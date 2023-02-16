Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day Weekend—Starting at $25 Shop top brands like Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Sealy, and more up to 70 percent off. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 04:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. With Presidents' Day on the horizon, there's a good chance you're itching to do some shopping for your home. After all, Presidents' Day is known for having some seriously good deals on furniture, smart home devices, and more. But the sale must-have you might be sleeping on are markdowns on mattresses and bedding essentials. And these deals? They're up to 70 percent off. The great thing is you don't have to wait until the weekend to save big on bedroom furniture and bedding because Amazon is already dropping major discounts ahead of the holiday. Right now, you can shop discounts on beds, bed pillows, sheets, mattress toppers, and more from top brands. We're talking markdowns from Tempur-Pedic, Brooklinen, Ashley Furniture, Sealy, and Casper—starting at just $25. Amazon Presidents' Day Pillow Deals At the end of the day, where you rest your head is important. You want something equal parts comfortable, supportive, and plush, there are several on sale now, like this shredded memory foam option from Supa Modern. It has an adjustable fill design, so you can tailor the cooling pillow to your height and firm taste for $25. Another pick that you should check out is this set from Cozsinoor that shoppers confirm is comfy and delivers a good firm to soft ratio—it’s 70 percent off right now. And Tempur-Pedic pillows are also marked down by 50 percent. This one has a semi-soft feel, a nice curve design for your neck, and has a memory foam fill that people love. Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $25 (was $36) Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow, $60 (was $119) Puredown Goose Feathers Pillow Set, $30 with coupon (was $60) Cozsinoor Cozy Dream Series Bed Pillow Set, $30 (was $100) Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $32 (was $55) Leesa Hybrid Pillow, $114 (was $139) Bedsure Down Alternative Pillow Set, $25 (was $33) Beckham Hotel Collection Gel-Filled Fiber Pillows, $45 with coupon (was $50) Amazon Presidents’ Day Bedding Deals Outfit your bed with sheets, comforters, and more that are sure to upgrade your bedroom’s aesthetic. These top-selling sheets from Cgk Unlimited come with pillow cases as well as flat and fitted sheets, and they have more than 70,600 five-star ratings to date. The soft sheets are on sale and have a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount. Brooklinen bedding, which also happens to be an editor favorite, is getting marked down, too. Take this three-piece sheet set for example—it’s extremely soft and feels nice on the skin. Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $26 (was $40) Cgk Unlimited Sheet Set, $30 with coupon (was $60) Bedsure Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, $28 (was $41) Comfort Spaces Cavoy Comforter Set, $26 (was $60) Brooklinen Luxe Starter Sheet Set, $114 (was $125) Intelligent Design Loretta Vivid Boho Medallion Comforter Set, $39 (was $132) Ousidan Reversible All-Season Quilt Set, $39 with coupon (was $60) Madison Park Aubrey Cozy Comforter Set, $96 (was $200) Amazon Presidents’ Day Mattress Deals And if buying furniture for Presidents’ Day is on your mind, don’t forget about one of the most important items for your bedroom—your mattress. This 8-inch hybrid mattress from Ashley Furniture is a great pick because it delivers the soft feel with the coiled support. And it’s 50 percent off right now. Casper mattresses are also on sale, like this classic Element option that provides a nice, firm feel ideal for back sleepers. And Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers are marked down, too, so you can experience the comforting feel without the hefty price. Bonus: This topper is up to 37 percent off. Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $177 (was $352) Modway Jenna Innerspring 10-Inch Mattress, $320 (was $390) Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $590 (was $695) Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper, $252 (was $399) Sealy Memory Foam 8-Inch Mattress, $326 (was $399) Leesa Studio Cooling Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress, $595 (was $699) Lucid Memory Foam Hybrid 10-Inch Mattress, $344 (was $430) Tuft & Needle Original 10-Inch Mattress, $920 (was $1,395)