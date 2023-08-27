Maidenform’s Wireless Bralette Provides ‘Just the Right Amount’ of Support—and It’s Up to 53% Off at Amazon

Finding the perfect bra can feel like a nearly impossible feat. Between traditional bras digging into your skin and sports bras leaving you gasping for air, the options may seem slim. However, there’s a simple solution to this uncomfortable dilemma. Enter the popular wireless bralette that’s on sale up to 53 percent off.

Maidenform’s Pure Comfort Wireless Pullover Bralette is currently on discount for just $19. Made with a nylon and spandex blended material, the soft bra is smoothing, supportive, and stretchy for your skin. Just pull the bralette over your head to enjoy a wire-free design that ensures comfort sans poking or prodding from the front, side, or back. Shoppers say once it’s on, it “feels like you aren’t wearing a bra.”

Amazon

While comfort is extremely important when it comes to wearing a bra, so is security and support. The Maidenform bra is built with a smoothing band that keeps the bra in place without ever feeling too tight. And it comes with extra support beneath the cups to help lift where it’s needed most, and a racerback to make sure you feel secure. One shopper wrote, “Yes to comfort and function” and later added that the bra “gives just the right amount of light support.”

The bralette is lightweight, making it perfect to wear under T-shirts, tank tops, or dresses when traveling, working out, or just running errands. Its seamless design makes it practically invisible under tops, and its V-neck cut still offers plenty of coverage while giving you extra room to breathe. Plus, it comes with removable pads, adjustable straps that can be tightened or loosened, and a lace back adds a fun detail that shoppers say “is a cute feminine touch.”

Another shopper who calls the bra “a miraculous invention” wrote, “The straps do not dig into my shoulders, the band fits snugly and the cups don’t gap.” The shopper later added, “It‘s even comfy enough to wear as a PJ top, and cute enough to wear around without feeling frumpy.”

One final customer wrote, “By far the most comfortable bra I now own. Fit is amazing. Size is true. I will definitely be buying more.”

Grab the Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Pullover Bralette while it’s on sale for a limited time, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted bralettes at Amazon.

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bralette

Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Wireless Cotton Bralette Set

Amazon

Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette

Amazon

Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wireless Bralette

Amazon

Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Convertible Bra