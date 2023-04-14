This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a ‘Little Gem,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s $520 Off

You can quietly save almost 75 percent off right now.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

While you’re in the thick of spring cleaning, consider taking stock of the gadgets you keep reaching for as well as the ones you wish you had on hand to use. You’ll likely come up with a quick list of favorites as well as a short list of devices you would love to add to your rotation. If you’re dreaming of a hands-free robot vacuum that performs multiple functions, now is a great time to lean into your dream because this highly rated model is on sale for a whopping 74 percent off—a savings of $520.   

The Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combines two must-have cleaning tools into one hands-free design, so you can easily suck up spills and get rid of crumbs and dirt throughout your home without ever having to switch devices. It’s already generated nearly 1,900 perfect ratings and almost 1,500 five-star reviews, and it has even climbed into one of the top five best-selling spots in Amazon’s Robotic Vacuums category. But beyond all of its uses, one of the most exciting things about this robot vacuum is that it’s quietly marked down to just $180.  

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

To buy: $180 (was $700); amazon.com.

“We have been using this robot for a month now, and let me tell you my floors have never looked better,” began a five-star reviewer, adding that the vacuum-mop combination “works great” to pick up dog hair, cat hair, and kids’ spills. Ultimately, they concluded, “If you’re on the edge of buying, purchase it!” 

With a battery life of up to 100 minutes, an electric control water tank that holds just under 1-cup of water, and an app you can use to control it, the robot vacuum and mop easily toggles between carpeting and hard floors, including hardwood, tile, and laminate, to keep your home clean with ease. It has a 2.87-inch slim design, it weighs just under 6 pounds, and the combination “helps the robot vacuum cleaner to reach every corner of a house or narrow space,” according to the brand. 

Of course, the efficacy of a robot vacuum cleaner and mop comes down to how much it can pick up. To enhance its cleaning, the model was designed with four cleaning modes, which you can toggle between with a remote control. The most important one to note is the device’s zig-zag option that the brand highlights allows it to “cover the largest area for cleaning, reduce missed scanning, and increase efficiency by 30 percent.” Once it runs out of power or completes a cleaning session, it simply returns itself back to its charging dock to regain its battery power.

“This robot vac and mop combo popped up in my search, and I was hesitant because it was so inexpensive,” shared a shopper. But after trying the robot vacuum and mop, they are now “beyond thrilled with this little gem.” They highlighted that the vacuum picks up dog and cat hair “effortlessly,” and the mop “does a great job cleaning with plain water.” Another reviewer who has used the cleaning gadget for “several months,” wrote, “We like that you can program it for everyday cleaning, and it returns to its base to charge overnight!”

Rather than relying on a separate vacuum and a mop to keep your floors clean and in top shape, switch to a Mamnv robot vacuum and mop to get both jobs done with one gadget that also allows you to stay hands-free. Make sure to scoop one up while you can get it for almost 75 percent off.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Sephora insider sale Tout
I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 14 Items Worth Buying During Sephora's Savings Event—Starting at $15
Spanx Carefree Crepe Launch Tout
Psst! Spanx's New Carefree Crepe Collection Is Full of Easy-Care Pieces to Top Off Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe
J.Jill Spring Styles Tout
Shoppers Say These Dresses Are ‘Very Cool and Comfortable,’ and They’re All on Double Sale
Related Articles
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This Robot Vacuum Cleaner With 7,300+ Five-Star Ratings Leaves Floors ‘Sparkling Clean’—and It’s 66% Off at Amazon
Shark Robo Vacuum Walmart Deal TOUT
Deal Alert! This Popular Shark Robot Vacuum Is Now $300 Off Only at Walmart
Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 9 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Shark Stick Vacuum With ‘Extremely Good’ Suction Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now
Best Robot Mops of 2023
The 7 Best Robot Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Hurry! This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect' for 'Quick Pickups' Is Just $25 at Amazon for a Limited Time
Nifty Spring Cleaning Essentials TOUT
These 8 Cleaning Tools Will Leave Your Home Seriously Spotless This Spring—and They’re All Under $40
Best Vacuums for Carpets
The 8 Best Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the best vacuums set up next to each other in a living space.
The 12 Best Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 5 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
kb-digital-issue-These-11-Appliances-Are-the-Future-of-Cleaning
The Future of Cleaning: It's Time to Pick Out Your Robot
6-best-self-emptying-robot-vacuums-tested-and-reviewed-social
The 6 Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuums, Tested and Reviewed
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
A robot vacuum on a colorful rug
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cordless Vacuums
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, According to Our Tests