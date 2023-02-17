Save Up to 52% on Mattresses and Toppers For Every Kind of Sleeper This Presidents’ Day Weekend

Because a good sleep is the best investment.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on February 17, 2023 05:00PM EST

Best Mattress Deals Presidents' Day Tout
My personal rule of thumb as a shopping writer is that if a brand makes me sleep better, I will champion it forever. A good (or bad) sleep so vastly impacts my quality of life—my energy, mood, joy, production—that I care deeply about the layers and products that go onto my bed. The right mattress can alleviate back pain, soothe tired joints, adjust your temperature, and more. This big sale weekend is a fantastic time to buy mattresses, toppers, and similar, as brands like Casper, Avocado, Purple, and more are offering significant discounts across sleep products. 

This Presidents’ Day, save up to 52 percent off sleep goods. Whether you prefer a firm surface or want a bed you absolutely sink into, there’s a mattress and topper combination for you.

Original Hybrid Mattress

Casper

Best Presidents’ Day Hybrid Mattress Deals

A hybrid mattress is a solid best-of-both-worlds pick—meaning it’s generally a great entry point into a better night’s sleep. It also might be the variation you’ll want to accommodate a partner with different sleeping preferences. The hybrid mattress combines spring coils and memory foam to satisfy multiple sleepers and body types.

Score 25 percent off Casper’s most-loved mattress, the Original Hybrid Mattress. You’ll also receive free, no-contact delivery. Get 10 percent off (with code SAVE10) Avocado’s eco-friendly version that’s crafted from 100 percent GOLS certified organic latex. As part of its biggest Presidents’ Day sale ever, luxury mattress brand Saatva’s offering up to $500 off select models, like this memory foam hybrid mattress in sizes twin XL and above. Oh, and if you buy a mattress from Helix Sleep—like this 25-percent-off, super-soft Sunset model—the brand will throw in two free pillows.

  • Avocado Eco Organic Mattress, from $700 with code SAVE10 (was from $770); avocadogreenmattress.com
  • Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, from $971 (was from $1295); casper.com
  • Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8-Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, $177 (was $352); amazon.com
  • Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress, from $1,047 (was from $,1395); tuftandneedle.com
  • Lucid 10-Inch Charcoal-Infused Hybrid Mattress, from $196 (was from $290); amazon.com
  • Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, from $1,015 (was from $1,315); saatva.com
  • Helix Sleep Sunset Hybrid Mattress, from $702 (was from $936); helixsleep.com
  • Viscosoft The Edge Hybrid Mattress, from $1,200 (was from $1,600); viscosoft.com
  • Novilla 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, from $275 (was from $324); amazon.com
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Tuft & Needle

Best Presidents’ Day Memory Foam Mattress Deals 

Memory foam mattresses can reduce pressure on your joints by evenly aligning your spine, neck, and hips—plus, the material’s plushy, cushion-like feel can be soothing to those who like their bed to be absorbing rather than stiff.

Save a full $450 on Amerisleep’s mattresses, which are engineered to facilitate healthy spinal alignment. At its lowest price in 30 days for 25 percent off, the Purple Mattress is also a fantastic option. You can also score over half off—a whopping 52 percent off—the Puffy Mattress this Presidents’ Day weekend, which offers cloudlike comfort and plushness.

  • Amerisleep AS2 Medium Firm Mattress, from $849 with code AS450 (was from $1,299); amerisleep.com
  • Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, from $671 (was from $745); tuftandneedle.com
  • Purple Mattress GelFlex Grid Mattress, $600 (was $799); amazon.com
  • Viscosoft The Edge Memory Foam Mattress, from $1,200 (was from $1,500); viscosoft.com
  • Puffy Memory Foam Mattress, from $699 (was from $1,449); puffy.com
  • NapQueen 8-Inch Bamboo Charcoal Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, from $159 (was $179); amazon.com
  • Sweetnight Queen Size Gel-Infused Mattress, from $365 (was from $438); amazon.com
  • Sleep Innovations Marley 12-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $229 (was from $300); amazon.com
Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper

Amazon

Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Topper and Protector Deals 

In the short-term, swapping out your mattress topper—or adding another layer—is a relatively easy and more affordable solution to adjusting your sleep without having to swap out your entire bed setup. As a picky sleeper who moves often, I’ve tried multiple brands that promise to soften an AirBnB mattress to boost my comfort levels in a new space, and more.

Score 25 percent off Amerisleep’s ultra-breathable mattress topper. My personal favorite on this list is the Viscosoft Select High-Density Mattress Topper, which feels decadent, and is available for 25 percent off starting at $160. Better yet, your free delivery will arrive in three days or less. Tempur-Pedic is a golden standard for lush mattresses, and its medium-firm queen topper is a full 37 percent off.

  • Viscosoft Select High-Density Mattress Topper, from $160 (was from $215); viscosoft.com
  • Casper Waterproof Mattress Protector, from $89 (was from $99); casper.com
  • Lift by Amerisleep Mattress Topper, from $254 (was from $339); amerisleep.com
  • Chokit Luxury Soft 5D Spiral Fiber Queen Mattress Topper, from $59 with coupon (was from $80); amazon.com
  • Avocado Eco Organic Mattress Topper, from $251 with code SAVE10 (was $279); avocadogreenmattress.com
  • Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme 3-Inch Medium Firm Queen Topper, $252 (was $399); amazon.com
  • Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper, from $150 (was from $200); tuftandneedle.com
  • Tuft & Needle Mattress Protector, from $60 (was from $80); tuftandneedle.com
  • Viscosoft Reflex Gel Mattress Topper, from $55 (was from $75); viscosoft.com

More Must-Shop Deals

