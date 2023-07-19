People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon

“You barely even know you're wearing it.”

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 19, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Maidenform One Fab Racerback Bra Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

You know how tanks, spaghetti strap tops, and tees are usually on rotation come summertime? Well, you’ll realize your warm-weather wardrobe might also require summer bras, too. These are options that accommodate funky cutouts and are breathable during a heatwave. That’s where this pretty Maidenform racerback bra comes in, and right now, it’s 55 percent off on Amazon. 

The Maidenform One Fab Fit Everyday Racerback Bra has been dubbed “the most comfortable bra” by several Amazon shoppers. The popular pick is loved by thousands of people who can’t get enough of it, earning more than 13,100 five-star ratings to date. The best part? You can scoop it up for as little as $20 right now. 

Amazon Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra, Lightly-lined Underwire Bra

Amazon

The T-shirt bra has a breathable, yet silky texture thanks to its blend of nylon and elastane materials. It has a lightweight feel and a seamless design that shoppers confirm won’t show under blouses or tops. Plus, it has a super soft feel that’s flexible enough to contour to your curves without losing shape. 

Its deep plunge design is ideal for low or V-cut summer shirts, however, it still provides ample support, per reviewers. You’ll experience light padding that provides coverage and a natural lift shoppers appreciate. The bra also has a front-closure design that makes it easy to throw on, and it has adjustable over-the-shoulder straps for comfort. The supportive wide band is another star feature—it evenly distributes the weight of your bust and is great for a smoothing effect under clothes. 

Amazon Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra, Lightly-lined Underwire Bra

Amazon

Not only is this the “comfiest bra ever,” it’s also very stylish. The deep V-neckline and lacey details gives it a subtle, sexy look. And unlike traditional bras, this one has a racerback design that’s perfect for hiding under tops with a T-shape cut in the back. The bra is available in classic colors like this beige or black, but it also comes in fun options like a spicy red or dreamy blue. 

“I am impressed. It's not only comfortable, it's lightweight, and you barely even know you're wearing it,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I plan on getting a few more to add to my 'new favorite' collection.”

Amazon Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra, Lightly-lined Underwire Bra

Amazon

Another person who also confirmed they “forget” they’re wearing a bra wrote, “I literally got rid of all my old ones and bought five of these to replace them.” They even said that “the quality is unbelievable, the fit is perfect, [and] they are so comfortable.”

Want to see what all the hullabaloo is about? Pick up your own Maidenform racerback bra on Amazon while it’s on sale for just $20.

