, but also makes these sheets appealing to those who want a low-maintenance option. They’re Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, too, so you can trust these sheets are made consciously with both the environment and peoples’ sensitivities in mind.

Another fan-favorite quality of the Mellanni Sheets is their durability. Not only do they hold up after each wash, but they also retain their color over time and they don’t pill.

One five-star reviewer that claims to have slept on the sheets for the last six months wrote, “They are staying together well, no seams have split, no hanging threads.” They also noted that they “take very little room” in the “washer and dryer when balled up,” “are easily air-dried on a rack or clothesline,” and “even when washed or dried, they are never crisp, stiff, or tighten.” The same reviewer continued, “they seem colorfast,” adding that the sheets aren’t “any dingier or less vibrant than the day we bought them.”

Another reviewer called these sheets, “soft, wrinkle-free, and very well made,” and wrote that, “for the price overall, I think it’s more than worth it.” Someone else who gave the sheets a five-star rating said, “they wash well and are wrinkle free,” calling the sheets and pillowcase “so comfortable” and that “they are cooling so I don’t get overheated while sleeping.”

This five-star reviewer detailed their experience sleeping with the “light and airy” sheets during a heat wave in California, writing, “we have never had high humidity like this ever,” adding, “I’ve had these on the bed the entire time,” and “this heat has put them to the test for sure.”

The Mellanni Sheets are beloved by shoppers for their moisture-wicking, cooling, and wrinkle-free properties. For Prime Day, you can buy the queen-sized set for just $32 while the flash sale lasts.

