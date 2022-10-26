This 'Magical' Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth Works on Waterproof Formulas With 'Minimal Scrubbing'

Save big on the Original MakeUp Eraser during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale event.

Published on October 26, 2022 03:00PM EDT

Putting on a full, glam face can be a lot of work, but taking it off can be even more tedious. If you’ve ever fallen asleep with your makeup on, then you know how just one night of this can wreak serious havoc on your skin. But what if you could remove all of your makeup with one reusable cleansing cloth? Amazon shoppers have broken up with their numerous oil-based removers and harsh cotton pads in place of one “magical” product: The Original MakeUp Eraser.

It is a reusable, double-sided cloth that works like an eraser to remove all makeup when wet. One side of the soft polyester cloth features short fibers designed to remove makeup, and the other side holds longer fibers for exfoliation. All you need to do is rub the eraser in gentle circular motions over your face after it's been activated with warm water. And with Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale in full swing, you can score a great deal and get the MakeUp Eraser for $14 instead of $20.

So many shoppers have said the best-selling cleansing cloth has leveled up their cleansing experience while preventing waste and saving time. According to the brand, one MakeUp Eraser cloth is equal to 3,600 makeup wipes and can last up to three to five years—better yet, it's also machine-washable. One reviewer noted that switching to the cloth makeup remover saved them from "having to purchase makeup remover wipes or cotton pads." They became an instant fan after they were able to remove "stuck-on" liquid lipstick and mascara "with minimal scrubbing."

In place of cold creams and abrasive terrycloth towels, another shopper with sensitive skin swears by the dermatologist-approved cleansing cloth to remove their full-coverage, long-wearing stage makeup effortlessly. “If it works for a drag queen, it’ll work for you,” they insisted. (They’ve even inspired other skeptical shoppers to take the plunge.) A third five-star reviewer also recommended it for removing "packed on" Halloween cosmetics without irritating your skin.

Are you ready to simplify your nightly cleansing routine? Using the Original MakeUp Eraser is a sustainable and milder way to remove your daily makeup.

