Our March Color of the Month Is a Calming Blue-Gray

Check out six ways to use the color in your own home.

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona Headshot
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

March 2023 Color of the Month
CREDIT: JENNIFER VERRIER; DESIGN BY MOLLY BRUNO INTERIORS.

Blue in interior design—groundbreaking, we know! But give us a sec here, because blue-gray is different. It provides a pop of color like its cooler-toned cousins, such as navy and cobalt, but its gray and green undertones add unexpected warmth. It’s calming, peaceful, and downright stunning (especially with brass accents), so it's not a surprise to see designers posting rooms doused in the color all over social media feeds. That's why Real Simple editors were so excited to make this the March 2023 issue's Color of the Month—it's the perfectly neutral shade your eyes will never get tired of. We promise.

Below, see our favorite big and small ways to bring this beautiful hue into your space.

Crackle Glaze Ceramic Vase

Crackle Glaze Ceramic Vase

Dress up any console or bookcase with this ocean-colored crackle glaze vase ($70, westelm.com). At 11 inches tall and 9 inches wide, it's a hefty statement piece that'll play nicely with other decorative items on a shelf thanks to its not-too-cool but not-too-warm undertones. To make it more sculptural (and add some height!), pop in a branch.

Plot Planter

Blu Dot Plot Planter

Elevate your greenery (literally) with Blu Dot's Plot Planter ($250). The sleek shape will instantly modernize any room, and because it has a removable pedestal, you can layer it into a trio of planters with varying heights to give a corner some depth. Or, because it's lightweight powder-coated aluminum, you can leave it out on your patio during the warmer months.

Not for Nothing Shelf

Blu Dot Not For Nothing Shelf

Trinkets and catch-all trays will have a home on the Not for Nothing Shelf ($395) from Blu Dot. It's an unexpected way to contrast color against white walls, and it's only about one foot deep and three feet wide, making it ideal for narrow entries and hallways.

Modern Colored Wine Glasses

Food 52 Modern Colored Wine Glasses

Refresh the table during your next dinner party with these colored wine glasses ($74 for 4, food52.com), which offer a sophisticated hint of the blue hue. Despite how elegant they look, they're incredibly durable due to the shatter-resistant crystal glass, but if your tabletop's got a more casual, laid-back vibe, they also have a stemless version.

Porter Loveseat

Rove Concepts Porter Loveseat

If you're willing to make a much bigger commitment (and investment), The Porter Loveseat from Rove Concepts ($1,399) will pack a whole lot of color into a room and you won't ever have to lift a paint brush. It's got a low-profile and high-density foam cushioning—perfect for curling up with a good book. Plus, its square armrests are nice and wide, functioning almost as a side table.

Smoky Blue by Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin Williams Smoky Blue

Let's say you're ready to take the plunge and go all out with this shade of blue: Coating an entire room, including the ceiling, in Smoky Blue by Sherwin-Williams will instantly give it that designer edge. A bedroom especially will benefit from this kind of treatment—it'll feel like a luxuriously dark cocoon in the evenings as you drift off into sleep.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Hall Decor
These 15 Designer-Approved Pieces Are Officially the Most Stylish Hallway Decor Items at Amazon Right Now
White White Kitchen with Sunny Window over sink and wooden island
Space of the Week: A Cramped Kitchen Turns into a Storage-Filled Haven
Best Warm Paint Colors, warm gray paint on walls in living room with plants
15 Paint Colors That Will Make Your Home Feel Warm and Cozy
Best Selling Paint Colors 2022, Peach pink paint color on wall with cane chair, artwork, and palm fan in glass vase
11 Best-Selling Paint Colors of 2022
Space of the Week, Small NYC apartment sleek kitchen with storage RealSimple
Space of the Week: A Couple’s Tiny Apartment Is Full of Impressive Storage Solutions
paint-colors-dirty
Certain Wall Colors Can Make Your Home Look Dirtier—Try These Instead
sage-green-paint-GettyImages-1299098384
Sage Green Is Having a Moment and These Natural-Looking Home Decor Pieces and Furniture Start at $11
soothing light blue bathroom
The Top Paint Trends of Autumn Are Here—Just in Time for a Fall Refresh
sherwin williams color of the year
These Are All the Predictions for 2023 Color of the Year (So Far)
The Best Office Paint Colors - home office paint colors
The Best Paint Colors for Home Offices, According to Experts
Best Living Room Color Schemes
These Living Room Color Schemes Will Make Your Space Feel Like Home
Christmas decoration ideas - bar cart
60 Creative and Elegant Christmas Decoration Ideas
Exterior house paint colors - best paint colors for house exterior
Foolproof Exterior Paint Colors That Will Make Yours the Prettiest House on the Block
color-of-the-month-realsimple
Our November Color of the Month Is a Luxurious Olive Green
A small yellow dining table on a colorful background
The 9 Best Small Dining Tables of 2023
Scandinavian Bedroom with blue and white paint
7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts