Style Makeup Make Up For Ever's New Blurring Powder Foundation Camouflaged My Large Pores and Blemishes With One Swipe This sweat-proof, water-resistant, and smudge-proof formula will be my go-to for the warmer months. By Wendy Vazquez Published on March 1, 2023 06:00PM EST We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington As someone with complex combination skin that can never decide whether it leans more on the oily or dry side, I struggle to find long-lasting complexion products that stay put throughout the day. By the end of the day, I'm either itching to take my foundation off because it feels so heavy, or annoyed by how blotchy the oilier areas of my face appear. So, finding a dependable formula always feels like a major feat. Queue the tears: Make Up For Ever recently discontinued one of my favorite go-to powder formulas, its Matte Velvet Powder Foundation. However, it was recently replaced with the new HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation, and the brand sent me a couple of shades to try out. Although I tried to keep an impartial opinion, I couldn't help but compare it to its predecessor; the packaging was nearly identical, aside from the flesh-colored compact cover that's unique to each of the 32 shades offered, and it still included a double-sided sponge that controls the intensity of your coverage. Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation Make Up Forever To buy: $43; makeupforever.com, nordstrom.com, macys.com. The new powder foundation comes in light, medium, tan, and deep shades with red, neutral, and yellow undertones. This vegan formula is also water-resistant, sweat-proof, and smudge-proof. What drew me to the foundation was its buildability. It can be used as a sheer finishing veil with a brush, layered to medium coverage with the logo side of the sponge, or a full coverage foundation with the velvet side of the sponge to cover redness, acne, discoloration, and shine. Make Up Forever To buy: $43; makeupforever.com, nordstrom.com, macys.com. It's quickly become a must-have for my purse, so I easily touch up or blot my face when I'm out. I've used it as my entire base with a moisturizing primer, and my liquid blushes and cream bronzers effortlessly glided on. Just one swipe on my nose blurred my large pores and evened my complexion. This Japanese Skincare Brand's Moisturizer Combo Restored My Sensitive, Dry Skin—and It's on Sale The HD Skin Powder Foundation is one of those products that actually looks better the longer you wear it, and my face never felt oily or cakey. It's a very easy product to throw on when you're rushing out of the door, and it blends seamlessly. Get the HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation for a formula you'll be reaching for constantly during the warmer months.