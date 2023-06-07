Shoppers in Their 80s Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner

“At my age, wrinkles are unavoidable, but a healthy-looking complexion is vital.”

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers in Their 80's Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Figuring out which products to have in your personalized skincare routine can be daunting. With so many options out there and a variety of beneficial ingredients, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when deciding to splurge on a new product. One thing to consider adding to your skincare regimen is a toner. 


Incorporating a toner into your beauty lineup is a must for removing additional makeup, dirt, and debris from the skin post-cleansing, and we found one that also leaves you with a brighter complexion. The Medik8 Press & Glow gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal more balanced and hydrated skin. Think of this toner as the prep for your other skincare products since it creates a clean base for other formulas to absorb better. 

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator

Medik8

To buy: $33; medik8.com.

This daily exfoliating toner features an impressive ingredients list, including prickly pear extract, which offers anti-aging benefits and boosts collagen production for a plumper appearance; Aloe Vera, which has anti-inflammatory benefits to soothe skin; and PHAs, which repair skin damage and exfoliate old cells to reveal brighter skin. PHAs tend to be a better choice for sensitive skin since they are a gentle exfoliant that requires no harsh scrubbing.

To use the Medik8 Press & Glow effectively, the brand suggests applying it after using a cleanser in the morning and evening using a facial pad to sweep it across the skin while avoiding the eye area. The brand also offers useful routines and layering guides to help you build out your ideal skincare regimen if you’re stumped on where to start. 

One 81-year-old shopper mentioned that their “skin looks younger and has a glow about it” after using Press & Glow. Another 69-year-old shopper who had been skeptical about using exfoliators on their sensitive skin said, “[I] initially began slowly using it in the evening, but [it’s] now [part of my] daily routine.” They added, “At my age, wrinkles are unavoidable, but a healthy-looking complexion is vital.”

If you’re hesitant about incorporating new skincare products into your routine,  one reviewer with rosacea mentioned they are “pleasantly surprised so far” thanks to the “gentle toner.” Another reviewer added that it “works well on [their] sensitive, aging skin.” 

Head over to Medik8 to grab your own bottle of Press & Glow, and be sure to check out the brand’s other skincare products to incorporate into your daily regimen.  

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Wedges are ‘the Most Comfortable Sandals’ They Own
Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Tout
Amazon Has Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Backyard Soiree This Summer—Starting at Just $10
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Deal Tout
This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Has Shoppers ‘Baffled at the Amount of’ Debris It Picks Up—and It’s Over $100 Off
Related Articles
anti-aging-GettyImages-1478914219
When Should You Start Using Anti-Aging Products? We Asked Experts
Best Anti-Redness Products
The 20 Best Skincare Products for Redness of 2023
glass-skin-GettyImages-1194475408
A Step-by-Step Routine to Get Glass Skin, According to Experts
One of the best Anti-Aging Face Oils on a pink background.
The 12 Best Anti-Aging Face Oils of 2023
Peptides, skincare products on pink background
What Are Peptides? Here's What to Know About This Popular Skincare Ingredient
best-foundation-for-mature-skin
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Foundations for Mature Skin
correct-amount-of-skincare-product-GettyImages-1421792559
Here’s How Much Skincare Product You Should Use, From Vitamin C to Retinol
congested-skin
How to Tell If You Have Congested Skin
best-dark-spot-correctors: woman with face turned up at the sun and shadows
I've Tried Dozens of Dark Spot Correctors—These Are the 9 Best to Erase Hyperpigmentation
How to shrink pores - how to shrink, minimize, or reduce pore size
Can You Shrink Your Pores?
Prickly Pear Cactus Against Brown Adobe Wall
Dermatologists Are Raving About Prickly Pear Oil For Your Skin
Best Acne Products tout
The 16 Best Acne Products of 2023
skincare for over 50: woman looking in mirror
What Is the Best Anti-Aging Regimen for Over 50?
woman holding a bottle of essence
What Is an Essence—and Why Does Your Skin Need It?
4 top face oils from Summer Fridays, Sunday Riley, Youth to the People, and Kora
The 12 Best Face Oils of 2023 for Every Skin Type
how-to-apply-retinol-in-summer: woman holding bottle of serum
Can You Use Retinol in the Summer?