Over 4,200 Shoppers Swear by This Cooling, Lightweight Blanket for Their 'Best Night's Sleep' Stay cozy and cool this summer. By Gabriela Izquierdo Published on March 31, 2023 04:00PM EDT The image of snuggling and warming up under a thick, oversized blanket is a coveted part of winter. However, with spring already here and summer around the corner, blankets can still be a great way to get cozy and stay cool. Breaking out cooling weighted blankets or a light fleece when the temperatures are high is possible, and you will still beat the heat. One such blanket that'll keep you comfortable even in the height of summer is the March Power Cooling Blanket—and certain sizes are currently on sale with a coupon on Amazon. Waking up uncomfortable and sweaty is all too common this time of year. This cooling blanket combats overheating with its Japanese Arc-Chill technology that absorbs body heat to keep you at a comfortable temperature. One side is made of cooling nylon, and the bottom half is made of breathable cotton that doesn't sacrifice softness. It's machine-washable, but the brand recommends air-drying the blanket after the wash cycle. To buy: Starting at $30 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com. If it's hard to stay cool on hot summer nights, swapping out your comforter for the specially-designed cooling blanket is a simple way to stay sweat-free while sleeping. The blanket comes in a variety of sizes and colors to perfectly match and fit your bedroom's style. It's available in four sizes: throw (61 x 67 inches), twin (59 x 79 inches), queen (79 x 86 inches), and king (90 x 108 inches). The blanket comes in six colors like, beige, blue, pink, gray, green, and purple. These 'Hotel-Quality' Pillows Feel Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud,' According to Shoppers—and They're $10 Apiece The cooling blanket has more than 4,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. One five-star reviewer who had been suffering from night sweats said they "can't believe how fabulous" the blanket is, calling it a "miracle" for early menopause. They use a ceiling fan as well to "amplify the coolness." Another reviewer who sleeps hot got the "best night's sleep in a long time" thanks to the "amazing technology in a cuddly blanket." Keep from overheating this summer with an unlikely source and grab the March Power Cooling Blanket, starting at $36 at Amazon.