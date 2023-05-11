This Viral, Best-Selling Foundation Gives Shoppers an ‘Airbrushed and Flawless' Look, and It’s Just $7

Shoppers say it stays on even while sweating under the Arizona sun.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 05:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Hot summer days can lead to sweaty, shiny skin that makes it feel like you’re melting—especially if you’re wearing makeup. But there’s a simple, affordable solution: Maybelline’s Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation will help you ditch your oily complexion for an  “airbrushed and flawless” look that lasts “all day.” Not to mention you can grab it for just $7 at Amazon. 

The medium coverage liquid foundation comes in 39 shades ranging from Fair Porcelain to Espresso to match a wide variety of skin tones, whether your skin has warm, cool, or neutral undertones. The foundation gives your skin a matte finish for up to 12 hours, which is great for people who struggle with shiny skin. Plus, it blurs the appearance of pores. 

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

The matte formula works best on normal to oily skin, and you can use it on sensitive and acne-prone skin, too, because it’s dermatologist-tested, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. For those with dry skin, however, this foundation may not be a fit because of its matte finish that has a tendency to cling to dry patches. It’s buildable, so you can decide if you want a lot of coverage or a more natural look, and it layers well with concealer, blush, and anything else you want to add to your makeup routine. Apply the foundation with a makeup brush, sponge, or even with your fingers. You can mix it with moisturizer, too.  

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

It’s the best-selling foundation at Amazon and has received more than 83,600 perfect ratings from shoppers. One customer called the foundation “a dream,” saying, “It covers so well [and] does not feel cakey.” According to another five-star reviewer, “[It] goes on smooth with very little creasing, stays on all day even with the Arizona sun making you sweat.” They also added that it “easily blends” with contoured makeup.

“I’ve been using this Fit Me foundation ever since I was in high school and started doing makeup!” another shopper said. “It has good coverage and leaves your skin looking smooth and clear.”

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

You can’t beat the price of this $7 Maybelline foundation. Shop it now on sale for 23 percent off. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Cammie Slingback Pump Tout
I Wore These Trendy Heels for Hours at a Wedding, and They Didn't Hurt My Feet Even While Dancing
table outside with red gingham tablecloth
This Collection From Joanna Gaines' Home Brand Is Peak English Country Style
Amazon Best-Selling Mascara TOUT
Whenever I Use This $5 Mascara, People Ask Me if I’m Wearing Lash Extensions
Related Articles
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 12 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023
best-foundation-makeup-for-combination-skin-GettyImages-1399010150
7 Best Foundations for Combination Skin, According to Makeup Artists
glass-skin-GettyImages-1194475408
A Step-by-Step Routine to Get Glass Skin, According to Experts
8 of the Best Foundations for Dry Skin on a colorful background
The 11 Best Foundations for Dry Skin That Give You a Dewy Glow
Supergoop Sale Tout
Hurry! Supergoop Kicked Off Its Friends and Family Sale, so You Can Grab SPF Essentials for Less
Sunscreens for Summer Tout
These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Approved Makeup Primer Acts as an 'Adhesive for Your Foundation'
Amazon Spring beauty store
Give Your Beauty Bag a Spring Upgrade With Amazon’s New Storefront That’s Packed With Staples Under $20
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
Sephora insider sale Tout
I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 14 Items Worth Buying During Sephora's Savings Event—Starting at $15
Popular Beauty Products Under $25 tout
12 Internet-Famous Spring Beauty Products With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Under $25 at Amazon
Neutrogena Skincare Tout
One of Our Favorite Affordable Skincare Brands Is Hiding at the Drugstore for as Little as $5
Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off
Three of the besst tinted sunscreens on a bright yellow background.
The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023
AMZF Loungewear Roundup TOUT
You’ll Want to Live in These Best-Selling Loungewear Finds From Amazon—and They’re All Under $40
Comfy Bra Outlet Deals Tout
Stylish Bras With a Barely-There Feel From Warner’s, True & Co., and More Are Up to 64% at Amazon