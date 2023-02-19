9 Genius Finds From Martha Stewart’s First-Ever ‘the World of Martha’ Amazon Store That Just Make Sense

And even better: These items start at $9.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Published on February 19, 2023 08:00AM EST

Martha Stewart Store TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Martha Stewart is making it easy to stock your home and closet with versatile, handy items that just make sense.

The cooking expert and savvy lifestyle guru launched her first-ever ‘the World of Martha’ store at Amazon, and the unique shopping experience features built-in recipes and tips from Stewart alongside smartly designed kitchen, home, and fashion products. Everything in the assortment  is as practical as it is pretty—and items start at $8. 

Best Martha Stewart Amazon Finds

Coinciding with the launch of the new Amazon shopping hub, Stewart released new cookware, bedding, bath, and home decor. Everything is designed to take some of the stress and fuss out of everyday life, and it all comes with free shipping for Prime members (and anyone can get in on this perk by signing up for a free 30-day trial). 

“The most beautiful things are simple and functional, but now always easy to find,” Stewart shared on the collection’s Amazon page. “Now you can shop all the simply beautiful home essentials you need to elevate your living spaces at my curated Amazon store.”

For the kitchen, there are all kinds of time-saving, thoughtfully designed tools, cookware staples, and bakeware must-haves. The 10-piece nonstick cookware sets feature a scratch-resistant nonstick coating that’s dishwasher-safe, a scratch- and stain-resistant porcelain enamel exterior, and heavy gauge aluminum throughout for even cooking. 

The cookware is also oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit while the included glass lids are safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Stewart troubleshooted every common cooking problem with these sets that come with two frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, and a Dutch oven. 

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10 Piece Enamel Aluminum Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $170; amazon.com.

And for those with less storage space, you can still get in on these great features with Stewart’s new all-purpose pan that’s just $50. The versatile piece is ideal for one-pan recipes, and just like the other cookware items, the nonstick surface ensures that food slides right off for a fast and easy cleanup. 

Martha Stewart Lockton 12" Essential All Purpose Pan

Amazon

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

Anyone who enjoys entertaining will also appreciate her oven-to-table stoneware bakeware sets, which are ideal for casseroles, desserts, and anything that you’d want to throw in the oven. The convenient pans are pretty enough to use for serving, ensuring you can take items from the oven to your party spread. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too. 

MARTHA STEWART 3 Piece Oven to Table Stoneware Bakeware Set - Cobalt Blue

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

Home cooks or anyone who tends to tackle cleanup will want one of Stewart’s anti-fatigue kitchen mats, which come in an array of sizes, patterns, and colors. The nonslip mats are perfect for positioning in front of your sink, stove, or countertop prep space. They’ll instantly warm up your kitchen while offering cushy, supportive memory foam underfoot to make standing more comfortable. Place one in your laundry room or garden potting area to make other chores feel less fatiguing, too.  

Martha Stewart Miles Modern Diamond Anti-Fatigue Air-Infused Kitchen Mat

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $55); amazon.com.

Stewart’s huge Amazon store is packed with other smart finds, including gardening tools, bedding and bath goods, furniture, entertaining must-haves, and more. Discover more great finds below or head to the storefront to browse the full assortment. 

MARTHA STEWART Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Classic Blue

Amazon

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14pc Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: $60; amazon.com.

Martha Stewart Polypropylene Cutting Board

Amazon

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

MARTHA STEWART Coolform Cooling, Conforming Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $48 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

MARTHA STEWART Womens Puffy Vest - Down Vest Jacket for Womenâ¦

Amazon

To buy: $60; amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals 

