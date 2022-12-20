Take The Guesswork Out of Meal Prep With This Smart Thermometer That ‘Perfectly Cooks’ Meat

Track your go-to proteins from your phone.

December 20, 2022

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth
Cooking at home is a simple way to save money and enjoy delicious fresh-made meals. However, proper meat temperature is one aspect of preparing a meal that can get confusing—not to mention, one that’s vital to get right to avoid food poisoning. Bringing meat to the right temperature without overcooking is a fine line, and a meat thermometer can ensure that you find that perfect middle ground. Even the most experienced chef needs a way to gauge temperature, and thanks to the age of smart appliances, you no longer need to watch over your thermometer, waiting for it to hit the right temperature and not go over. 

The Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer ensures a perfectly cooked piece of protein every time. For $100, the smart wireless thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking or grilling, which can all too often mean the difference between a juicy piece of steak and a rubbery bite. The thermometer comes with a free smartphone app that can help you monitor the internal and external temperature of your chosen protein, track how much cooking time is left, and receive alerts on the status of your dinner.

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth

Amazon

To buy: $100; amazon.com

The wireless thermometer has up to 165 feet of range, allowing you to keep an eye on your meal from afar—no need to hover over the grill or oven when you’re hosting a dinner party or a cookout, for instance. To work the app, simply insert the thermometer into the piece of meat you’re cooking, select the type of meat on the app (choose from beef, pork, poultry, lamb, fish, and other), set up the thermometer with a variety of cooking options, tap “start cook,” and forget about it until your phone alerts you that it’s ready to be removed from heat. 

Reviewers who have struggled from time to time with the doneness of meat have left the smart thermometer over 22,600 five-star ratings. One shopper noted that the Meater Plus “is the perfect solution for perfectly cooked proteins and other foods” when you can’t tell from the outside if it’s fully cooked. Another feature that the reviewer appreciates is the ambient temperature reading on the app. “This tells you whether your oven is actually getting to the temperature you set it to,” they wrote. By eliminating one variable—changing oven temperatures—the thermometer makes cooking more straightforward. 

The stainless steel thermometer comes with a bamboo block holder that serves as its charging station. The bamboo block is magnetic, so you can even stick it to your fridge for quick, easy access. 

For perfectly cooked meat every time, buy the Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer on Amazon for $100.

