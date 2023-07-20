I’m a Travel Writer, and This 100% Light-Blocking Eye Mask Helps Me Beat Jet Lag

Sleep, glorious sleep. We all know how important it is, so taking the time and care to prepare yourself for a night of deep sleep is crucial. Mimizing light exposure by blocking it with eye masks or blackout curtains, for example, is essential to maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm, especially while traveling through time zones. A few months ago, Manta Sleep sent me a sample of its 100% Light-Blocking Eye Mask, and I’ve discovered just what a difference this makes when on the road.

Research shows some people don’t sleep all that great when in the new environment— dubbing it the “first night effect”—and my currently groggy self is not so happy to report that I’m in that category. Between light seeping in through the windows with lackluster curtain setups, adjusting to new time zones, and that overall sense of jitteriness I have from being in a different place, sleep doesn’t come easy for me when I’m out of town. That is, until the folks at Manta Sleep dropped their sleep mask in the mail to me and I zonked out like never before.

Amazon

Not only was the mask ridiculously comfy, (the pressure-free foam cups feel like wearing marshmallow covers over your eyes) but it also effectively blocks out light, stays in place while you sleep thanks to adjustable Velcro straps, and comes with a handy travel case so you can easily stuff it in your carry-on for planes, trains, buses, or cars when you need a quick snooze. Bonus: You can use that travel case as a wash bag and throw it in the washing machine to clean your eye mask as needed.

Amazon customers seem to have a similarly positive impression as I do, with more than 9,500 five-star ratings to date. “[I] can’t sleep without it,” beamed one happy shopper who wears it to sleep nightly and praises it for helping them adjust to their work sleep schedule.

Another shopper praised the eye shades for being “soft, snug fitting or loose fitting (depending on your preference), lightweight, lightproof, and comfortable all night long. They stay put no matter how much you may toss and turn in your sleep.” Plus, the reviewer said they had the “best sleep in years” because “the eye cups allow you to blink without interference, while fitting comfortably around your cheek and brow ridge as they keep out light.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the $35 sleep mask I can't travel without.

