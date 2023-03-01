Make Up For Ever's New Blurring Powder Foundation Camouflaged My Large Pores and Blemishes With One Swipe

This sweat-proof, water-resistant, and smudge-proof formula will be my go-to for the warmer months.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 06:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Make Up For Ever new HD blurring foundation Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

As someone with complex combination skin that can never decide whether it leans more on the oily or dry side, I struggle to find long-lasting complexion products that stay put throughout the day. By the end of the day, I'm either itching to take my foundation off because it feels so heavy, or annoyed by how blotchy the oilier areas of my face appear. So, finding a dependable formula always feels like a major feat.

Queue the tears: Make Up For Ever recently discontinued one of my favorite go-to powder formulas, its Matte Velvet Powder Foundation. However, it was recently replaced with the new HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation, and the brand sent me a couple of shades to try out. 

Although I tried to keep an impartial opinion, I couldn't help but compare it to its predecessor; the packaging was nearly identical, aside from the flesh-colored compact cover that's unique to each of the 32 shades offered, and it still included a double-sided sponge that controls the intensity of your coverage. 

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation

HD SKIN MATTE VELVET UNDETECTABLE LONGWEAR BLURRING POWDER FOUNDATION

Make Up Forever

To buy: $43; makeupforever.com, nordstrom.com, macys.com.

The new powder foundation comes in light, medium, tan, and deep shades with red, neutral, and yellow undertones. This vegan formula is also water-resistant, sweat-proof, and smudge-proof. What drew me to the foundation was its buildability. It can be used as a sheer finishing veil with a brush, layered to medium coverage with the logo side of the sponge, or a full coverage foundation with the velvet side of the sponge to cover redness, acne, discoloration, and shine.

HD SKIN MATTE VELVET UNDETECTABLE LONGWEAR BLURRING POWDER FOUNDATION

Make Up Forever

To buy: $43; makeupforever.com, nordstrom.com, macys.com.

It's quickly become a must-have for my purse, so I easily touch up or blot my face when I'm out. I've used it as my entire base with a moisturizing primer, and my liquid blushes and cream bronzers effortlessly glided on. Just one swipe on my nose blurred my large pores and evened my complexion.

The HD Skin Powder Foundation is one of those products that actually looks better the longer you wear it, and my face never felt oily or cakey. It's a very easy product to throw on when you're rushing out of the door, and it blends seamlessly.

Get the HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation for a formula you'll be reaching for constantly during the warmer months.

