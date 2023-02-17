Our March Color of the Month Is a Calming Blue-Gray

Blue in interior design—groundbreaking, we know! But give us a sec here, because blue-gray is different. It provides a pop of color like its cooler-toned cousins, such as navy and cobalt, but its gray and green undertones add unexpected warmth. It’s calming, peaceful, and downright stunning (especially with brass accents), so it's not a surprise to see designers posting rooms doused in the color all over social media feeds. That's why Real Simple editors were so excited to make this the March 2023 issue's Color of the Month—it's the perfectly neutral shade your eyes will never get tired of. We promise.

Below, see our favorite big and small ways to bring this beautiful hue into your space.

Crackle Glaze Ceramic Vase

Dress up any console or bookcase with this ocean-colored crackle glaze vase ($70, westelm.com). At 11 inches tall and 9 inches wide, it's a hefty statement piece that'll play nicely with other decorative items on a shelf thanks to its not-too-cool but not-too-warm undertones. To make it more sculptural (and add some height!), pop in a branch.

Plot Planter

Elevate your greenery (literally) with Blu Dot's Plot Planter ($250). The sleek shape will instantly modernize any room, and because it has a removable pedestal, you can layer it into a trio of planters with varying heights to give a corner some depth. Or, because it's lightweight powder-coated aluminum, you can leave it out on your patio during the warmer months.

Not for Nothing Shelf

Trinkets and catch-all trays will have a home on the Not for Nothing Shelf ($395) from Blu Dot. It's an unexpected way to contrast color against white walls, and it's only about one foot deep and three feet wide, making it ideal for narrow entries and hallways.



Modern Colored Wine Glasses

Refresh the table during your next dinner party with these colored wine glasses ($74 for 4, food52.com), which offer a sophisticated hint of the blue hue. Despite how elegant they look, they're incredibly durable due to the shatter-resistant crystal glass, but if your tabletop's got a more casual, laid-back vibe, they also have a stemless version.



Porter Loveseat

If you're willing to make a much bigger commitment (and investment), The Porter Loveseat from Rove Concepts ($1,399) will pack a whole lot of color into a room and you won't ever have to lift a paint brush. It's got a low-profile and high-density foam cushioning—perfect for curling up with a good book. Plus, its square armrests are nice and wide, functioning almost as a side table.



Smoky Blue by Sherwin-Williams

Let's say you're ready to take the plunge and go all out with this shade of blue: Coating an entire room, including the ceiling, in Smoky Blue by Sherwin-Williams will instantly give it that designer edge. A bedroom especially will benefit from this kind of treatment—it'll feel like a luxuriously dark cocoon in the evenings as you drift off into sleep.

