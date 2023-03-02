The Comfy Lace Bralette That Shoppers Say Is ‘a Gift to All Women’ Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Bras tend to have a bad reputation, which is why many people claim they’re cages for breasts. But that’s only because they haven’t found the right bra that’s supportive and comfortable. If you’re skeptical that there is such a bra out there, keep reading because thousands of Amazon shoppers have found one they say is “a gift to all women”—and it’s up to 50 percent off.

The Maiden Pure Comfort Lace Bralette is the perfect mix of wearing a bra and wearing, well, nothing. In fact, one shopper who loves the pick claims it’s “like wearing nothing at all” while another said, [It’s] so comfortable, I often forget I'm wearing it.” It’s no wonder the bralette has more than 3,800 five-star ratings on Amazon so far.

To buy: $21 (was $40); amazon.com.

With this bra, you’ll discover it has super soft foam cups that are lightly lined to prevent see-through accidents and provide support. Plus, shoppers confirm they fit nicely and won’t leave gaping spaces, either. And although the bra is technically wire-free, it still gives you the lift and support you’re looking for thanks to its flexible boning design around the band.

Another cool feature? This bralette has adjustable straps to be worn three ways: over the shoulders, racerback, or halter. This way you can wear various kinds of tops without the straps ever showing. It has a hook and eye closure in the back with a wide bottom band. You’ll also love the mesh panels on the band’s side that allow tons of airflow to keep you cool.

And of course, we can’t forget the pretty lacing. Unlike traditional wireless bras that are generally plain, this one has a stylish lace design that makes people “feel so pretty [while] wearing it.” The bralette comes in classic colors like beige and black, as well as more fun options like blue and red.

“It is difficult to find a good quality, comfortable, affordable bra. I just did. I absolutely love this bra,” wrote one shopper. “The bra straps do not dig into my shoulders. The lace does not make me itchy or irritate my skin. I recommend this bra to others to try and experience the quality and comfort of this bra.”

“I bought one and came back for four more,” wrote another. “I wear them under everything… I have been an underwire bra wearer for years, and this gives you the support of the underwire without the uncomfortableness. I can’t say enough about this bra.”

If you’re ready to trade in your current bra for your new go-to, get Maidenform’s lacy comfortable bralette while it’s up to 50 percent off.

