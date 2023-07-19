We Can’t Believe This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is $520 Off Right Now on Amazon

A quality vacuum cleaner can change your life, especially if it’s a vacuuming-and-mopping machine wrapped into one. Robot combo vacs can do double the cleaning in the same amount of time, sucking up dust and debris, then wiping up hard floors to get them sparkling clean. The best part is that all you have to do is push a button, and the robot does the rest.

Not all robot vacuum and mop combo cleaners are created equal, of course. The one that’s catching our eye right now is the Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is a whopping 74 percent off on Amazon for a limited time. That’s $520 off, which means you can grab it for just $180. A deal like that isn’t just a deal—it’s a steal.

Amazon

This two-in-one robot vacuum is self-charging, and has tangle-free suction that helps it pick up pet hair on hard floors and low-pile carpet. The electronically-controlled water tank fits up to 200 milliliters of water, and can wipe surfaces up to 1,290 square feet, so long as the trash can is cleaned and the water tank is full. It runs for up to 100 minutes when fully charged thanks to a high-performance lithium battery that also automatically charges when power is low or cleaning is complete.

It comes with a remote control, dustbin, water tank with a washable mopping cloth, two side brushes, four cotton filters, and a cleaning brush, and connects through WiFi to your smartphone and smart devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home. And you can program it with custom cleaning settings or zig-zag, edge, and spot cleaning schedules.

The Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo has earned five-star average from shoppers for its ability to clean up hair, with customers also rating it a 4.4 in suction power, remote control, and battery life.

“I love turning it on in the morning to vacuum and mop while I get ready, and then again in the evenings when I get home,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It does really well in my two-bedroom condo with wall-to-wall wooden flooring,” they said, adding that it has “helped my home remain clean” and “cut down on my daily cleaning time.”

Another reviewer said, “it’s pretty simple to set up and use,” and that it “does a great job vacuuming and mopping my floors,” making it, “worth every penny.”

Add the Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo to your cart for just $180 while it’s on sale. With the ability to reserve a custom cleaning schedule and automatically recharge, this robot vacuum and mop combo will keep your home cleaner than ever, and at an affordable price, too.