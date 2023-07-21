Thanks to This Micellar Mousse, I Finally Found a Gentle but Potent Cleanser That Doesn't Strip My Skin

While I absolutely believe in the importance and effectiveness of a morning and evening skincare routine, I'll admit I don't enjoy having to commit to numerous steps. I cleanse and apply my serums and treatments twice a day and follow with some essential SPF in the morning. However, more often than not, I get lazy—especially in the a.m. when it comes to cleansing, and I just don't want to do it. That is until Medik8's remarkable Micellar Mousse came across my desk.

I've tried my fair share of subpar foam cleansers, but I was immediately intrigued by the fact that this formula included micelles, a cleansing molecule that's never left my sensitive skin irritated, and it didn't let me down this time around either. This mousse gently removes impurities without stripping my skin by way of nourishing olive oil-infused micelles, purifying moringa extract, and hydrating glycerin. The brilliant trinity effortlessly melts away the day's dirt, sweat, makeup, and skincare without making my face feel tight and dry like many other powerful cleansers in the past.

Medik8 Micellar Mousse

Medik8

The airy yet creamy foam leaves my skin feeling fresh in the mornings—not stripped—and like a blank canvas for my evening routine. It's also a great addition to a double-cleansing regimen. I made the mistake of using way too much my first time around but quickly learned that one pump of fluff was enough to cover my face and neck. I typically massage it onto my dry skin and let it sink in for 30 seconds before washing it off.

I'm also happy that I can put away my cotton pads since this is a rinse-off formula that just requires a splash of water. I don't need to rub excessively to remove my skin tints or mascara since the pH-balanced cleanser does a superior job of breaking down any traces of product. I've actually come to look forward to using this morning and night.

If you have sensitive skin and are ready to kick your cleansing routine up a notch, try the Medik8 Micellar Mousse. An equally hydrating cleanser like this is rare.