Style Makeup The Best Amazon Beauty Deal You Forgot You Needed Starts at $2 If you can't remember when you last bought mascara, it's been too long. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Can’t remember the last time you bought new mascara? If yours is getting dry and flaky, it’s probably time for a new tube. Plus, if you don’t know when you last purchased it, there’s a good chance it’s been too long. Toss your old, clumpy tube and pick up a new one on sale during Amazon Prime Day. It’s the perfect time, with prices starting at only $2. Take a look at some of Amazon’s best-sellers from brands including L’Oreal, Maybelline, Covergirl, Benefit, and more. You’ll find mascaras with thousands of five-star ratings for every lash effect, whether you want more curl, volume, length, or definition. Keep reading to get your best lashes ever—on sale. Amazon Prime Day Mascara Deals L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, from $7 (was $13) Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, from $10 (was $13) L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, from $6 (was $11) Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara, from $8 (was $12) Honest Beauty Two-in-One Extreme Length Clean Mascara and Lash Primer, $16 (was $20) Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, $9 (was $13) Wet n Wild Mega Clear Brow and Lash Mascara, $2 (was $3) Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23 (was $28) Maybelline New York Great Lash Mascara Two-Pack, $11 (was $17) Benefit Bad Gal Bang Volumizing Mascara, $23 (was $27) L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 For up to 24 hours of clump- and smudge-resistant mascara, give this one with more than 73,400 five-star ratings from L’Oreal a try. According to one shopper, “It stays on so well that I had to buy a special makeup remover. I feel like just one coat stands out enough.” The formula is infused with floral oil to condition your lashes while providing volume and length. The mascara is fragrance-free, ophthalmologist-tested, and safe for people with sensitive eyes. Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $10 Maybelline’s Flex Tower brush bends to fit your lashes to boost length, define, and curl, while the infusion of bamboo extract prevents them from feeling weighed down. The waterproof mascara has been tested by ophthalmologists to ensure it’s safe for contact wearers. Amazon reviewers have awarded it nearly 85,000 perfect ratings, with one customer saying that it’s easy to apply and gives them “beautiful” and natural-looking lashes. Wet n Wild Mega Clear Brow and Lash Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $3 $2 This mascara does double duty as a brow gel—and it’s on sale for just $2! The formula contains soy protein and provitamin B5 to condition your lashes and eyebrows, and it’s cruelty- and paraben-free. The clear gel can be layered over tinted mascara as a topcoat, or you can apply it to your lashes first as a primer. Or, simply use it on its own for days when you want your eyes to stand out with minimal makeup. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $23 Too Faced’s famous mascara has an hourglass-shaped brush that pumps up the volume and length of your lashes. One five-star reviewer said that people often think that they’re wearing fake eyelashes when they use the mascara. Another shopper called it a “must-buy” that’s “well worth the price.” The film-forming polymers help your lashes hold a curl, and peptides condition your lashes. Shop more Amazon Prime Day deals on popular mascaras below. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $6 Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $8 Honest Beauty Two-in-One Extreme Length Clean Mascara and Lash Primer Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $16 Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $9 Maybelline New York Great Lash Mascara Two-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $11 Benefit Bad Gal Bang Volumizing Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23