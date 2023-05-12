This Popular Jewelry Brand Creates Affordable Pieces That Make Perfect Graduation Gifts

Later this month, my best friend is celebrating one of her biggest accomplishments yet: She’s earning her PhD! I’m so incredibly proud of her for fearlessly pursuing this huge goal for the past number of years, and I can’t wait to watch her shine in the role she has earned as a result. Before she starts her new job, we have some serious celebrating to do—and a graduation gift, like a new piece of meaningful jewelry, is absolutely in order. 

When I decided to purchase my best friend a piece of jewelry, my first step was to start visiting online retailers. She loves dainty pieces, and she’s partial to earrings and rings. So, my search had an immediate focus. But I wasn’t quite finding pieces that felt special and affordable until I visited Mejuri’s website

If Mejuri is a retailer you haven’t heard of before, the brand launched onto the fine jewelry scene in 2013. Since the day it started, the brand’s goal has remained the same: “to make luxury accessible” by working with “the best jewelers around the world” to sell pieces directly to the consumer. These are pieces designed for you to wear every day, rather than only to the now-and-again events on your calendar. 

Graduation Gift Ideas From Mejuri

Unsurprisingly, the time I spent scouring the site led me to uncover a number of pieces that are perfect for my friend and wonderful for anyone graduating this year. Of course, there are also quite a few I would love to own too! Ahead, find 15 under-$250 Mejuri bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings that will make any high school, college, Master’s, or PhD graduate feel celebrated and excited to take their next big, bold steps. 

Lotus Necklace

Mejuri

To buy: $98; mejuri.com.

The first Mejuri piece that caught my eye when I was exploring the site was the under-$100 Lotus Necklace. It’s made from gold vermeil, which the brand explains is “a thick 18K gold layer on sterling silver,” and it’s paired with three white sapphires. Another perk of the piece is that it has three settings on the chain that allow you to choose your ideal length between 16 and 18 inches. And another fact worth mentioning: The necklace has an impressive 450 reviews and a near-perfect 4.6-star rating overall. 

Round Topaz Bracelet

Mejuri

To buy: $78; mejuri.com.

Jewelry that feels unique while still staying budget friendly is so hard to find, but this Round Topaz Bracelet is one way to end your search quickly. It features two gold vermeil chains (again, 18K gold on sterling silver) that connect to a centrally placed genuine topaz stone. Another perk? Just like Mejuri’s necklaces, this brace is adjustable, too. 

Lotus Studs

Mejuri

To buy: $98; mejuri.com.

My best friend loves collecting beautiful dainty earrings, and this pair of Lotus Studs is the exact pair I plan to purchase. The three stones that are joined together remind me of us and our other best friend (the three of us have been constants in each other’s lives for more than 30 years), as well as the idea of “past, present, and future” milestones. The combination of white sapphires and gold vermeil feels classic and special, and I can already tell she will wear these now and for years to come. 

Diamond Beaded Ring

Mejuri

To buy: $250; mejuri.com.

When my best friend graduated from high school, her parents gave her a stackable diamond ring that’s similar to this one. Their thought was they would continue to purchase a ring for each of her graduations (college and graduate school were already in the mix). They kept their promise, and she has a beautiful stack of meaningful rings. When I spotted this 14K gold diamond beaded ring, it immediately made me think about how you could do something similar over time. It’s available in ring sizes 4 through 10.

Letter Necklace

Mejuri

To buy: $250; mejuri.com.

This Letter Necklace feels like a modern take on a monogram piece and a more updated version of the name necklaces many people try to find at gift shops, and it feels perfect for a high school or college graduate. The entire piece is made from 14K gold, and Mejuri has every letter of the alphabet available for you to choose from for your graduate’s first initial. Like other necklaces from the brand, this one is also adjustable from 14 to 16 inches thanks to the varied clasps on the back.

Gemstone Drop Stacker Ring

Mejuri

To buy: $68; mejuri.com.

Sapphire Choker

Mejuri

To buy: $68; mejuri.com.

Satellite Necklace

Mejuri

To buy: $98; mejuri.com.

Croissant DÃ´me Cuff Bracelet

Mejuri

To buy: $148; mejuri.com.

Gemstone Ear Jacket Studs

Mejuri

To buy: $148; mejuri.com.

Opal and White Sapphire Duo Studs

Mejuri

To buy: $178; mejuri.com.

Diamonds Open Ring

Mejuri

To buy: $198; mejuri.com.

Opal and White Sapphire Wishbone Ring

Mejuri

To buy: $198; mejuri.com.

PavÃ© Diamond Pear Studs

Mejuri

To buy: $250; mejuri.com.

Solo Diamond Bracelet

Mejuri

To buy: $250; mejuri.com.

