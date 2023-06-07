Shoppers in Their 80s Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner

Figuring out which products to have in your personalized skincare routine can be daunting. With so many options out there and a variety of beneficial ingredients, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when deciding to splurge on a new product. One thing to consider adding to your skincare regimen is a toner.



Incorporating a toner into your beauty lineup is a must for removing additional makeup, dirt, and debris from the skin post-cleansing, and we found one that also leaves you with a brighter complexion. The Medik8 Press & Glow gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal more balanced and hydrated skin. Think of this toner as the prep for your other skincare products since it creates a clean base for other formulas to absorb better.

Medik8

To buy: $33; medik8.com.

This daily exfoliating toner features an impressive ingredients list, including prickly pear extract, which offers anti-aging benefits and boosts collagen production for a plumper appearance; Aloe Vera, which has anti-inflammatory benefits to soothe skin; and PHAs, which repair skin damage and exfoliate old cells to reveal brighter skin. PHAs tend to be a better choice for sensitive skin since they are a gentle exfoliant that requires no harsh scrubbing.

To use the Medik8 Press & Glow effectively, the brand suggests applying it after using a cleanser in the morning and evening using a facial pad to sweep it across the skin while avoiding the eye area. The brand also offers useful routines and layering guides to help you build out your ideal skincare regimen if you’re stumped on where to start.

One 81-year-old shopper mentioned that their “skin looks younger and has a glow about it” after using Press & Glow. Another 69-year-old shopper who had been skeptical about using exfoliators on their sensitive skin said, “[I] initially began slowly using it in the evening, but [it’s] now [part of my] daily routine.” They added, “At my age, wrinkles are unavoidable, but a healthy-looking complexion is vital.”

If you’re hesitant about incorporating new skincare products into your routine, one reviewer with rosacea mentioned they are “pleasantly surprised so far” thanks to the “gentle toner.” Another reviewer added that it “works well on [their] sensitive, aging skin.”

Head over to Medik8 to grab your own bottle of Press & Glow, and be sure to check out the brand’s other skincare products to incorporate into your daily regimen.

