This Viral, Best-Selling Foundation Gives Shoppers an ‘Airbrushed and Flawless' Look, and It’s Just $7

Hot summer days can lead to sweaty, shiny skin that makes it feel like you’re melting—especially if you’re wearing makeup. But there’s a simple, affordable solution: Maybelline’s Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation will help you ditch your oily complexion for an “airbrushed and flawless” look that lasts “all day.” Not to mention you can grab it for just $7 at Amazon.

The medium coverage liquid foundation comes in 39 shades ranging from Fair Porcelain to Espresso to match a wide variety of skin tones, whether your skin has warm, cool, or neutral undertones. The foundation gives your skin a matte finish for up to 12 hours, which is great for people who struggle with shiny skin. Plus, it blurs the appearance of pores.

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

The matte formula works best on normal to oily skin, and you can use it on sensitive and acne-prone skin, too, because it’s dermatologist-tested, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. For those with dry skin, however, this foundation may not be a fit because of its matte finish that has a tendency to cling to dry patches. It’s buildable, so you can decide if you want a lot of coverage or a more natural look, and it layers well with concealer, blush, and anything else you want to add to your makeup routine. Apply the foundation with a makeup brush, sponge, or even with your fingers. You can mix it with moisturizer, too.

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

It’s the best-selling foundation at Amazon and has received more than 83,600 perfect ratings from shoppers. One customer called the foundation “a dream,” saying, “It covers so well [and] does not feel cakey.” According to another five-star reviewer, “[It] goes on smooth with very little creasing, stays on all day even with the Arizona sun making you sweat.” They also added that it “easily blends” with contoured makeup.

“I’ve been using this Fit Me foundation ever since I was in high school and started doing makeup!” another shopper said. “It has good coverage and leaves your skin looking smooth and clear.”

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

You can’t beat the price of this $7 Maybelline foundation. Shop it now on sale for 23 percent off.

