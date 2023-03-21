This Belt Bag Is ‘the Perfect Size’ for Travel, According to Shoppers—and It’s Only $14

When you’re out and about, it can feel so helpful to not have to hassle with a purse. But most still want to carry a bag that allows them to fit all of their essentials inside, and that’s where a great belt bag can come in handy. If you’re shopping for a new sling, browsing through the overwhelming options, this customer-favorite is the one to purchase—and it’s quietly on sale for $14 with a coupon at checkout.

The Maxtop large belt bag is on sale in black (with 31 additional colors and patterns available for slightly more) and measures 14.3 by 5.9 by 3.5 inches. Because compartments are important, the fanny pack has four zippered pockets for you to tuck all of your must-haves inside, including a hidden pocket on the back that’s perfect for valuables like your license or credit card. The brand highlights that it works well for everything from running errands to attending concerts to traveling. With a whopping 30,900 perfect ratings and an impressive 2,900 five-star reviews, shoppers agree that the bag is helpful when you want to keep your hands free.

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.



“I travel a lot and have used various fanny packs for airports and walking around, and this one is the perfect size for everything you need,” said a five-star reviewer, adding, “I've gotten a ton of compliments on it and use it even when I'm not traveling.” Another frequent traveler who also used the belt bag to fit items like their passport, license, tickets, and extra cash said, “This fanny pack is perfection! I love that it has so many zipper pockets to keep all of my stuff organized.”

When it comes to creating a belt bag that’s comfortable to wear, an adjustable strap is crucial. And the strap on the Maxtop bag is adjustable from 20 to 50 inches, which means you can style it across your body or wear it as a traditional fanny pack at your waist. Plus, the bag also includes a reflective loop and a slot designed specifically for wired headphones, so you can easily wear it while you’re working out.

“It is great for walking or running,” confirmed a reviewer who added that the “soft” bag “has plenty of space,” and “lays flat.”

Whether you have an upcoming trip or you’re searching for a way to store your credit card, keys, and phone for everyday walks and runs in the park, try the Maxtop belt bag while you can scoop one up in black for just $14.

