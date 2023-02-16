Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day Weekend—Starting at $25

With Presidents’ Day on the horizon, there’s a good chance you’re itching to do some shopping for your home.

After all, Presidents’ Day is known for having some seriously good deals on furniture, smart home devices, and more. But the sale must-have you might be sleeping on are markdowns on mattresses and bedding essentials. And these deals? They’re up to 70 percent off.

The great thing is you don’t have to wait until the weekend to save big on bedroom furniture and bedding because Amazon is already dropping major discounts ahead of the holiday. Right now, you can shop discounts on beds, bed pillows, sheets, mattress toppers, and more from top brands. We’re talking markdowns from Tempur-Pedic, Brooklinen, Ashley Furniture, Sealy, and Casper—starting at just $25.

Presidents’ Day Pillow Deals

At the end of the day, where you rest your head is important. You want something equal parts comfortable, supportive, and plush, there are several on sale now, like this shredded memory foam option from Supa Modern. It has an adjustable fill design, so you can tailor the cooling pillow to your height and firm taste for $25.

Another pick that you should check out is this set from Cozsinoor that shoppers confirm is comfy and delivers a good firm to soft ratio—it’s 70 percent off right now. And Tempur-Pedic pillows are also marked down by 50 percent. This one has a semi-soft feel, a nice curve design for your neck, and has a memory foam fill that people love.

Presidents’ Day Bedding Deals

Outfit your bed with sheets, comforters, and more that are sure to upgrade your bedroom’s aesthetic. These top-selling sheets from Cgk Unlimited come with pillow cases as well as flat and fitted sheets, and they have more than 70,600 five-star ratings to date. The soft sheets are on sale and have a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount. Brooklinen bedding, which also happens to be an editor favorite, is getting marked down, too. Take this three-piece sheet set for example—it’s extremely soft and feels nice on the skin.

Presidents’ Day Mattress Deals

And if buying furniture for Presidents’ Day is on your mind, don’t forget about one of the most important items for your bedroom—your mattress. This 8-inch hybrid mattress from Ashley Furniture is a great pick because it delivers the soft feel with the coiled support. And it’s 50 percent off right now. Casper mattresses are also on sale, like this classic Element option that provides a nice, firm feel ideal for back sleepers. And Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers are marked down, too, so you can experience the comforting feel without the hefty price. Bonus: This topper is up to 37 percent off.